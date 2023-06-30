Rui Hachimura re-signing with Lakers

Shams Charania: RFA Rui Hachimura has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers so far today…
-Resign Rui Hachimura (3yr $51 mii)
-Sign Gabe Vincent (3yr, $33 mil)
-Taurean Prince (1yr, $45 mil)
-Cam Reddish (Vet’s minimum)
Waiting to see what happens with D’Lo & Reaves. They need to add size – 9:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rui Hachimura to re-sign with Lakers for three years, $51 million, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rui-h… – 8:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rui Hachimura has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN – 8:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Can confirm Lakers and Rui Hachimura have agreed to a 3 year, $51 million deal, $17 million per season. – 8:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and a re-signed Rui Hachimura … all before the inevitable Austin Reaves re-signing.
Productive first day of free agent for the Lakers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
RFA Rui Hachimura has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:37 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
What will the Lakers do with Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves?
@JustinVerrier, @RobMahoney, and Big Wos talk about why the Lakers will be one of the teams to keep an eye on this offseason.
youtu.be/_HUCYYYYaDs – 12:53 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s my best guess at what restricted free agents like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Coby White, Cam Johnson, etc. will get in free agency:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/pr… – 10:24 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers extend qualifying offers to Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, guarantee Jarred Vanderbilt
nbcsports.com/nba/news/laker… – 7:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Following his standout season, Austin Reaves becomes a restricted free agent following the Lakers’ decision to extend him a qualifying offer 🇺🇸
Rui Hachimura may come back to Los Angeles as well:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:05 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Lakers announce they have extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. Now both players become restricted free agents. #NBA – 9:47 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
As expected, the Lakers have made qualifying offers to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, the team announced. Both players are now officially restricted free agents, giving LAL the right to match any outside offer to retain them – 9:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Lakers have extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. pic.twitter.com/oLuZyvYKZ3 – 9:34 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Los Angeles Lakers officially extended qualifying offers to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, as expected, making both players restricted free agents. – 9:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Lakers announced they’ve officially extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, making them restricted free agents. – 9:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The Lakers have extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/6C6VD1WRYP – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers announced they have officially extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, making both players restricted free agents. pic.twitter.com/13E4mMUeJR – 9:31 PM
Brad Turner: Rui Hachimura’s 3 year deal for $51 million with Lakers is fully guaranteed. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / June 30, 2023
Bobby Marks: LA Lakers projected numbers Below the tax: $50M Below the second apron: $57M Key free agents: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell Reaves number would come in at $12M even if he received an offer sheet. The Lakers are hard capped at the first apron. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 30, 2023