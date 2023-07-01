Blazers looking for third team to take Tyler Herro?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bobby Marks proposes a 3-team deal between the Nets, Trail Blazers and Heat.
MIA: Damian Lillard
BKN: Tyler Herro
POR: Ben Simmons, 5 firsts, pick swap pic.twitter.com/0P1jqU4PoI – 2:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat roster at moment: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Josh Richardson, Thomas Bryant, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez, plus 3 open minimums. Also, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson on 2-ways (1 more allowed) – 2:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As I reported last week (and the solid Chris Haynes noted just now), Heat would prefer to keep Caleb Martin out of a Lillard deal. Heat offer expected to be built around Herro. And Haynes said, as we’ve noted, that Blazers might want Heat to take Jurkic. – 1:51 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I can’t come up with a Dame/Miami trade that makes sense for Portland unless they’re doing a solid for Dame.
Like…
Herro + Lowry’s expiring + Jacquez + Jovic for Dame + Nurkic’s $ and then every 1st Miami can trade… which is basically 2028/2030 firsts plus 2-3 swaps? Yikes. – 1:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A few teams I could see Tyler Herro getting re-routed to in a Damian Lillard trade:
– Nets. Could use a young, upside guard as a sidekick to Mikal Bridges.
– Jazz. Have a ton in the front court, but don’t really have a long-term point guard yet.
– Spurs. Same logic as Jazz. – 1:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d love to see Brooklyn get in on a Miami-Portland Dame trade and swipe Tyler Herro. – 1:06 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
While Herro/Robinson (and picks) would satisfy cap rules, there is a package that would work with no Lowry or Robinson and just Herro and these other assets, if Portland insists: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Miami really about to get one of the best guards of this generation for Tyler Herro and two firsts – 12:38 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Last year the Spurs hopped on a Keldon extension pretty early, and the rest of the league gave guys like Herro and Poole big money late.
Bane getting a max extension on Day 1 is really interesting in terms of setting the market price. And the Spurs still have to pay Vassell. – 1:12 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s roster for next season currently at 12 players:
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Victor Oladipo
Caleb Martin
Kevin Love
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Nikola Jovic
Josh Richardson
Haywood Highsmith – 9:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat roster at moment:
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Caleb Martin
Kevin Love
Kyle Lowry
Duncan Robinson
Josh Richardson
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Haywood Highsmith
Nikola Jovic
Victor Oladipo
Jamal Cain
Orlando Robinson
Plus 3 minimums
One more two-way – 9:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jerami Grant new average salary is $32 million per year.
That is higher than:
Brandon Ingram
Jamal Murray
Devin Booker
Jalen Brunson
Karl-Anthony Towns
Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/BdSqwdZ1MD – 6:27 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Nets are among the teams that have been contacted as a potential third team to acquire Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard to Miami deal, per SNY sources. Yahoo earlier reported that Portland was looking for a third team to re-route Herro to in a potential Lillard deal. -via Twitter @IanBegley / July 1, 2023
Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers to trade him to the Heat, and it would be surprising if the Blazers don’t work to accommodate him. The starting point for Heat trade discussions seems simple enough: multiple first-round picks, and likely, Tyler Herro. It’s everything else that could be trickier to navigate as Miami tries to land the seven-time All Star and Lillard tries to get to Miami. Among the questions that must be sorted out between the Heat and Portland in trade negotiations. -via Miami Herald / July 1, 2023
Will the teams be able to agree on the cap-facilitating competents of the trade? Keep in mind that the Heat cannot take back more than 110 percent of Lillard’s $45.6 million salary next season. Several permutations would work – including Herro and Duncan Robinson. The question is whether the Blazers would prefer to take Lowry’s expiring $29.7 million deal; Robinson’s contract (which has three years and $57 million remaining) or neither. -via Miami Herald / July 1, 2023