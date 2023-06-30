Windhorst: LeBron James cares more about playing with Bronny than he would about getting another ring

According to ESPN’s NBA guru Briand Windhorst, LeBron has now put more stock into having the opportunity to play alongside Bronny than on winning his fifth championship: “I honestly believe that LeBron cares more about playing with Bronny than he would about getting another ring,” Windhorst said.
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
21ST. CENTURY TRADE REQUEST STANDINGS
Harden — 3
Kyrie — 2
Dwight – 1
Kawhi — 1
Kobe – 1
KD – 1
Butler — 1
Shaq – 1
CP3 — 1
Kidd — 1
Iverson – 1
Vince – 1
T-Mac – 1
KG — 0.5
Pierce – 0
Giannis 0
LeBron – 0
Duncan – 0
Jokic – 0
Dirk – 0
Curry – 0
Wade – 0
Congrats to James – 5:19 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
A REMINDER
Only three players in the Top 25 all-time in both scoring and assists:
LeBron James
Oscar Robertson
JAMES HARDEN pic.twitter.com/ztxShk4CAv – 5:01 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
We LIVE!!!! @PlayStation 🎮🎮🎮🎮 #ad direct.playstation.com/?emcid=or-ps-4… pic.twitter.com/D9dDkgwKx3 – 2:04 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
This is good stuff from LeBron but I’ve been around these parts long enough to remember when Chris Douglas-Roberts went on a funny Teen Wolf rant, calling him a bad teammate and selfish basketball player. pic.twitter.com/dUgEDVMuIr – 9:41 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
Sitting here watching Teen Wolf (1985). The last basketball scene when he didn’t go back to the wolf is the funniest basketball I’ve ever seen!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. And why/how is ole buddy standing under the rim at the end to win the game with free… – 9:11 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Bruce Brown is a dream MLE target. My pipe dream BAE target would be Seth Curry.
I obviously think he makes more, but damn it, just once, it would be nice to see a LeBron Lakers team with a knockdown movement shooter. – 6:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Right now, I have the Lakers at roughly $100 million for six players (Bron, AD, Vando, Christie, JHS, Lewis). The projected first apron is $171 million.
Therefore, if the Lakers were to use the MLE on Brown, they’d have ≈ $71 million to spend on him, their own FAs and minimums. – 6:20 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
FAMU has an Air Zoom Generation cleat PE this season 🐍🔥
@KingJames x @FAMU_FB pic.twitter.com/8VOZ5XV2uq – 9:33 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Lakers rookie was shocked when he found out he was only 7 days old when LeBron was drafted in 2003😂
(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/0ZaqCZIXgu – 8:44 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jalen Hood-Schifino on the social media post going around on draft night that detailed how he was only 7 days old when LeBron James was drafted into the NBA: “I saw that … and was like, ‘Dang, LeBron’s old!’” – 5:45 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
“Dang, LeBron’s old” – Jalen Hood-Schifino, leaving that without the context, lol – 5:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Maxwell Lewis on what his friends have been talking about since he was drafted by the Lakers: “You’re playing with LeBron!” – 5:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points scored against LeBron (regular season + playoffs):
1,297 — Paul Pierce
1,173 — DeMar DeRozan
1,164 — Steph Curry
1,074 — Paul George
1,042 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/nJAGxFHwan – 1:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
As always, LeBron James hopes the Lakers make win-now moves in free agency. But I’m told LeBron won’t get involved with front office decisions and will be supportive with whatever happens. Dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3PwNsR2 – 12:23 PM
Chill out with all the Draymond Green and LeBron James talk … ’cause new Warriors point guard Chris Paul tells TMZ Sports he “absolutely” wants the 4-time NBA champ back on the team! We caught up with CP3 at Fanatics’ “Merch Madness” giveaway event on Tuesday … just a few days after the 38-year-old guard was traded to Golden State in exchange for Jordan Poole. “I’m excited,” Paul said. “I know I’ve been the sworn enemy for a long time but I cannot wait to be there, and I cannot wait to get in the locker room with all those guys.” -via TMZ.com / June 28, 2023
Schroder, born to a Gambian mother in Germany, was incensed. They continued barking at each other and were ejected. “My first six, seven years I respected him so much because it didn’t matter if he’d bust your ass with a 40-point game or had a quiet game, he was always the same guy,” Schroder said. “Didn’t talk s—. Then we had that incident in Brooklyn, which surprised me because it was out of nothing. I was shocked. I’m not going to lie. I asked LeBron, ‘Why did he act like that?’ LeBron said, ‘I don’t know, just let it go.’” -via FoxSports.com / June 28, 2023
Clutch Points: “Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!” LeBron James on Instagram after Bronny James landed with the Atlanta Hawks in a recent 2024 mock draft 🤣 (via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/2YPiEHoNhL -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 27, 2023