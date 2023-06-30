Reggie Jackson to re-sign with Nuggets

Shams Charania: Free agent Reggie Jackson has agreed to a two-year, $10.25 million deal, with player option in second season, to return to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reacting to Bruce Brown leaving and Reggie Jackson staying.
youtube.com/watch?v=HHxoA-… – 6:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Reggie Jackson has agreed to a two-year, $10.25 million deal, with player option in second season, to return to the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:29 PM
Reggie Jackson could see the tears beginning to well up in Jeff Green’s eyes. DeAndre Jordan and Ish Smith went over to hug Green and stand by him. Smith began choking back tears. A few steps away, Jackson stood toward the end of the Nuggets bench, where he was crying too. With about a minute to go in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, as the Nuggets were nearing their first championship Monday night, the four veterans began to realize that the dream they had been chasing all their basketball lives would finally be realized. It is no coincidence that the first three Nuggets whom Jackson hugged as the confetti began to fall at Ball Arena were Green, Jordan and Smith. Jackson looked at Smith and said, “Man, we champs!” -via ESPN / June 15, 2023
It doesn’t matter that Green was the only one of the four who played meaningful postseason minutes off the bench. All of them played a role in the locker room and on the sideline to help Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets vanquish the Miami Heat and become world champions. -via ESPN / June 15, 2023
Green and Jordan are the first pair of teammates to each play 1,000-plus regular-season games and win their first titles together, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. “It’s everything,” Green said of what winning a title meant to him before the NBA Finals began. “This is what I play for. For me, I always play for team first, and the ultimate goal was to always win a championship. “With everything I’ve been through in my career, to win a championship is everything.” -via ESPN / June 15, 2023