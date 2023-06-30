Victor Oladipo traded to Oklahoma City

Shams Charania: Miami is trading Victor Oladipo to Oklahoma City, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Day 1 of free agency:
-Heat lost Vincent to the Lakers
-The Strus situation remains unresolved
-Heat created a TPE by trading Oladipo to OKC
-Heat bringing back J-Rich and K-Love
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
2016: OKC trades Serge Ibaka for Victor Oladipo, Ersan Ilyasova + Domantas Sabonis.
2017: OKC trades Oladipo + Sabonis for Paul George.
2019: OKC trades PG13 for SGA + Gallo + 5 1st round picks (JDub!) + 2 swaps.
2023: OKC trades cap space for Oladipo + draft compensation. – 12:04 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Though Oladipo could have been used in Lillard trade, there are still several paths to make money work with Lillard deal if he ever requests a trade, and you can’t turn down chance to offload that Vic money, which saves more than 25 M in taxes. – 12:04 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat offload final year of Victor Oladipo contract with trade to Thunder. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/01/hea… Heat ease into safer position against punitive NBA luxury tax. – 12:04 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Instead of having to stretch Victor Oladipo and take $3M+ tax hit each of next three years, Heat offloads Oladipo contract to Oklahoma City. – 11:49 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Thunder are acquiring Victor Oladipo and draft compensation to take on his $9.45 million expiring contract from the Heat, per @wojespn.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder using their cap space to essentially buy draft capital with Bertans and Oladipo
I guess there’s more than one way to utilize money you have to spend – 11:46 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Our art team quickly whipped up this Victor Oladipo/OKC Thunder jersey swap pic.twitter.com/OJSJIH1PHI – 11:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Victor Oladipo is an expiring contract who’s owed $9.5M next season – 11:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As @ShamsCharania reported, Victor Oladipo’s expiring $9.5 million salary heading to OKC. – 11:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Here’s my Victor Oladipo Thunder jersey edit pic.twitter.com/ngFXOOBkP7 – 11:38 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Miami is trading Victor Oladipo to Oklahoma City, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s roster for next season currently at 12 players:
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Victor Oladipo
Caleb Martin
Kevin Love
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Nikola Jovic
Josh Richardson
Haywood Highsmith – 9:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat roster at moment:
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Caleb Martin
Kevin Love
Kyle Lowry
Duncan Robinson
Josh Richardson
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Haywood Highsmith
Nikola Jovic
Victor Oladipo
Jamal Cain
Orlando Robinson
Plus 3 minimums
One more two-way – 9:00 PM
Barry Jackson: The 9.45 M trade exception created for Heat by Vic trade cannot be combined with 4.7 M trade exception from Dedmon deal and whatever trade exception is created potentially by a Strus sign and trade. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / July 1, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City is acquiring Victor Oladipo and draft compensation to absorb his $9.45 million expiring contract, sources tell ESPN. Miami creates a trade exception of $9.45M with the deal. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 30, 2023
Tim Reynolds: In the trade of Victor Oladipo to OKC, as Shams first had, the Heat are taking nothing back, per source. Trade exception will be created; have to imagine there’s a 2045 second-rounder in there or something. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / June 30, 2023