Tre Jones returning to Spurs

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Tre Jones has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tells ESPN.
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Aún pagándole $10 millones/temporada a Tre Jones, Spurs está a $7 millones del gasto mínimo en nómina para 2023-24. Sí, hay un tope salarial, pero también existe un piso salarial.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Tre Jones move shouldn’t affect San Antonio’s cap space at all. In fact, it should increase it temporarily if needed, because they have the option now of pulling his QO of $5.2m to get his cap hold down to the minimum before signing him. – 7:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs took care of the top bit of internal free agency business, agreeing to a new deal with point guard Tre Jones expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 7:20 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Y’all know what Tre Jones is doing right now? Literally right now? Getting married. Helluva day. Y’all’s wedding gifts better be significant. – 7:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones’ agent, Kevin Bradbury of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT, has confirmed that the point guard has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs. @wojespn reported the news first. – 7:17 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Tre Jones to sign two-year, $20 million deal to remain in San Antonio sportando.basketball/en/tre-jones-t… – 7:08 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With Tre Jones getting $10M/yr and Jevon Carter getting $6.7M/yr, you can understand why Gabe Vincent would be asking for something more than the $7-8M Miami offered. – 7:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G Tre Jones has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tells ESPN. – 7:02 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Regarding the previous two Tweets from the great @tom_orsborn:
1) I’m expecting the Spurs to make every reasonable effort to bring back Tre Jones.
2) I’d expect Dominick Barlow to remain on a two-way deal. The Spurs get three of them this year. – 1:54 PM
More on this storyline
The Spurs will be motivated to spend at least the roughly $26 million required to reach the floor. The most obvious place for the Spurs to start running up a tab is in retaining their own free agents. Chief on that list is Tre Jones, the 23-year-old point guard who started 68 games at that position last season. He is set to become a restricted free agent, meaning the Spurs can match outside offers for him. Publicly and privately, team decision-makers have expressed keen interest in bringing Jones back as either a starter or backup. -via San Antonio Express-News / June 29, 2023
Tom Orsborn: Spurs have tendered an offer to Tre Jones, his agent, Kevin Bradbury, said. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / June 29, 2023
Paul Garcia: Jones will have a $5.2 million cap hold on the Spurs’ sheet entering free agency tomorrow. If a team sends him an offer sheet between July 1-6, the Spurs don’t have to provide an answer until the moratorium lifts July 6. -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / June 29, 2023