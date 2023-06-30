Rival teams keeping an eye on Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation in Milwaukee

It’s worth noting here that several teams are keeping an eye on the situation in Milwaukee concerning the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as we’ve previously noted. Antetkounmpo is eligible for an extension with Milwaukee this summer. Financially, it makes sense for Antetokounmpo to wait on signing an extension or new contract. I don’t know if the Knicks are one of those teams keeping an eye on the Antetokounmpo situation, but I’d imagine most teams are monitoring it.
Source: Ian Begley @ SportsNet New York
Source: Ian Begley @ SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
We are closer to @caff_foundation’s goal of creating opportunities to help people conquer their dreams due to the generous support of everyone at the ‘Game Changers’ event. Thank you for your belief in our vision 🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q7WdYxjMf8 – 11:50 AM
We are closer to @caff_foundation’s goal of creating opportunities to help people conquer their dreams due to the generous support of everyone at the ‘Game Changers’ event. Thank you for your belief in our vision 🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q7WdYxjMf8 – 11:50 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
James Harden destinations ranked purely by how fun I would find them:
– Bucks by a mile, just to see Harden recant his previous Giannis criticism.
– Celtics. Great on-court fit. Hilarious collapse potential.
– Miami to test Heat culture.
– Clippers I guess. Eh. Whatever. – 6:08 PM
James Harden destinations ranked purely by how fun I would find them:
– Bucks by a mile, just to see Harden recant his previous Giannis criticism.
– Celtics. Great on-court fit. Hilarious collapse potential.
– Miami to test Heat culture.
– Clippers I guess. Eh. Whatever. – 6:08 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
21ST. CENTURY TRADE REQUEST STANDINGS
Harden — 3
Kyrie — 2
Dwight – 1
Kawhi — 1
Kobe – 1
KD – 1
Butler — 1
Shaq – 1
CP3 — 1
Kidd — 1
Iverson – 1
Vince – 1
T-Mac – 1
KG — 0.5
Pierce – 0
Giannis 0
LeBron – 0
Duncan – 0
Jokic – 0
Dirk – 0
Curry – 0
Wade – 0
Congrats to James – 5:19 PM
21ST. CENTURY TRADE REQUEST STANDINGS
Harden — 3
Kyrie — 2
Dwight – 1
Kawhi — 1
Kobe – 1
KD – 1
Butler — 1
Shaq – 1
CP3 — 1
Kidd — 1
Iverson – 1
Vince – 1
T-Mac – 1
KG — 0.5
Pierce – 0
Giannis 0
LeBron – 0
Duncan – 0
Jokic – 0
Dirk – 0
Curry – 0
Wade – 0
Congrats to James – 5:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss FIBA Basketball World Cup? sportando.basketball/en/giannis-ant… – 10:54 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss FIBA Basketball World Cup? sportando.basketball/en/giannis-ant… – 10:54 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis is considered doubtful for the FIBA Basketball World Cup:
hoopshype.com/2023/06/29/gia… – 8:28 AM
Giannis is considered doubtful for the FIBA Basketball World Cup:
hoopshype.com/2023/06/29/gia… – 8:28 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for the World Cup 🤨 pic.twitter.com/RwyvE2xoEE – 1:40 AM
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for the World Cup 🤨 pic.twitter.com/RwyvE2xoEE – 1:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Greek national team is viewed as one of the medal contenders in the 2023 World Cup. However, it might change pretty quickly.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for the World Cup 🤨
basketnews.com/news-191264-gi… – 5:02 PM
The Greek national team is viewed as one of the medal contenders in the 2023 World Cup. However, it might change pretty quickly.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for the World Cup 🤨
basketnews.com/news-191264-gi… – 5:02 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Giannis is the Nigerian Nightmare of basketball. 🇳🇬💪🏾😤 @USMAN84kg pic.twitter.com/9ZxNqeh48T – 2:52 PM
Giannis is the Nigerian Nightmare of basketball. 🇳🇬💪🏾😤 @USMAN84kg pic.twitter.com/9ZxNqeh48T – 2:52 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis randomly walking in Athens’ streets on a hot June evening pic.twitter.com/eeAqpg70to – 2:26 PM
Giannis randomly walking in Athens’ streets on a hot June evening pic.twitter.com/eeAqpg70to – 2:26 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation raised €1 million to actively support young people and families coming from disadvantaged social groups, refugees, and migrants ❤️🩹
Giannis Antetokounmpo commented on the Foundation’s vision:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:50 AM
The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation raised €1 million to actively support young people and families coming from disadvantaged social groups, refugees, and migrants ❤️🩹
Giannis Antetokounmpo commented on the Foundation’s vision:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 10:50 AM
Ted Davis @nbated
10 years ago tonight John Hammond drafted Giannis as the 15th pick in 2013 Draft. At the Cousins Center when the pick was announced @DennisKrause1 and I looked at each other and realized we were gonna need to learn to say Antetokounmpo. I said it looked like the Alphabet. We did! – 6:46 PM
10 years ago tonight John Hammond drafted Giannis as the 15th pick in 2013 Draft. At the Cousins Center when the pick was announced @DennisKrause1 and I looked at each other and realized we were gonna need to learn to say Antetokounmpo. I said it looked like the Alphabet. We did! – 6:46 PM
More on this storyline
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo might not make it to The Philippines. As reported by SDNA’s Magic EuroLeague, The Greek Freak is doubtful for the competition. Antetokounmpo is dealing with a leg injury that might prevent him from representing Greece. The Greek outlet notes that Giannis has the desire to play in the World Cup but the pain in his leg might keep him away as the Bucks are not expected to green-light his departure to the international stage unless he’s 100% healthy. -via BasketNews / June 29, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned another award, as the Professional Basketball Writers Association voted him as the 2022-23 Magic Johnson Award winner on Tuesday. The award “honors the player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / June 20, 2023
According to various reports, fans hurled smoke bombs and flares toward the visiting bench with Olympiacos leading 63-35 in the third quarter. Milwaukee Bucks star and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was among those who were evacuated from the arena. -via Sacramento Bee / June 15, 2023