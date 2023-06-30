Windhorst: Tyrese Maxey could be a piece in a potential Damian Lillard trade

Dave Early: -“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.” – Windhorst (full sentence there) pic.twitter.com/TqwpB1BhTj
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brian Windhorst speculated that the Sixers are not planning to extend Maxey “because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Dave Early @DavidEarly
-“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.”
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Windy says one reason Maxey not being extended by 76ers is because he might be needed in trade and to be a “potential piece in a Lillard trade”.. if Lillard ever asks for trade, he needs to ask for Heat specifically.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Windhorst on NBA Today
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Windhorst on NBA Today
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Full story here on the Sixers planning not to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer:
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The latest intel on the Sixers’ free agency plans, including a big detail:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris was a key salary-matching piece in a potential Brooklyn package for Damian Lillard.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
ICYMI, last night’s show where I made the following predictions:
1. James Harden to LAC
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin said Portland “remains committed to building a winner around Damian Lillard.”
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Free agent negotiations can begin today at 6 p.m.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Since Harden trade watch announced, NBA “insiders” have linked, or think Sixers might be inquiring about :
Paul George
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Knicks are one of the teams that Harden would be interested in, but they might be saving their assets for a potential big-name player next year. There’s also the possibility of Philadelphia acquiring assets from Los Angeles and making an offer for Damian Lillard. Kyrie Irving may explore the situation in Philadelphia if things change with Harden. -via YouTube / June 30, 2023
Dave Early: “I would not be surprised if we see Kyrie wanting to investigate what’s going on in PhilAdelphia if Harden moves out if there’s a window for him to come in. The other name here [for Sixers] is Dame Lillard.” @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/C2lWclaRN5 -via Twitter @DavidEarly / June 29, 2023
Damian Lillard: Survived too many storms to be bothered by Raindrops. -via Twitter @Dame_Lillard / June 29, 2023
The Sixers are not expected to sign Tyrese Maxey to an extension this offseason, according to sources familiar with the situation. This is not viewed as a condemnation of Maxey or a reflection of how the team values him, with the team continuing to view Maxey as a long-term core piece. -via Philly Voice / June 30, 2023
Ramona Shelburne: The Sixers are not planning to extend Tyrese Maxey this summer, sources told ESPN. He is still seen as a big part of their future, but the team wants to delay an extension for him to preserve flexibility. -via Twitter @ramonashelburne / June 30, 2023
Immanuel Quickley: First day In Athens Greece, I have already been called Bones and Maxey 😂 -via Twitter @IQ_GodSon / June 16, 2023