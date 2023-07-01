Austin Reaves returning to Lakers on four-year deal

Shams Charania: RFA Austin Reaves has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $56 million Early Bird maximum contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Agents Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of AMR Agency negotiated the new deal to keep Reaves in L.A. long term.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams (R)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (R)
Miles Bridges (R)
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington
Miles Bridges
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:31 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
There was always the possibility that Austin Reaves would have to take a short MLE deal from @Lakers. Still waiting for another team to make an offer for LA to match.
@utahjazz were a candidate, but they’re out.
Up to @spurs basically.
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 2:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lakers projected depth chart through the first day of free agency, assuming they retain Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell.
13 of the team’s 15 standard roster spots will be filled. Starters are fluid. A good amount of versatility in the frontcourt. pic.twitter.com/xGvdxf2O5H – 12:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
top free agents still on the market:
PG’s:
D’Angelo Russell – Unrestricted
Russell Westbrook – Unrestricted
SG’s
Austin Reaves – Restricted
Donte DiVincenzo – Unrestricted
Malik Beasley – Unrestricted
Lonnie Walker – Unrestricted
Hamidou Diallo – Unrestricted – 9:34 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best team you can put together with the free agents available…
PG: D’Angelo Russell
SG: Austin Reaves
SF: Dillon Brooks
PF: Christian Wood
C: Brook Lopez
We’re 14 hours into free agency. – 8:33 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Removed the paywall on this so everyone can read, because I’ve gotten a number of questions on it.
Disregard the goofy photo, I thought it was funny… but here’s why the Spurs aren’t signing Austin Reaves: matthewtynan.substack.com/p/san-antonio-… pic.twitter.com/vYcTBXC1Sp – 2:11 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ projected depth chart if they retain Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell:
DLo/Vincent/JHS
Reaves/Christie/Lewis
LeBron/Prince/Reddish
Rui/Vando
AD
They clearly need a backup center with one of their final two veteran’s minimum contracts. Starters are fluid. – 8:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
After their last two signings (Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish), the Lakers have enough room to bring both Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell back as well as sign two more veteran’s minimum free agents. They clearly need at least one more big. – 8:43 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and a re-signed Rui Hachimura … all before the inevitable Austin Reaves re-signing.
Productive first day of free agent for the Lakers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:40 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
LA Lakers projected numbers
Below the tax: $50M
Below the second apron: $57M
Key free agents: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell
Reaves number would come in at $12M even if he received an offer sheet.
The Lakers are hard capped at the first apron. – 8:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST FREE AGENTS REMAINING
Fred VanVleet
Brook Lopez
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 7:39 PM
Bobby Marks: Here is the breakdown on the Austin Reaves contract 4 years/$53.8M. 2023-24: $12M, 2024-25: $13M, 2025-26: $13.9M, 2026-27: $14.9M -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 1, 2023