Clippers keeping in touch with Russell Westbrook

Law Murray: Told that the LA Clippers checked in with Russell Westbrook when free agency started, including Chairman Steve Ballmer. As expected, they’re in contact. But that’s all for now. A lot of moving parts still for Clippers in free agency, especially with the big money guard market📶
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Told that the LA Clippers checked in with Russell Westbrook when free agency started, including Chairman Steve Ballmer. As expected, they’re in contact.
But that’s all for now. A lot of moving parts still for Clippers in free agency, especially with the big money guard market📶 – 12:55 PM
Told that the LA Clippers checked in with Russell Westbrook when free agency started, including Chairman Steve Ballmer. As expected, they’re in contact.
But that’s all for now. A lot of moving parts still for Clippers in free agency, especially with the big money guard market📶 – 12:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
top free agents still on the market:
PG’s:
D’Angelo Russell – Unrestricted
Russell Westbrook – Unrestricted
SG’s
Austin Reaves – Restricted
Donte DiVincenzo – Unrestricted
Malik Beasley – Unrestricted
Lonnie Walker – Unrestricted
Hamidou Diallo – Unrestricted – 9:34 AM
top free agents still on the market:
PG’s:
D’Angelo Russell – Unrestricted
Russell Westbrook – Unrestricted
SG’s
Austin Reaves – Restricted
Donte DiVincenzo – Unrestricted
Malik Beasley – Unrestricted
Lonnie Walker – Unrestricted
Hamidou Diallo – Unrestricted – 9:34 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Another reason the Rockets had no choice but to overpay Fred VanVleet: The next best available point guards on the market are D’Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook, Pat Beverley, and Ayo Dosunmu – 10:00 PM
Another reason the Rockets had no choice but to overpay Fred VanVleet: The next best available point guards on the market are D’Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook, Pat Beverley, and Ayo Dosunmu – 10:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST FREE AGENTS REMAINING
Fred VanVleet
Brook Lopez
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 7:39 PM
BEST FREE AGENTS REMAINING
Fred VanVleet
Brook Lopez
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 7:39 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat now needs PG in case Lowry is dealt (regardless of Lillard outcome). Options (and Heat only has minimum salary to offer) include Westbrook, P Mills, Aaron Holiday, Beverley, George Hill, Ish Smith, Cory Joseph, Derrick Rose, Kendrick Nunn and Goran… Trade also an option. – 7:35 PM
Heat now needs PG in case Lowry is dealt (regardless of Lillard outcome). Options (and Heat only has minimum salary to offer) include Westbrook, P Mills, Aaron Holiday, Beverley, George Hill, Ish Smith, Cory Joseph, Derrick Rose, Kendrick Nunn and Goran… Trade also an option. – 7:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
The LA Clippers have had a month of guard-related machinations: failed Malcolm Brogdon trade, Chris Paul mini pursuit, Eric Gordon’s waiver, Russell Westbrook’s free agency.
We have landed on the James Harden opt in. The latest on that📥
theathletic.com/4655203/2023/0… – 10:11 AM
🆕 @TheAthletic
The LA Clippers have had a month of guard-related machinations: failed Malcolm Brogdon trade, Chris Paul mini pursuit, Eric Gordon’s waiver, Russell Westbrook’s free agency.
We have landed on the James Harden opt in. The latest on that📥
theathletic.com/4655203/2023/0… – 10:11 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bradley Beal says last time he was really pushed was by Russell Westbrook, who pushed him and took his game to another level. He says he is excited for Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to push him to another level. – 3:16 PM
Bradley Beal says last time he was really pushed was by Russell Westbrook, who pushed him and took his game to another level. He says he is excited for Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to push him to another level. – 3:16 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Clippers and Russell Westbrook both have said they want to renew their partnership. Will they? The @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina has more in his new column ahead of the start of free agency on Friday. thesportingtribune.com/will-russell-w… – 11:34 AM
The Clippers and Russell Westbrook both have said they want to renew their partnership. Will they? The @SportingTrib’s @MarkG_Medina has more in his new column ahead of the start of free agency on Friday. thesportingtribune.com/will-russell-w… – 11:34 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 15/15/15 games over the last 40 seasons:
9 — Russell Westbrook
3 — Nikola Jokic
Nobody else has done it more than twice. pic.twitter.com/SMOOHbxzk7 – 11:07 AM
Most 15/15/15 games over the last 40 seasons:
9 — Russell Westbrook
3 — Nikola Jokic
Nobody else has done it more than twice. pic.twitter.com/SMOOHbxzk7 – 11:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Updated LAC depth for now
PG: Westbrook (FA), Hyland, Preston ($TBD)
SG: George, Powell, Boston Jr. ($TBD), Moon (2-way)
SF: Leonard, Mann, Coffey, Miller (2ndround)
PF: Morris Sr., Batum, Covington, Brown (1stround)
C: Zubac, Plumlee (FA), Diabaté (2-way) – 12:09 AM
Updated LAC depth for now
PG: Westbrook (FA), Hyland, Preston ($TBD)
SG: George, Powell, Boston Jr. ($TBD), Moon (2-way)
SF: Leonard, Mann, Coffey, Miller (2ndround)
PF: Morris Sr., Batum, Covington, Brown (1stround)
C: Zubac, Plumlee (FA), Diabaté (2-way) – 12:09 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “I’ll be pushed. Last time I was around that was Russ. Seeing Russ every single day, his work ethic, his mentality. That took my game to another level.” Bradley Beal credits Russell Westbrook for pushing his game to another level pic.twitter.com/VXFWmSO0pS -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 30, 2023
The Los Angeles Clippers are at the top of Harden’s list. They also reached out to the Sixers this week about a possible Harden trade, according to multiple league sources. You can see why they’d appeal to Harden. They’re in L.A. He could play alongside a pair of stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Of course, so did the Nets. And, from Dwight Howard to Chris Paul to Russell Westbrook to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and now to Joel Embiid, you could put together a All-Star team just with the superstars Harden has broken up with. -via FoxSports.com / June 30, 2023
Another layer of news with free agency popping in about 24 hours Am told that Russell Westbrook is not in a rush to make a decision. Appears unlikely to be one of those “6:01pm EST” signings. I would not call him a dead set lock to return to LAC. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 29, 2023