Trey Lyles to re-sign with Kings

Chris Haynes: Free agent forward Trey Lyles with CEO Rich Paul of Klutch Sports and agent Lucas Newton has reached an agreement to return to the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport .
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent forward Trey Lyles with CEO Rich Paul of Klutch Sports and agent Lucas Newton has reached an agreement to return to the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:04 PM
Trey Lyles @TreyLyles
Indianapolis we are back! Sign up for this years free camp taking place next month July 29th. There are only 250 available spots click the link to sign up!
Indianapolis we are back! Sign up for this years free camp taking place next month July 29th. There are only 250 available spots click the link to sign up!
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
James Ham: According to a league source, Kings and Trey Lyles have agreed to a new two-year deal. Waiting on confirmation of final numbers. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / June 30, 2023
Bobby Marks: Sacramento still has flexibility this offseason after the Harrison Barnes extension. Options include: 1. Using $18M in room and also bring back Trey Lyles; 2. A combination of renegotiating Domantas Sabonis contract, bringing back Lyles, use remaining room and also the $7.7M room midlevel. 3. Act as a team over the cap -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 29, 2023
The Sacramento Kings want to re-sign forward Trey Lyles, who was a key rotation player last season. First, Sacramento will have to figure out what it’s doing with Harrison Barnes in free agency – who could command an average annual salary in the high teens – and a possible Domantas Sabonis renegotiation and extension, as noted by colleague Yossi Gozlan on HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023