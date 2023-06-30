Rockets still aggressive pursuing Brook Lopez, Dillon Brooks

Salman Ali: Woj says the Rockets are still aggressively pursuing Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, and Dillon Brooks. An offer has been put in front of VanVleet. Says Houston intends to use all of their cap space tonight.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Right now, Houston has the cap space for either Dillon Brooks or Brook Lopez. Probably not both.
If they want to clear the space to get both, I imagine they could dump Kevin Porter Jr’s. weird, one-year guaranteed contract by attaching an FRP. FVV makes KPJ unnecessary anyway. – 9:22 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
The Raptors should trade Poeltl to the Rockets before they can sign Brook Lopez – 9:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Fred VanVleet is a nice add for the Rockets. A culture builder. If they land Brook Lopez next they could end up a lot better than people might expect. FVV and Lopez would elevate their talented group of young players. – 9:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Aside from DLo and Reaves (or the cap MLE if DLo leaves), the last Lakers domino will be backup center. Here are the best bigs left on the table (aside from Brook Lopez):
– Christian Wood
– Dwight Powell
– Jock Landale
– Mason Plumlee
– Paul Reed
– Mo Wagner
– Cody Zeller – 8:51 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Woj says the Rockets are still aggressively pursuing Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, and Dillon Brooks. An offer has been put in front of VanVleet.
Says Houston intends to use all of their cap space tonight. – 8:33 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST FREE AGENTS REMAINING
Fred VanVleet
Brook Lopez
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 7:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think the Lakers are getting Brook Lopez for the MLE, but I also didn’t think the Lakers were getting Marc Gasol for the minimum in 2020, so I’ve learned to retain some optimism when it comes to older big men. – 7:13 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
brook lopez seeing jakob poeltl get $20m per year pic.twitter.com/NbiF1Rwqz7 – 7:10 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
NBA free agency kind of going chalk so far… No big surprises.
Still waiting on Brook Lopez… – 6:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! Free agency kicks off today, so get primed on all the Lakers’ options moving forward. Bruce Brown? Brook Lopez? DiVincenzo? Gordon? FA TBD??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/hujzSJyQvXA?t=… – 5:34 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We are live on @RocketsWatch to discuss free agency and trades as the news comes in. #Rockets fans are here as we find out if Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and/or Brook Lopez are heading to Clutch City. playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 5:31 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
With Kings, Pistons moves, Houston seems about the only place Dillon Brooks might get above MLE on a straight signing. – 3:00 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @JakeLFischer:
-Rockets backed off of pursuing Harden when Ime Udoka was hired and FVV became their top point guard target
-Udoka prefers adding defensive-minded veterans like Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez to Houston’s young core
-Houston in “driver’s seat” for… – 1:37 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Less than five hours left until free agency begins, meaning there is only a short amount of time left for Dillon Brooks to sign an extension. He is eligible for an extension up to a maximum of five years and $79,344,000, which is likely more than he could get on the open market. – 1:26 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to meet with Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez in Los Angeles when free agency begins, per @KellyIko (theathletic.com/4653757/2023/0…).
Houston has long been rumored to covet Fred VanVleet, Brooks and Lopez with their $60+ million in cap space. pic.twitter.com/LckN57p5RJ – 12:44 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
-KJ Martin… – 11:48 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the tweet I most want to see tomorrow is “Darvin Ham is currently meeting with Brook Lopez at Disneyland.” – 10:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Sacramento chose Barnes and the Rockets are going VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, I’m sort of unsure about where Kyle Kuzma might end. Those were the two teams I had in mind. – 8:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
This one kind of SHOCKED me! Dillon Brooks is favored to sign with the Rockets, but if not Houston, the Lakers and Heat have the next best odds at 10/1, according to @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/vzvu5pHSfe – 3:56 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Kings and Rockets are expected to show interest in Kyle Kuzma once free agency begins, per @ChrisBHaynes (bleacherreport.com/articles/10081…).
With Houston likely to spend big on Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, they would need to find a team willing to take on Kevin Porter Jr.’s $15.9… pic.twitter.com/yY9nQfbQjS – 1:38 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
It would be a “league-wide surprise” if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t have verbal agreements in place with the Rockets by Friday, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/YjQVuT1l9s – 12:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Just slogged though some CBA! BYC rule was rewritten but is still in there. Would limit a team like Memphis to an $11.4 million TPE (his previous salary) if they did a Dillon Brooks sign-and-trade with his next team and he gets more than a 20% raise on that, which he likely will. – 11:06 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets are expected to sign Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks tomorrow, per @TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/on-several-n…):
“It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike… pic.twitter.com/Yh9icydxD0 – 10:30 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @TheSteinLine:
“It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night.
VanVleet is expected to receive… – 10:09 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Prediction before Friday:
Of the deals Houston signs this summer, Dillon Brooks will be the best dollar-for-dollar value and (perhaps) the longest.
He has obvious flaws (detestable shot selection for example), but he’s likely a tad underrated by most people now. – 8:57 PM
Prediction before Friday:
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @TheSteinLine this morning:
“The Rockets want to sign [Fred] VanVleet to a max two-year deal projected at $83.6 million…
…VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks continue to be the free agents most frequently billed as Houston-bound this week, with James Harden… – 11:03 AM
More on this storyline
Jake Fischer: Brook Lopez’s free agent decision is definitely one of the larger dominoes free agents and teams are waiting to learn. There was increasing word today that Houston’s offer could even exceed the two-year, $40 million figure that’s been widely rumored in recent days. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 30, 2023
Ahead of the beginning of free agency, Houston’s brass traveled to Los Angeles to set up camp and prepare for a number of meetings that will take place over the next few days. At the outset, they will meet with with wing Dillon Brooks and center Brook Lopez, league sources say. They also hope to meet with Van Vleet and his representatives. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2023
Among the players L.A. has interest in signing with the non-tax midlevel are Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / June 29, 2023
Michael Grange: Dillon Brooks has meetings set up with Houston, Milwaukee and Lakers (!). Philly a possibility. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / June 30, 2023
It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night. VanVleet, as covered in this cyberspace Wednesday, is expected to receive a two-year offer from Houston worth a projected maximum of $83.6 million. Brooks has been regarded for days as an even likelier free agent to join the Rockets — also on a two-year deal in the $14-to-$16 million range annually — with Houston clearly confident that new coach Ime Udoka and his no-nonsense approach can bring the best out of the bear-poking former Memphis Grizzlies swingman. VanVleet’s would-be job in Space City? Help the Rockets, first and foremost, start changing their culture as a leader and example-setter for a young team. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 29, 2023