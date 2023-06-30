Raptors, Gary Trent Jr. working on multi-year extension

Chris Haynes: Toronto Raptors and Gary Trent Jr. — with CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton — are working on finalizing a lucrative multiyear extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport .
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Lakers have also had preliminary conversations with several teams about trading No. 17 plus the salary of Malik Beasley and/or Mo Bamba in exchange for veteran talent and perhaps a later draft selection. A few names to keep an eye on: Toronto guard Gary Trent Jr., Pacers guard Buddy Hield and Brooklyn swingman Dorian Finney-Smith, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 22, 2023
The framework of a deal would likely involve Beasley, Bamba and the No. 17 pick getting exchanged for a starter-level player. The Lakers could also execute a smaller deal with only one of Beasley or Bamba, plus, potentially, the pick. Names around the league that have been linked to the Lakers in recent weeks include Indiana’s Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, Brooklyn’s Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. and Washington’s Kristaps Porziņģis, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly. -via The Athletic / June 21, 2023
Yet the early signals emanating from Toronto — while free agents-to-be Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. appear more likely than not to relocate — suggest that the Raptors are not interested in a total rebuild and view their offseason plans as a retool. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 11, 2023
Josh Lewenberg. With Trent’s money on the books for next season, it becomes tougher to bring back Fred VanVleet and Jakob Poeltl at market rate while also avoiding the luxury tax. Not impossible but will require some cap gymnastics or making changes/unloading salary elsewhere. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / June 20, 2023