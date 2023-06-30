Rockets will meet with Dillon Brooks, Brook Lopez

Ahead of the beginning of free agency, Houston’s brass traveled to Los Angeles to set up camp and prepare for a number of meetings that will take place over the next few days. At the outset, they will meet with with wing Dillon Brooks and center Brook Lopez, league sources say. They also hope to meet with Van Vleet and his representatives.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
More on this storyline
Among the players L.A. has interest in signing with the non-tax midlevel are Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / June 29, 2023
NBA on ESPN: Brook Lopez has a few thoughts on his free agency decision 😅 (via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/curOnWVweO -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / June 28, 2023
In related news, league sources say that Milwaukee is indeed in a promising position when it comes to re-signing both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. My sense is that a new deal for Middleton is all but assured at this point, while word is Lopez — despite Houston’s well-chronicled interest and the presumed threat to a Rockets bid would carry — is likewise leaning toward a Bucks return. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 28, 2023
It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night. VanVleet, as covered in this cyberspace Wednesday, is expected to receive a two-year offer from Houston worth a projected maximum of $83.6 million. Brooks has been regarded for days as an even likelier free agent to join the Rockets — also on a two-year deal in the $14-to-$16 million range annually — with Houston clearly confident that new coach Ime Udoka and his no-nonsense approach can bring the best out of the bear-poking former Memphis Grizzlies swingman. VanVleet’s would-be job in Space City? Help the Rockets, first and foremost, start changing their culture as a leader and example-setter for a young team. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 29, 2023
While staying with the Raptors still sounds like it’s on the table for both parties, Houston is prepared to offer VanVleet a very competitive deal, while all those whispers about a James Harden return have noticeably decreased in recent weeks. The Rockets, sources said, are considering short-term, high-salary contracts in order to land top-target free agents with their $61 million in cap space. It would take a maximum contract to ultimately lure VanVleet from Toronto, sources said, which would top out at two-years, $80 million. Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, in addition to Brook Lopez ranking as Houston’s primary big man option. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023
More and more as the official start of free agency draws near on Friday at 6 PM ET, league sources say they see Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks at the top of a Rockets wish list widely thought to be headlined by former Rockets All-Star James Harden. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2023