Sixers will not extend Tyrese Maxey this summer

The Sixers are not expected to sign Tyrese Maxey to an extension this offseason, according to sources familiar with the situation. This is not viewed as a condemnation of Maxey or a reflection of how the team values him, with the team continuing to view Maxey as a long-term core piece.
Source: Philly Voice
Source: Philly Voice
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The latest intel on the Sixers’ free agency plans, including a big detail:
The Sixers are not expected to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer, according to sources familiar with the situation phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 3:29 PM
The latest intel on the Sixers’ free agency plans, including a big detail:
The Sixers are not expected to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer, according to sources familiar with the situation phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 3:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What you don’t want to see happen, from Heat standpoint, is 76ers getting first rounder in Harden deal to augment a Maxey/Tobias Harris hypothetical offer for Lillard. – 7:53 PM
What you don’t want to see happen, from Heat standpoint, is 76ers getting first rounder in Harden deal to augment a Maxey/Tobias Harris hypothetical offer for Lillard. – 7:53 PM
More on this storyline
Ramona Shelburne: The Sixers are not planning to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer, sources told ESPN. He is still seen as a big part of their future, but the team wants to delay an extension for him to preserve flexibility. -via Twitter @ramonashelburne / June 30, 2023
Immanuel Quickley: First day In Athens Greece, I have already been called Bones and Maxey 😂 -via Twitter @IQ_GodSon / June 16, 2023
When asked by HoopsHype which players he compares himself with, Terquavion Smith replied, “I’ve got De’Aaron Fox, Immanuel Quickley, and a little bit of Tyrese Maxey. All of those guys are quick. They shoot the ball well, can create for others, and can play off the ball well.” -via HoopsHype / May 28, 2023