Wizards trading Monte Morris to Pistons

Shams Charania: Wizards are trading guard Monte Morris to the Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are acquiring Monte Morris from the Wizards in exchange for a future 2nd, per a source. No other players in the deal. – 10:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards are trading guard Monte Morris to the Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Several nuggets: Cites #Nets interest in Monte Morris, a potential $100 million offer sheet to RFA Cam Johnson, and confirms Cedi Osman as a Brooklyn target, as mentioned in the Post yesterday. #NBA sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… via @YahooSports – 2:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Per @JakeLFischer: Pacers could be considering a deal worth more than $20M annually for Bruce Brown.
Also mentions in his latest notebook that both Tim Connelly and Arturas Karnisovas have registered some level of interest in trading for Monte Morris.
sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
TUNE IN: NBA Free Agency Live Show on @Stadium tonight starting at 5:30 pm ET, with myself, Wizards guard Monte Morris, ex-NBA wing Robbie Hummel, 10-year veteran/former Pistons executive Pat Garrity, and host Cam Smith: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
New from @JoshuaBRobbins, @JonKrawczynski & me: the Wolves, looking for PG depth, have engaged the Wizards in trade talks on either Monte Morris or Delon Wright. The latest, on our Free Agency blog, in @TheAthletic ($1/month for 12 months thru Friday!): bit.ly/436gYjP – 5:00 PM
Following a report from Yahoo’s Jake Fischer that the Washington Wizards are seeking draft compensation for guards Monte Morris and Delon Wright, rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe both guards could command one or two second-round picks in trade discussions. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023
The Wolves did look at other options to use Prince’s contract to swing a deal before it was set to be guaranteed, but could not find a workable trade before the deadline on Wednesday. One of the teams the Wolves had several conversations with, according to sources on both sides of it, was the Washington Wizards. Monte Morris, who played for Connelly on the Denver Nuggets, and Delon Wright were among the players discussed, but there was never any real traction on a deal. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023
As the Friday legal tampering green flag nears, teams continue to try to get in front of it with trades. League sources tell The Athletic that the Minnesota Timberwolves, looking for point guard depth behind Mike Conley, Jr., have engaged the Wizards in discussions about acquiring either veteran Monte Morris, Washington’s current starter at the point, or veteran Delon Wright, who again was one of the league’s better defensive guards last season after returning from an early-season hamstring pull. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2023