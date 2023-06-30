Taurean Prince to Lakers

Shams Charania: Free agent forward Taurean Prince is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers have come to an agreement to sign FA forward Taurean Prince, a source confirmed to ESPN. – 6:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent forward Taurean Prince is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
couple updates on the FA BORD$ values — Taurean Prince now on the PF list at $3.7 million
couple updates on the FA BORD$ values — Taurean Prince now on the PF list at $3.7 million
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
We wanted to wait until the Taurean Prince contract scenario shook out before taking one final stab at discussing the Wolves offseason.
@brittrobson is writing something Wolves-y for @MinnPost this morning, and then the two of us will be recording an episode this afternoon. – 10:01 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Sources: the Timberwolves are open to the idea of bringing Taurean Prince back in free agency. That and more in this Wolves free agency primer theathletic.com/4650012/2023/0… – 9:44 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Here’s the story on the Timberwolves waiving Taurean Prince: startribune.com/timberwolves-w… – 5:52 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Taurean Prince learned that the Timberwolves declined to guarantee his contract via a Woj tweet 😬 pic.twitter.com/kp4U8uJOxK – 5:44 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Nothing but respect for the way Taurean Prince went about his business in Minnesota. Knocked down shots, was a steadying presence in the locker room and that game against the Knicks in NY was an all-timer. – 5:13 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Taurean Prince waiver puts Minnesota $15.6M below the luxury tax.
Minnesota has 4 open roster spots.
The Timberwolves could use the full $12.4M non-tax midlevel but that would require some minor cost trimming to avoid the tax. – 5:01 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
From a technical perspective, the Wolves are waiving Taurean Prince. This will give the team more flexibility toward getting close to the full mid-level exception to use in free agency. – 4:59 PM
The Wolves waived Prince on Wednesday to avoid guaranteeing his $7.4 million salary for next season. But league sources told The Athletic the team remains open to the idea of bringing Prince back, depending on how the market shakes out when it opens for business on Friday. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the Timberwolves were not publicly commenting on their plans for free agency. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023
The Wolves did look at other options to use Prince’s contract to swing a deal before it was set to be guaranteed, but could not find a workable trade before the deadline on Wednesday. One of the teams the Wolves had several conversations with, according to sources on both sides of it, was the Washington Wizards. Monte Morris, who played for Connelly on the Denver Nuggets, and Delon Wright were among the players discussed, but there was never any real traction on a deal. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: Taurean Prince’s salary is a good value I feel is worth guaranteeing. However, waiving him helps toward opening up the $12.4M non tax MLE while also keeping Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Wolves can make NAW a restricted free agent by extending him a $7.1M qualifying offer. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / June 29, 2023