Brook Lopez re-signing with Bucks on huge two-year deal

Shams Charania: Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $48 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Brook Lopez is returning to the Bucks on a two-year, $48 million contract, source tells ESPN. Bucks staved off Rockets’ pursuit. – 2:41 PM
Free agent Brook Lopez is returning to the Bucks on a two-year, $48 million contract, source tells ESPN. Bucks staved off Rockets’ pursuit. – 2:41 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Don’t be surprised to see the Rockets make a run at Clint Capela now that Brook Lopez is off the table. Hawks have already shown that they are looking to shed salary this summer, and they already have a replacement on the roster, so the price won’t be high – 2:39 PM
Don’t be surprised to see the Rockets make a run at Clint Capela now that Brook Lopez is off the table. Hawks have already shown that they are looking to shed salary this summer, and they already have a replacement on the roster, so the price won’t be high – 2:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $48 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:35 PM
Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $48 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams (R)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (R)
Miles Bridges (R)
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:34 PM
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams (R)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (R)
Miles Bridges (R)
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington
Miles Bridges
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:31 PM
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington
Miles Bridges
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Today’s #HoopCollective with @espn_macmahon and @WindhorstESPN breaks down a very busy first night of free agency, with reaction to all the deals that happened and the ramifications of what was ahead, including Damian Lillard, James Harden and Brook Lopez. open.spotify.com/episode/6MAZ1m… – 12:52 PM
Today’s #HoopCollective with @espn_macmahon and @WindhorstESPN breaks down a very busy first night of free agency, with reaction to all the deals that happened and the ramifications of what was ahead, including Damian Lillard, James Harden and Brook Lopez. open.spotify.com/episode/6MAZ1m… – 12:52 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Now would be a hilarious time for the Rockets to sign Brook Lopez or Dillon Brooks. – 12:31 PM
Now would be a hilarious time for the Rockets to sign Brook Lopez or Dillon Brooks. – 12:31 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
My twitter rate limit might have exceeded but my love for Brook Lopez knows no bounds. ANNOUNCE YOUR RETURN MY GUY pic.twitter.com/88fOwxvleg – 11:30 AM
My twitter rate limit might have exceeded but my love for Brook Lopez knows no bounds. ANNOUNCE YOUR RETURN MY GUY pic.twitter.com/88fOwxvleg – 11:30 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best team you can put together with the free agents available…
PG: D’Angelo Russell
SG: Austin Reaves
SF: Dillon Brooks
PF: Christian Wood
C: Brook Lopez
We’re 14 hours into free agency. – 8:33 AM
Best team you can put together with the free agents available…
PG: D’Angelo Russell
SG: Austin Reaves
SF: Dillon Brooks
PF: Christian Wood
C: Brook Lopez
We’re 14 hours into free agency. – 8:33 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Right now, Houston has the cap space for either Dillon Brooks or Brook Lopez. Probably not both.
If they want to clear the space to get both, I imagine they could dump Kevin Porter Jr’s. weird, one-year guaranteed contract by attaching an FRP. FVV makes KPJ unnecessary anyway. – 9:22 PM
Right now, Houston has the cap space for either Dillon Brooks or Brook Lopez. Probably not both.
If they want to clear the space to get both, I imagine they could dump Kevin Porter Jr’s. weird, one-year guaranteed contract by attaching an FRP. FVV makes KPJ unnecessary anyway. – 9:22 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
The Raptors should trade Poeltl to the Rockets before they can sign Brook Lopez – 9:22 PM
The Raptors should trade Poeltl to the Rockets before they can sign Brook Lopez – 9:22 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Fred VanVleet is a nice add for the Rockets. A culture builder. If they land Brook Lopez next they could end up a lot better than people might expect. FVV and Lopez would elevate their talented group of young players. – 9:11 PM
Fred VanVleet is a nice add for the Rockets. A culture builder. If they land Brook Lopez next they could end up a lot better than people might expect. FVV and Lopez would elevate their talented group of young players. – 9:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Aside from DLo and Reaves (or the cap MLE if DLo leaves), the last Lakers domino will be backup center. Here are the best bigs left on the table (aside from Brook Lopez):
– Christian Wood
– Dwight Powell
– Jock Landale
– Mason Plumlee
– Paul Reed
– Mo Wagner
– Cody Zeller – 8:51 PM
Aside from DLo and Reaves (or the cap MLE if DLo leaves), the last Lakers domino will be backup center. Here are the best bigs left on the table (aside from Brook Lopez):
– Christian Wood
– Dwight Powell
– Jock Landale
– Mason Plumlee
– Paul Reed
– Mo Wagner
– Cody Zeller – 8:51 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST FREE AGENTS REMAINING
Fred VanVleet
Brook Lopez
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 7:39 PM
BEST FREE AGENTS REMAINING
Fred VanVleet
Brook Lopez
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 7:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think the Lakers are getting Brook Lopez for the MLE, but I also didn’t think the Lakers were getting Marc Gasol for the minimum in 2020, so I’ve learned to retain some optimism when it comes to older big men. – 7:13 PM
I don’t think the Lakers are getting Brook Lopez for the MLE, but I also didn’t think the Lakers were getting Marc Gasol for the minimum in 2020, so I’ve learned to retain some optimism when it comes to older big men. – 7:13 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
brook lopez seeing jakob poeltl get $20m per year pic.twitter.com/NbiF1Rwqz7 – 7:10 PM
brook lopez seeing jakob poeltl get $20m per year pic.twitter.com/NbiF1Rwqz7 – 7:10 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
NBA free agency kind of going chalk so far… No big surprises.
Still waiting on Brook Lopez… – 6:55 PM
NBA free agency kind of going chalk so far… No big surprises.
Still waiting on Brook Lopez… – 6:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! Free agency kicks off today, so get primed on all the Lakers’ options moving forward. Bruce Brown? Brook Lopez? DiVincenzo? Gordon? FA TBD??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/hujzSJyQvXA?t=… – 5:34 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! Free agency kicks off today, so get primed on all the Lakers’ options moving forward. Bruce Brown? Brook Lopez? DiVincenzo? Gordon? FA TBD??? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/hujzSJyQvXA?t=… – 5:34 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We are live on @RocketsWatch to discuss free agency and trades as the news comes in. #Rockets fans are here as we find out if Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and/or Brook Lopez are heading to Clutch City. playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 5:31 PM
We are live on @RocketsWatch to discuss free agency and trades as the news comes in. #Rockets fans are here as we find out if Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and/or Brook Lopez are heading to Clutch City. playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 5:31 PM
More on this storyline
Salman Ali: Woj says the Rockets are still aggressively pursuing Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, and Dillon Brooks. An offer has been put in front of VanVleet. Says Houston intends to use all of their cap space tonight. -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / June 30, 2023
Jake Fischer: Brook Lopez’s free agent decision is definitely one of the larger dominoes free agents and teams are waiting to learn. There was increasing word today that Houston’s offer could even exceed the two-year, $40 million figure that’s been widely rumored in recent days. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 30, 2023