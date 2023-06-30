Yuta Watanabe to Phoenix Suns

Shams Charania: Free agent Yuta Watanabe has agreed on a deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
It took me a while to get around to the Suns, but I’ve finally updated them with the signings of Damion Lee, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu, Josh Okogie, and Yuta Watanabe.
$56.4M tax, and $245M total roster with 14 players.
capsheets.com/phoenix-suns-c… – 8:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 5 three-point shooters last season (min 100 attempts):
1. Luke Kennard
2. Al Horford
3. Damion Lee (44.5%)
4. Malcolm Brogdon
5. Yuta Watanabe (44.4%)
Two of them are now on the Suns. pic.twitter.com/XJm7OV3hmN – 8:04 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns quickly attacked free agency signing all of these players to fill out their roster around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton:
Yuta Watanabe
Keita Bates-Diop
Drew Eubanks
Josh Okogie
Damion Lee
Chimezie Metu – 7:51 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Phoenix Suns were very active in this free agency
-Josh Okogie
-Keita Bates-Diop
-Yuta Watanabe
-Damion Lee
-Drew Eubanks
-Chimezie Metu
The Suns’ bench looks deep now. #WeAreTheValley
#NBAFreeAgency – 7:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Shed a tear for hipster NBA Twitter because Yuta Watanabe is about to go mainstream and we’re gonna need a new hustle forward to fawn over. – 7:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
My thoughts on Yuta Watanabe from earlier in the week: pic.twitter.com/z3g0fITiQd – 7:34 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Yuta Watanabe has agreed on a deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 7:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Remaining free agents I liked for the Suns (excluding their own guys, Torrey Craig, Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale):
Eric Gordon
Yuta Watanabe
Trendon Watford
JaMychal Green
Stanley Johnson – 6:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports
Free agency opens up tomorrow, and the Nuggets have questions in their 2nd unit.
I put forth 25 players the Nuggets should target in free agency and trade, from Delon Wright to Eric Gordon to…Yuta Watanabe?
Check it out!
milehighsports.com/25-free-agency… – 12:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Of the 279 players to attempt more than 100 three-pointers this past season, Yuta Watanabe was one of only two players to shoot above 49% from the field and above 44% from downtown.
(Luke Kennard was the other) – 8:12 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe and Mike James are potential Suns FA targets, per @TheSteinLine.
“As PHX scours the league for quality players willing to play for the minimum, Nets sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe and Nets alumnus Mike James (Durant’s close friend) have surfaced as potential targets.” – 11:39 AM
More on this storyline
From @jovanbuha on playback “A couple names I’ve heard linked to the Lakers are Cam Reddish and Yuta Watanabe” -via Twitter / June 30, 2023
John Gambadoro: I will leave you with this before my flight takes off for the motherland – a couple of potential targets for the Phoenix Suns – Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe. Suns are a prime destination for vet minimum free agents! -via Twitter / June 29, 2023