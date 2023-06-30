Rockets' offer to Brook Lopez exceeding two years, $40 million?

Jake Fischer: Brook Lopez’s free agent decision is definitely one of the larger dominoes free agents and teams are waiting to learn. There was increasing word today that Houston’s offer could even exceed the two-year, $40 million figure that’s been widely rumored in recent days.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Brook Lopez’s free agent decision is definitely one of the larger dominoes free agents and teams are waiting to learn. There was increasing word today that Houston’s offer could even exceed the two-year, $40 million figure that’s been widely rumored in recent days. – 7:56 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST FREE AGENTS REMAINING
Fred VanVleet
Brook Lopez
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 7:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think the Lakers are getting Brook Lopez for the MLE, but I also didn’t think the Lakers were getting Marc Gasol for the minimum in 2020, so I’ve learned to retain some optimism when it comes to older big men. – 7:13 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
brook lopez seeing jakob poeltl get $20m per year pic.twitter.com/NbiF1Rwqz7 – 7:10 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
NBA free agency kind of going chalk so far… No big surprises.
Still waiting on Brook Lopez… – 6:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! Free agency kicks off today, so get primed on all the Lakers’ options moving forward. Bruce Brown? Brook Lopez? DiVincenzo? Gordon? FA TBD??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/hujzSJyQvXA?t=… – 5:34 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We are live on @RocketsWatch to discuss free agency and trades as the news comes in. #Rockets fans are here as we find out if Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and/or Brook Lopez are heading to Clutch City. playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 5:31 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @JakeLFischer:
-Rockets backed off of pursuing Harden when Ime Udoka was hired and FVV became their top point guard target
-Udoka prefers adding defensive-minded veterans like Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez to Houston’s young core
-Houston in “driver’s seat” for… – 1:37 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to meet with Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez in Los Angeles when free agency begins, per @KellyIko (theathletic.com/4653757/2023/0…).
Houston has long been rumored to covet Fred VanVleet, Brooks and Lopez with their $60+ million in cap space. pic.twitter.com/LckN57p5RJ – 12:44 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
-KJ Martin… – 11:48 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the tweet I most want to see tomorrow is “Darvin Ham is currently meeting with Brook Lopez at Disneyland.” – 10:36 PM
Ahead of the beginning of free agency, Houston’s brass traveled to Los Angeles to set up camp and prepare for a number of meetings that will take place over the next few days. At the outset, they will meet with with wing Dillon Brooks and center Brook Lopez, league sources say. They also hope to meet with Van Vleet and his representatives. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2023
Among the players L.A. has interest in signing with the non-tax midlevel are Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / June 29, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Brook Lopez has a few thoughts on his free agency decision 😅 (via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/curOnWVweO -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / June 28, 2023