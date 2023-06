Trey Lyles to re-sign with Kings

Bobby Marks: Sacramento still has flexibility this offseason after the Harrison Barnes extension. Options include: 1. Using $18M in room and also bring back Trey Lyles; 2. A combination of renegotiating Domantas Sabonis contract, bringing back Lyles, use remaining room and also the $7.7M room midlevel. 3. Act as a team over the cap -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 29, 2023