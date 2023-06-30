Troy Brown to return to Timberwolves

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Troy Brown has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports tells ESPN.
Jovan Buha: Lonnie’s situation is a bit of a tricky one. First, there’s the Klutch Sports connection, which is always a factor with any Lakers guys… He played really well in the first half of the season. The second half of the season, they started Austin and brought in Malik Beasley. Troy Brown was playing well, and Lonnie fell out of the rotation. IN Game 4 against the Warriors, he potentially saved the Lakers’ season. I think that playoff performance and him re-emerging in the rotation bumps him up into that mini mid-level range again or the bi-annual exception on him. I think he’s in that $4-7 million range. Michael Scotto: The $4-6 million range for Lonnie Walker is interesting. One Western Conference executive said that to me too. -via HoopsHype / June 1, 2023
After L.A. lost Game 2 to Golden State, Ham reshuffled his rotation, putting Walker ahead of Troy Brown Jr. and Malik Beasley, and Walker responded with 12 points in Game 3 followed by Monday’s memorable night. “The greatest feeling you could ever imagine,” Walker said when asked to describe his emotions. “As a kid, this is something I’ve been dreaming of doing. Not just being a part of the playoffs, but impacting it, let alone winning in the playoffs. I’m truly proud of myself. It really shows my capabilities. Just my mental fortitude. I think the hardest thing of being able to play a lot and then not playing at all is sticking with it.” -via ESPN / May 9, 2023