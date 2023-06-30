Woj: Fred VanVleet will meet with Raptors and Rockets before decision

Evan Sidery: Fred VanVleet is the most likely top-tier free agent to leave his current team, per @wojespn: – Raptors want to re-sign VanVleet, but the Rockets are a “serious threat” to bring him to Houston. – VanVleet will meet with Toronto and Houston tonight before making a decision. – Ime Udoka is a driving force behind the Rockets’ pursuit of VanVleet. pic.twitter.com/4flibxklbO
Source: Twitter @esidery
Source: Twitter @esidery
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Here is my quick list of potential guard candidates for Raps if FVV walks (or, in some cases, even if he doesn’t) pic.twitter.com/0fqkZ3CtYC – 4:40 PM
Here is my quick list of potential guard candidates for Raps if FVV walks (or, in some cases, even if he doesn’t) pic.twitter.com/0fqkZ3CtYC – 4:40 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Fred VanVleet is the most likely top-tier free agent to leave his current team, per @wojespn:
– Raptors want to re-sign VanVleet, but the Rockets are a “serious threat” to bring him to Houston.
– VanVleet will meet with Toronto and Houston tonight before making a decision.
-… pic.twitter.com/4flibxklbO – 4:29 PM
Fred VanVleet is the most likely top-tier free agent to leave his current team, per @wojespn:
– Raptors want to re-sign VanVleet, but the Rockets are a “serious threat” to bring him to Houston.
– VanVleet will meet with Toronto and Houston tonight before making a decision.
-… pic.twitter.com/4flibxklbO – 4:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
couple new items on our free agent blog on how Fred VanVleet ‘s potential contract in Houston would be bad for Toronto, and thoughts on the Joe Harris trade to Detroit
Updating all week here:
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 3:48 PM
couple new items on our free agent blog on how Fred VanVleet ‘s potential contract in Houston would be bad for Toronto, and thoughts on the Joe Harris trade to Detroit
Updating all week here:
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 3:48 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @JakeLFischer:
-Rockets backed off of pursuing Harden when Ime Udoka was hired and FVV became their top point guard target
-Udoka prefers adding defensive-minded veterans like Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez to Houston’s young core
-Houston in “driver’s seat” for… – 1:37 PM
New from @JakeLFischer:
-Rockets backed off of pursuing Harden when Ime Udoka was hired and FVV became their top point guard target
-Udoka prefers adding defensive-minded veterans like Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez to Houston’s young core
-Houston in “driver’s seat” for… – 1:37 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to meet with Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez in Los Angeles when free agency begins, per @KellyIko (theathletic.com/4653757/2023/0…).
Houston has long been rumored to covet Fred VanVleet, Brooks and Lopez with their $60+ million in cap space. pic.twitter.com/LckN57p5RJ – 12:44 PM
The Rockets plan to meet with Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez in Los Angeles when free agency begins, per @KellyIko (theathletic.com/4653757/2023/0…).
Houston has long been rumored to covet Fred VanVleet, Brooks and Lopez with their $60+ million in cap space. pic.twitter.com/LckN57p5RJ – 12:44 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I’d be concerned about Poeltl’s desire to stay in Toronto if VanVleet is indeed out the door. Why wouldn’t he see the Spurs as a better long-term option? This could all come crashing down very, very quickly. – 12:02 PM
I’d be concerned about Poeltl’s desire to stay in Toronto if VanVleet is indeed out the door. Why wouldn’t he see the Spurs as a better long-term option? This could all come crashing down very, very quickly. – 12:02 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
-KJ Martin… – 11:48 AM
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
-KJ Martin… – 11:48 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I appreciate that Gabe Vincent was good in the playoffs but I’m confounded by the idea that the Raptors are going to run back almost the same roster, swap Fred VanVleet for Vincent, and think that’s a good idea. – 11:46 AM
I appreciate that Gabe Vincent was good in the playoffs but I’m confounded by the idea that the Raptors are going to run back almost the same roster, swap Fred VanVleet for Vincent, and think that’s a good idea. – 11:46 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Looked into VanVleet’s free agency and the bind the Raptors could be in if he does take offer from Houston. He is meeting with Raptors and Rockets tonight with Houston a very strong contender to sign the all-star guard:
sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wi… – 11:36 AM
Looked into VanVleet’s free agency and the bind the Raptors could be in if he does take offer from Houston. He is meeting with Raptors and Rockets tonight with Houston a very strong contender to sign the all-star guard:
sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wi… – 11:36 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
If this is the end of Fred VanVleet’s tenure with the Raptors, let’s make sure we never forget this moment on his list of greatest moments as a Raptor. He had a lot of OMG moments on the court. This was certainly an OMG moment off it 😂
youtube.com/watch?v=SW1LBd… – 10:08 AM
If this is the end of Fred VanVleet’s tenure with the Raptors, let’s make sure we never forget this moment on his list of greatest moments as a Raptor. He had a lot of OMG moments on the court. This was certainly an OMG moment off it 😂
youtube.com/watch?v=SW1LBd… – 10:08 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj implies the hiring of Ime Udoka changed the #Rockets pursuit of James Harden: “I think once Ime Udoka came in as head coach, they started looking at their roster and what they wanted to do in free agency — I think Fred VanVleet has moved to the top of the list in Houston.” pic.twitter.com/9UK3de8zfq – 8:00 AM
Woj implies the hiring of Ime Udoka changed the #Rockets pursuit of James Harden: “I think once Ime Udoka came in as head coach, they started looking at their roster and what they wanted to do in free agency — I think Fred VanVleet has moved to the top of the list in Houston.” pic.twitter.com/9UK3de8zfq – 8:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Sacramento chose Barnes and the Rockets are going VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, I’m sort of unsure about where Kyle Kuzma might end. Those were the two teams I had in mind. – 8:16 PM
If Sacramento chose Barnes and the Rockets are going VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, I’m sort of unsure about where Kyle Kuzma might end. Those were the two teams I had in mind. – 8:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Much still has to happen and God knows it can change in a second but redux:
All of a sudden the continuity of VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, SIakam, Poeltl with Boucher, Achiuwa, Koloko, Trent and a pick up or two at cheap money might not look at that horrendous
Quite the contrary – 5:23 PM
Much still has to happen and God knows it can change in a second but redux:
All of a sudden the continuity of VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, SIakam, Poeltl with Boucher, Achiuwa, Koloko, Trent and a pick up or two at cheap money might not look at that horrendous
Quite the contrary – 5:23 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our new episode of ‘No Cap Room’ on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
🍎: apple.co/435HMAN
✳️: spoti.fi/3r7yM0C – 5:06 PM
Our new episode of ‘No Cap Room’ on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
🍎: apple.co/435HMAN
✳️: spoti.fi/3r7yM0C – 5:06 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Grange: A positive sign? Raptors meeting w/ Fred VanVleet in LA at 3pm PT, his first *official* contact of FA. There is some optimism that 4th yr @ $30m will be enough to keep VanVleet in TO. Would also help cause re: Poeltl who is expected to be in range of 4yrs at $20m+. We’ll see. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / June 30, 2023
Marc Stein: The current plan entering NBA free agency Friday at 6 PM ET is for Fred VanVleet to hold in-person meetings in Los Angeles with officials from the Rockets and Raptors, according to a source familiar with the schedule. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 30, 2023
James Harden had an interest in a reunion with the Rockets — who are flushed with $64 million in salary cap space — but their guard focus has increasingly been on pursuing Toronto Raptors free agent Fred VanVleet, sources said. Harden is hopeful to find his way to a contending team in a trade scenario, sources said. -via ESPN / June 29, 2023