Warriors “optimistic” about re-signing Draymond Green

Michael Scotto: The Warriors are “optimistic” about re-signing Draymond Green, a league source told HoopsHype.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond hoping to get a new contract “in a couple days.” 💸👀
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond celebrating like the Warriors just won another championship after this Klay putt 🤣
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chuck: “Draymond talks a lot for a guy that ain’t got no job.” 🤣
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Draymond Green is a big-name player that has been linked to the Lakers (6/1), but a few other teams appear to have the inside track if he doesn’t go back to GSW, with Kings, Suns, Blazers and Mavs ahead of LA, via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/ZANQuLzNIF – 3:50 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
For subscribers: the 2023 Trail Blazers free agency preview, including a look at which of their own free agents will be back, what the cap/financial picture is, and why the Draymond Green thing is extremely unlikely.
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Putting on my predictions hat this morning and guessing the salaries/landing spots for Kyrie, Harden, Draymond, VanVleet, and other top names here:
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Warriors can’t mess around during contract negotiations with Draymond Green. Their chances of reigniting the dynasty depend on bringing him back. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 10:49 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Before worrying about whether Draymond Green could play for the Blazers next season, come up with a logical scenario that could land Green in PDX.
And don’t include fantasies of him taking a massive pay cut after opting out of $27.5 million next season.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA free agency: James Harden, Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving headline list of 55 possible free agents
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
According to multiple NBA sources, Draymond Green was NOT in Portland meeting with Damian Lillard regarding coming to the Blazers and all signs point to him returning to Golden State. #Ripcity pic.twitter.com/ZzgxzV6YwI – 5:04 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Two things I don’t see happening:
1. Draymond being willing to take the mid-level to come to Portland
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Free agent yak with @sam_amick, @ThompsonScribe and me on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow. Draymond, Kuzma, Harrison Barnes, Harden, VanVleet, and more. Listen in!:
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“If [the Warriors] are bringing Draymond Green back, they’re definitely a championship-caliber team.”
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
New pod with @seeratsohi
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
Anthony Slater: Three years has been the conversation from the beginning. That lines up with Steph Curry’s current contract. It gives Draymond Green a level of security. When he opted out, it told you he felt he had a market that was at least near the $27.6 million that he declined for next season. A ballpark price is where I think the haggling might be at this point. I think the Warriors would like to trim that down because every $1 million the Warriors save is $7-9 million in tax with their crazy bill. His exterior market has included several Western Conference contenders that have at least sniffed around on him. All signs continue to point to him returning to the Warriors. -via HoopsHype / June 30, 2023
Draymond Green: What makes it special is that [Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson] are my brothers. These are guys I go to war with. These are guys that when we’re done playing, I’ll still see and keep in contact with. I’m going through free agency right now. You hear this, you hear that, I’m just updating them on my thoughts like every step of the way I update them. Because I don’t want it to get down to a point where if I was to leave, that… A) It’s like ‘Hey fellas, just FYI, I’m gone.’ And the news to come across your phone and I don’t get a chance to tell you. So I’m in touch with them like a couple times a week right now, just letting them know my mindset, what I’m thinking, what I’m hearing. You hear things and you can’t negotiate yet. -via YouTube / June 29, 2023