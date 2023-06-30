Timberwolves add former Sixer Shake Milton

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Shake Milton has agreed to a deal with Minnesota, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
For a late second-round pick, quite a few memorable moments from Shake Milton’s time with the Sixers:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves free agency contract details, per a source…
Shake Milton: 2 years, $10 million (team option Year 2)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 2 years, $9 million
Troy Brown Jr.: 2 years, $8 million (team option Year 2) – 8:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
You figured Georges Niang & Shake Milton would accept solid free agency offers to end their Sixers’ tenures. But they both made major contributions this season. It’s hard to forget @GeorgesNiang20 raining 3s vs. the Knicks & @SniperShake’s stellar stretch with Harden sidelined. pic.twitter.com/sAHuqkGLjS – 8:10 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Timberwolves to sign Shake Milton (two years at $10M) and Troy Brown sportando.basketball/en/timberwolve… – 7:54 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Shake Milton had a weird Sixers tenure — had some small injuries derail hot stretches, rotation spot was fluid at basically all times — but he adapted well to different roles and was an asset for them, especially when they were undermanned. Good pickup for the Wolves – 7:44 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Shake Milton’s agreement with the Wolves is a 2-year deal with a team option for the 2nd year.
So this is what I have:
Milton: 2/10M
NAW: 2/9M
Brown: 2/8M – 7:43 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Guard Shake Milton has agreed to terms to join the Timberwolves, league sources say – 7:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent guard Shake Milton has agreed to a deal with Minnesota, source tells ESPN. – 7:37 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Shake Milton agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with Timberwolves, per source. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 30, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers want to re-sign Dennis Schroeder but also have other point guards on their radar, including Jevon Carter, Shake Milton and Cory Joseph, league sources told HoopsHype. Bruce Brown is considered a primary target for the Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype, confirming a report from the Denver Post’s Mike Singer. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023
The Sixers are also interested in bringing back Jalen McDaniels after trading for him at the deadline in February — at the right price. The market will likely dictate whether or not McDaniels remains in Philadelphia, and the possibility exists that he’ll be able to secure a better deal elsewhere. Shake Milton, who is also an unrestricted free agent, doesn’t seem to be in the team’s long-term plans. -via CBSSports.com / June 21, 2023