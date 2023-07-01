Damian Lillard likes tweet comparing situation to LeBron joining Heat for a championship before returning to Cleveland

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Our second Lillard story at this hour — examining issues to be sorted out in trade talks as Lillard tries to work his way to Heat. The scenarios that would give Heat a lot of flexibility to add talent around Lillard, and the scenarios that wouldn’t: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:52 PM
NEW: Our second Lillard story at this hour — examining issues to be sorted out in trade talks as Lillard tries to work his way to Heat. The scenarios that would give Heat a lot of flexibility to add talent around Lillard, and the scenarios that wouldn’t: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Lillard wants out, Harden wants out, could the Sixers pull it off?
973espn.com/trade-rumors-s… – 2:45 PM
Lillard wants out, Harden wants out, could the Sixers pull it off?
973espn.com/trade-rumors-s… – 2:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets: What Brooklyn could offer in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes clutchpoints.com/nets-damian-li… – 2:38 PM
Nets: What Brooklyn could offer in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes clutchpoints.com/nets-damian-li… – 2:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat needs to send out at least $41.5 million in salary for Damian Lillard. But if the Trail Blazers want to include Jusuf Nurkic’s contract in a potential deal, that number would grow. – 2:37 PM
Heat needs to send out at least $41.5 million in salary for Damian Lillard. But if the Trail Blazers want to include Jusuf Nurkic’s contract in a potential deal, that number would grow. – 2:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
A look at what the Nets could offer in a deal for Damian Lillard trib.al/bI0Px6W – 2:32 PM
A look at what the Nets could offer in a deal for Damian Lillard trib.al/bI0Px6W – 2:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard trade destinations: Star wants Heat, but plenty of other teams have more to offer
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 2:28 PM
Damian Lillard trade destinations: Star wants Heat, but plenty of other teams have more to offer
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 2:28 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I have no idea how real the San Antonio thing is but just fwiw, I had the impression pre-lottery that Dame’s “I don’t want to play with more 19-year-olds” stance would not have applied to Wemby. He would have been excited if the Blazers had won the lottery. – 2:28 PM
I have no idea how real the San Antonio thing is but just fwiw, I had the impression pre-lottery that Dame’s “I don’t want to play with more 19-year-olds” stance would not have applied to Wemby. He would have been excited if the Blazers had won the lottery. – 2:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Why the Damian Lillard trade request seemed inevitable despite previous patience to Blazers. My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3XwfAG1 pic.twitter.com/ymk24ZsrVG – 2:26 PM
Why the Damian Lillard trade request seemed inevitable despite previous patience to Blazers. My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3XwfAG1 pic.twitter.com/ymk24ZsrVG – 2:26 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: It would’ve been nice for Dame & Portland to have this storybook happy ending, for a player’s loyalty to be rewarded in the form of a title, a Finals MVP.
But he’ll have to settle for a retired jersey, the sun of South Beach sports.yahoo.com/damian-lillard… – 2:22 PM
New for @YahooSports: It would’ve been nice for Dame & Portland to have this storybook happy ending, for a player’s loyalty to be rewarded in the form of a title, a Finals MVP.
But he’ll have to settle for a retired jersey, the sun of South Beach sports.yahoo.com/damian-lillard… – 2:22 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Damian Lillard deal should move fast. Exec notes @BrooklynNets have better long-term assets (2027 & 29 Suns picks unprotected) than @MiamiHEAT but Blazers don’t want to tank:
“POR is pretty clear they are not looking to be terrible.”
More @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:18 PM
Damian Lillard deal should move fast. Exec notes @BrooklynNets have better long-term assets (2027 & 29 Suns picks unprotected) than @MiamiHEAT but Blazers don’t want to tank:
“POR is pretty clear they are not looking to be terrible.”
More @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bobby Marks proposes a 3-team deal between the Nets, Trail Blazers and Heat.
MIA: Damian Lillard
BKN: Tyler Herro
POR: Ben Simmons, 5 firsts, pick swap pic.twitter.com/0P1jqU4PoI – 2:14 PM
Bobby Marks proposes a 3-team deal between the Nets, Trail Blazers and Heat.
MIA: Damian Lillard
BKN: Tyler Herro
POR: Ben Simmons, 5 firsts, pick swap pic.twitter.com/0P1jqU4PoI – 2:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Day 2 of free agency:
-Heat loses Max Strus in sign-and-trade deal
-Heat adds center Thomas Bryant
-Damian Lillard requested a trade and he wants to be dealt to the Heat
-All the trade exceptions
-It’s 2 p.m.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:07 PM
Day 2 of free agency:
-Heat loses Max Strus in sign-and-trade deal
-Heat adds center Thomas Bryant
-Damian Lillard requested a trade and he wants to be dealt to the Heat
-All the trade exceptions
-It’s 2 p.m.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:07 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
We take a brief break from Damian Lillard day to introduce you to Sasha Vezenkov, the Euroleague MVP who the Kings landed for peanuts from Cleveland a year ago. Much more here on his fascinating jump to the NBA in our free agency blog, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 2:05 PM
We take a brief break from Damian Lillard day to introduce you to Sasha Vezenkov, the Euroleague MVP who the Kings landed for peanuts from Cleveland a year ago. Much more here on his fascinating jump to the NBA in our free agency blog, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 2:05 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
It looks like “grand opening, grand closing” for the Sixers on the Damian Lillard front. But let’s discuss his future trade out of Portland anyway phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:05 PM
It looks like “grand opening, grand closing” for the Sixers on the Damian Lillard front. But let’s discuss his future trade out of Portland anyway phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The quid pro quo in a Heat deal for Damian Lillard could wind up being that the Heat hold out Caleb Martin but the Blazers make them take Nurkic. (Martin could be a swing vote, sort of like Caron Butler in Heat deal for Shaq back in the day.) – 2:05 PM
The quid pro quo in a Heat deal for Damian Lillard could wind up being that the Heat hold out Caleb Martin but the Blazers make them take Nurkic. (Martin could be a swing vote, sort of like Caron Butler in Heat deal for Shaq back in the day.) – 2:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Woj on Damian Lillard trade destinations: “The Brooklyn Nets, they’ll examine and be measured in what a trade package would look like.” – 2:04 PM
Woj on Damian Lillard trade destinations: “The Brooklyn Nets, they’ll examine and be measured in what a trade package would look like.” – 2:04 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Lmaoooooo the bird app breaks on the morning Dame finally makes the request – 2:02 PM
Lmaoooooo the bird app breaks on the morning Dame finally makes the request – 2:02 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Regarding Jerami Grant: A source told me two days ago that Lillard leaving would not necessarily signal a complete rebuild and that keeping Grant would remain in play.
However, Grant made it clear that he wants to win.
A sign-and-trade of Grant could make the most sense. – 2:00 PM
Regarding Jerami Grant: A source told me two days ago that Lillard leaving would not necessarily signal a complete rebuild and that keeping Grant would remain in play.
However, Grant made it clear that he wants to win.
A sign-and-trade of Grant could make the most sense. – 2:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lillard asks out of Portland, Heat high on his list; Heat lose Max Strus, add Thomas Bryant. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/01/max… Addition of Bryant likely means no return of Zeller, Yurtseven. – 1:57 PM
Lillard asks out of Portland, Heat high on his list; Heat lose Max Strus, add Thomas Bryant. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/01/max… Addition of Bryant likely means no return of Zeller, Yurtseven. – 1:57 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Dame Time in San Antonio?
ESPN reports that Lillard has requested a trade and “has a deep respect” for the Spurs, who can offer a compelling package of picks if they want to pair the 7-time All-Star with Wemby and Pop.
Some thoughts on all that:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 1:55 PM
Dame Time in San Antonio?
ESPN reports that Lillard has requested a trade and “has a deep respect” for the Spurs, who can offer a compelling package of picks if they want to pair the 7-time All-Star with Wemby and Pop.
Some thoughts on all that:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 1:55 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler relayed to the team weeks ago that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard should be the No. 1 target this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:52 PM
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler relayed to the team weeks ago that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard should be the No. 1 target this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 1:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As I reported last week (and the solid Chris Haynes noted just now), Heat would prefer to keep Caleb Martin out of a Lillard deal. Heat offer expected to be built around Herro. And Haynes said, as we’ve noted, that Blazers might want Heat to take Jurkic. – 1:51 PM
As I reported last week (and the solid Chris Haynes noted just now), Heat would prefer to keep Caleb Martin out of a Lillard deal. Heat offer expected to be built around Herro. And Haynes said, as we’ve noted, that Blazers might want Heat to take Jurkic. – 1:51 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers deseret.com/2023/7/1/23781… pic.twitter.com/S8zBOoIcFd – 1:51 PM
Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers deseret.com/2023/7/1/23781… pic.twitter.com/S8zBOoIcFd – 1:51 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Damian Lillard trade request is what a hectic NBA off-season needed to be more explosive. Miami Heat are the perfect fit for Dame in every aspect and a respectable trade package by Pat Riley will determine the case. #HEATCulture #NBAFreeAgency – 1:51 PM
Damian Lillard trade request is what a hectic NBA off-season needed to be more explosive. Miami Heat are the perfect fit for Dame in every aspect and a respectable trade package by Pat Riley will determine the case. #HEATCulture #NBAFreeAgency – 1:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
What could a potential Dame trade look like? 👀
@malika_andrews and @BobbyMarks42 take a look: pic.twitter.com/xRIbQB7kHY – 1:47 PM
What could a potential Dame trade look like? 👀
@malika_andrews and @BobbyMarks42 take a look: pic.twitter.com/xRIbQB7kHY – 1:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Maybe my degenerate colleague @mikefinger can come up with a better poker analogy, but it feels like a lot of you want to go all-in immediately on the first half-decent hand you’re dealt.
This is a Damian Lillard-to-Spurs tweet. – 1:43 PM
Maybe my degenerate colleague @mikefinger can come up with a better poker analogy, but it feels like a lot of you want to go all-in immediately on the first half-decent hand you’re dealt.
This is a Damian Lillard-to-Spurs tweet. – 1:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kendrick Perkins and Marc Spears say on ESPN that Damian Lillard actually requested his trade on Monday, not today. – 1:37 PM
Kendrick Perkins and Marc Spears say on ESPN that Damian Lillard actually requested his trade on Monday, not today. – 1:37 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Say the Raptors offered Scottie Barnes for Damian Lillard straight up (don’t think they will, just posing the hypothetical). They’d match salary with, I guess, Boucher/Thad/Porter.
Would you pick a team starting Dame, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl to win the East? – 1:37 PM
Say the Raptors offered Scottie Barnes for Damian Lillard straight up (don’t think they will, just posing the hypothetical). They’d match salary with, I guess, Boucher/Thad/Porter.
Would you pick a team starting Dame, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and Poeltl to win the East? – 1:37 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Miami Heat is the LONE requested destination for Lillard, an NBA source has confirmed.
The Blazers have been instructed to get him to Miami.
#RipCity – 1:32 PM
The Miami Heat is the LONE requested destination for Lillard, an NBA source has confirmed.
The Blazers have been instructed to get him to Miami.
#RipCity – 1:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If your twitter is glitchy, here’s a round up of Dame, Maxey rumors.
libertyballers.com/2023/7/1/23781… – 1:32 PM
If your twitter is glitchy, here’s a round up of Dame, Maxey rumors.
libertyballers.com/2023/7/1/23781… – 1:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sources: How the Miami Heat are approaching a trade for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. bleacherreport.com/articles/10081… – 1:28 PM
Sources: How the Miami Heat are approaching a trade for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. bleacherreport.com/articles/10081… – 1:28 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I can’t come up with a Dame/Miami trade that makes sense for Portland unless they’re doing a solid for Dame.
Like…
Herro + Lowry’s expiring + Jacquez + Jovic for Dame + Nurkic’s $ and then every 1st Miami can trade… which is basically 2028/2030 firsts plus 2-3 swaps? Yikes. – 1:13 PM
I can’t come up with a Dame/Miami trade that makes sense for Portland unless they’re doing a solid for Dame.
Like…
Herro + Lowry’s expiring + Jacquez + Jovic for Dame + Nurkic’s $ and then every 1st Miami can trade… which is basically 2028/2030 firsts plus 2-3 swaps? Yikes. – 1:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
On a glorious day for the Heat and how they can now close the deal with Lillard: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:12 PM
On a glorious day for the Heat and how they can now close the deal with Lillard: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A few teams I could see Tyler Herro getting re-routed to in a Damian Lillard trade:
– Nets. Could use a young, upside guard as a sidekick to Mikal Bridges.
– Jazz. Have a ton in the front court, but don’t really have a long-term point guard yet.
– Spurs. Same logic as Jazz. – 1:11 PM
A few teams I could see Tyler Herro getting re-routed to in a Damian Lillard trade:
– Nets. Could use a young, upside guard as a sidekick to Mikal Bridges.
– Jazz. Have a ton in the front court, but don’t really have a long-term point guard yet.
– Spurs. Same logic as Jazz. – 1:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If you’re the Heat, you put anyone but Butler and Adebayo in play for Lillard.
At worst, you have a starting lineup of: Adebayo, Love, Butler, Richardson and Lillard.
You can fill in from there with who is left and those eager to sign on at minimum (and there should be plenty). – 1:08 PM
If you’re the Heat, you put anyone but Butler and Adebayo in play for Lillard.
At worst, you have a starting lineup of: Adebayo, Love, Butler, Richardson and Lillard.
You can fill in from there with who is left and those eager to sign on at minimum (and there should be plenty). – 1:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Story: Damian Lillard asks the Trail Blazers for a trade, with his eyes on Heat, sources tell AP apnews.com/article/damian… – 1:08 PM
Story: Damian Lillard asks the Trail Blazers for a trade, with his eyes on Heat, sources tell AP apnews.com/article/damian… – 1:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d love to see Brooklyn get in on a Miami-Portland Dame trade and swipe Tyler Herro. – 1:06 PM
I’d love to see Brooklyn get in on a Miami-Portland Dame trade and swipe Tyler Herro. – 1:06 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland!
🔊 @GeraldBlss reacts to the breaking news #RipCity pic.twitter.com/gJ5FeL86ma – 1:05 PM
Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland!
🔊 @GeraldBlss reacts to the breaking news #RipCity pic.twitter.com/gJ5FeL86ma – 1:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
A 9-player 3-teamer that gets Dame to Philly and Harden to LAC….
Port gets Maxey, Mann, Zubac + Tobias expiring + dumps Nurk.
Phi gets Dame/Batum/Powell
LAC: Harden, Nurk
Port also gets: 2024/26/28 1st swaps w/ Philly, 2029 unprotected Philly 1st, 2028 unprotected LAC 1st. pic.twitter.com/HeRpSW3DoF – 1:03 PM
A 9-player 3-teamer that gets Dame to Philly and Harden to LAC….
Port gets Maxey, Mann, Zubac + Tobias expiring + dumps Nurk.
Phi gets Dame/Batum/Powell
LAC: Harden, Nurk
Port also gets: 2024/26/28 1st swaps w/ Philly, 2029 unprotected Philly 1st, 2028 unprotected LAC 1st. pic.twitter.com/HeRpSW3DoF – 1:03 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Seems as if Dame waited to announce his intentions until his buddy Grant got paid. – 12:59 PM
Seems as if Dame waited to announce his intentions until his buddy Grant got paid. – 12:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Philly would love to use Tyrese Maxey to get in on Damian Lillard, but Maxey obviously doesn’t fit on a team with Scoot, Sharpe and Simons.
So I jumped on the trade machine and Frankenstein’d up this bad boy. pic.twitter.com/yvkQYrVat6 – 12:54 PM
I think Philly would love to use Tyrese Maxey to get in on Damian Lillard, but Maxey obviously doesn’t fit on a team with Scoot, Sharpe and Simons.
So I jumped on the trade machine and Frankenstein’d up this bad boy. pic.twitter.com/yvkQYrVat6 – 12:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Today’s #HoopCollective with @espn_macmahon and @WindhorstESPN breaks down a very busy first night of free agency, with reaction to all the deals that happened and the ramifications of what was ahead, including Damian Lillard, James Harden and Brook Lopez. open.spotify.com/episode/6MAZ1m… – 12:52 PM
Today’s #HoopCollective with @espn_macmahon and @WindhorstESPN breaks down a very busy first night of free agency, with reaction to all the deals that happened and the ramifications of what was ahead, including Damian Lillard, James Harden and Brook Lopez. open.spotify.com/episode/6MAZ1m… – 12:52 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Damian Lillard has informed the Blazers that he prefers a trade to Miami, a source told @SInow – 12:51 PM
Damian Lillard has informed the Blazers that he prefers a trade to Miami, a source told @SInow – 12:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Strus off to Cavaliers in sign-and-trade deal; Lillard asks out of Portland, Heat high on his list. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/01/max… From the mundane, Heat potentially positioned for makeover. – 12:49 PM
Strus off to Cavaliers in sign-and-trade deal; Lillard asks out of Portland, Heat high on his list. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/01/max… From the mundane, Heat potentially positioned for makeover. – 12:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: The trade permutations that would work to accommodate Damian Lillard’s request, this morning, to be traded to only Miami. And why he picked the Heat as his one and only place he wants to be: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:48 PM
NEW: The trade permutations that would work to accommodate Damian Lillard’s request, this morning, to be traded to only Miami. And why he picked the Heat as his one and only place he wants to be: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Some thoughts:
Dame trade request means I need a nap.
This is so bad for the Blazers as a business. Letting it get to the point that Dame wants out is a failure.
Can you imagine him playing with Victor?? I selfishly want to watch that.
I need a nap. – 12:47 PM
Some thoughts:
Dame trade request means I need a nap.
This is so bad for the Blazers as a business. Letting it get to the point that Dame wants out is a failure.
Can you imagine him playing with Victor?? I selfishly want to watch that.
I need a nap. – 12:47 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
The Dame news feels like the first time everyone wanted a star to request a trade – 12:46 PM
The Dame news feels like the first time everyone wanted a star to request a trade – 12:46 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
So Damian Lillard has finally requested a trade. Spilling some of my thoughts on the situation after @ShamsCharania said Dame specifically wants Miami.
A Heat trade package will realistically include some combination of these pieces:
Miami assets
Heat 2028 and 2030 1sts
Heat… pic.twitter.com/hkmpP4jauC – 12:42 PM
So Damian Lillard has finally requested a trade. Spilling some of my thoughts on the situation after @ShamsCharania said Dame specifically wants Miami.
A Heat trade package will realistically include some combination of these pieces:
Miami assets
Heat 2028 and 2030 1sts
Heat… pic.twitter.com/hkmpP4jauC – 12:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A bit of a newsy day. Here’s the latest on Damian Lillard’s trade request, Max Strus’ departure and everything else happening with the Heat on Day 2 of free agency miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:41 PM
A bit of a newsy day. Here’s the latest on Damian Lillard’s trade request, Max Strus’ departure and everything else happening with the Heat on Day 2 of free agency miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Well, it looks like Scoot will be able to wear No. 0 after all. Might not look good optics-wise after everything Dame did for the Blazers, but until it’s fair game until it’s retired. – 12:40 PM
Well, it looks like Scoot will be able to wear No. 0 after all. Might not look good optics-wise after everything Dame did for the Blazers, but until it’s fair game until it’s retired. – 12:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The league is going to swirl with a new type of uproar on player empowerment if Dame gets his way and goes to Miami based on what the Heat can offer. – 12:40 PM
The league is going to swirl with a new type of uproar on player empowerment if Dame gets his way and goes to Miami based on what the Heat can offer. – 12:40 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Miami is a preferred trade destination for Dame, per @VinceGoodwill.
“Miami” was playing in the background of his IG Live last Friday 👀🌴
(via @Dame_Lillard) pic.twitter.com/IJVzAsmuTR – 12:37 PM
Miami is a preferred trade destination for Dame, per @VinceGoodwill.
“Miami” was playing in the background of his IG Live last Friday 👀🌴
(via @Dame_Lillard) pic.twitter.com/IJVzAsmuTR – 12:37 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Damian Lillard’s focus is solely on the Miami Heat, per source. No other suitors at the moment. – 12:37 PM
Damian Lillard’s focus is solely on the Miami Heat, per source. No other suitors at the moment. – 12:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
If you think the Trail Blazers will be cold hearted and send Lillard to a team not of his asking, I have some land to sell you… – 12:37 PM
If you think the Trail Blazers will be cold hearted and send Lillard to a team not of his asking, I have some land to sell you… – 12:37 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Damian Lillard has averaged 4+ made 3-pointers in a season 3 times in his career (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2022-23).
That is the 2nd-most instances by any player all-time.
He only trails Stephen Curry (7x). – 12:35 PM
Damian Lillard has averaged 4+ made 3-pointers in a season 3 times in his career (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2022-23).
That is the 2nd-most instances by any player all-time.
He only trails Stephen Curry (7x). – 12:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs sit at $24 million in cap space, can move two contracts to create the space for Dame’s $45.6 million this coming season… – 12:35 PM
Spurs sit at $24 million in cap space, can move two contracts to create the space for Dame’s $45.6 million this coming season… – 12:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s hard for me to react to the expected Lillard news with anything but a touch of sadness.
It feeds the insatiable “WE NEED PLAYER MOVEMENT” beast and pleases those who think they should know what Lillard should want, but this is the end of a great run and era in Portland. – 12:35 PM
It’s hard for me to react to the expected Lillard news with anything but a touch of sadness.
It feeds the insatiable “WE NEED PLAYER MOVEMENT” beast and pleases those who think they should know what Lillard should want, but this is the end of a great run and era in Portland. – 12:35 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Free Agency: Nets, Heat among ‘leading suitors’ for Portland star Damian Lillard nj.com/sports/2023/07… – 12:35 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Free Agency: Nets, Heat among ‘leading suitors’ for Portland star Damian Lillard nj.com/sports/2023/07… – 12:35 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Was recording a free agency wrap-up Lowe Post podcast w/ @BobbyMarks42 when the Dame news broke. Are you ready for a totally unhinged episode? It’s coming soon. – 12:35 PM
Was recording a free agency wrap-up Lowe Post podcast w/ @BobbyMarks42 when the Dame news broke. Are you ready for a totally unhinged episode? It’s coming soon. – 12:35 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
San Antonio swooping in while Miami is preparing their Damian Lillard introduction pic.twitter.com/OZgKfSOpZF – 12:34 PM
San Antonio swooping in while Miami is preparing their Damian Lillard introduction pic.twitter.com/OZgKfSOpZF – 12:34 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Go on Spurs, go after Dame and let’s make this interesting 👀 – 12:34 PM
Go on Spurs, go after Dame and let’s make this interesting 👀 – 12:34 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard has requested a trade: Report
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 12:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard has requested a trade: Report
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 12:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A reminder that while Damian Lillard might want Miami or Brooklyn, the Blazers can send him anywhere. I know there’s been loyalty both ways for some time, but Dame did POR no favors by playing this as he did. – 12:32 PM
A reminder that while Damian Lillard might want Miami or Brooklyn, the Blazers can send him anywhere. I know there’s been loyalty both ways for some time, but Dame did POR no favors by playing this as he did. – 12:32 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Btw anyone else else dealing with rate limits being exceeded on Twitter? I’m like yooooooo this is the NBA Dame Time free agency/trade news this is a horrible time for this rate limits exceeded stuff – 12:31 PM
Btw anyone else else dealing with rate limits being exceeded on Twitter? I’m like yooooooo this is the NBA Dame Time free agency/trade news this is a horrible time for this rate limits exceeded stuff – 12:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Source said Lillard wants Miami because he loves the city;has great respect for Jimmy & Heat and is good friends with Bam.And chance to win.Portland hasn’t specifically told him yet that it will agree to try to trade him to Miami,but I would be surprised if they don’t accommodate – 12:31 PM
Source said Lillard wants Miami because he loves the city;has great respect for Jimmy & Heat and is good friends with Bam.And chance to win.Portland hasn’t specifically told him yet that it will agree to try to trade him to Miami,but I would be surprised if they don’t accommodate – 12:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I feel for Blazers fans. All the loyalty discourse despite trade talk constantly coming up was annoying, but Lillard really did give that franchise every opportunity to put a real team around him, and they failed him almost every time. Neil Olshey bled the Dame era out – 12:31 PM
I feel for Blazers fans. All the loyalty discourse despite trade talk constantly coming up was annoying, but Lillard really did give that franchise every opportunity to put a real team around him, and they failed him almost every time. Neil Olshey bled the Dame era out – 12:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Small thought: if the Sixers want to get in on Damian Lillard, I’d be trying to sign Dillon Brooks today.
They need a start-able forward to replace Tobias Harris in that deal if he leaves. I really like the idea of a Dame-Melton-Brooks-Tucker-Embiid lineup. – 12:29 PM
Small thought: if the Sixers want to get in on Damian Lillard, I’d be trying to sign Dillon Brooks today.
They need a start-able forward to replace Tobias Harris in that deal if he leaves. I really like the idea of a Dame-Melton-Brooks-Tucker-Embiid lineup. – 12:29 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
dame in 2020: “keep switching teams…running from the grind…you boys in chumps”
dame in 2023: “running from the grind is actually great cardio 😤” – 12:27 PM
dame in 2020: “keep switching teams…running from the grind…you boys in chumps”
dame in 2023: “running from the grind is actually great cardio 😤” – 12:27 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
The Clippers have got to HATE seeing these tweets that Dame explicitly wants to go to the Heat. I mean, Harden’s still a great reg season player, but… 😭😭 – 12:22 PM
The Clippers have got to HATE seeing these tweets that Dame explicitly wants to go to the Heat. I mean, Harden’s still a great reg season player, but… 😭😭 – 12:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Per source:
Turn up the music
turn down the lights
I’ve got a feeling
It’s about Dame time
(the source here was Lizzo lyrics. Sorry. Carry on.) – 12:22 PM
Per source:
Turn up the music
turn down the lights
I’ve got a feeling
It’s about Dame time
(the source here was Lizzo lyrics. Sorry. Carry on.) – 12:22 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Have heard pretty consistently that the Sixers have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard. Philadelphia, and other teams, are of the belief the Miami Heat are Lillard’s preferred destination. – 12:21 PM
Have heard pretty consistently that the Sixers have no interest in putting Tyrese Maxey in any trade conversations, including a potential pursuit for Damian Lillard. Philadelphia, and other teams, are of the belief the Miami Heat are Lillard’s preferred destination. – 12:21 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Clippers can only send one first round pick, Terence Mann/Bones Hyland and expirings. That’s not better than Miami’s offer.
Philly can put Maxey on the table but it was reported Lillard doesn’t want to go there.
Woj left out Brooklyn in his latest report. – 12:21 PM
Clippers can only send one first round pick, Terence Mann/Bones Hyland and expirings. That’s not better than Miami’s offer.
Philly can put Maxey on the table but it was reported Lillard doesn’t want to go there.
Woj left out Brooklyn in his latest report. – 12:21 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
As I wrote here, it’s all eyes on Miami now. That’s where Damian Lillard wants to be. More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 12:21 PM
As I wrote here, it’s all eyes on Miami now. That’s where Damian Lillard wants to be. More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 12:21 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Damian Lillard finally leaving “The Grind” like pic.twitter.com/uDsowfF4KA – 12:20 PM
Damian Lillard finally leaving “The Grind” like pic.twitter.com/uDsowfF4KA – 12:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A league source confirms that Damian Lillard’s preferred trade destination is the Heat.
This is what the Heat needed Lillard to do. – 12:20 PM
A league source confirms that Damian Lillard’s preferred trade destination is the Heat.
This is what the Heat needed Lillard to do. – 12:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lillard would like to be trade to the Heat, per source, and as others have reported in past few minutes. – 12:19 PM
Lillard would like to be trade to the Heat, per source, and as others have reported in past few minutes. – 12:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Would be surprised if the Damian Lillard situation dragged out. Teams like the Heat and Nets have prepared their offers anticipating he would ask for a trade. Blazers have incentive to move on soon so they can start rebuilding. – 12:16 PM
Would be surprised if the Damian Lillard situation dragged out. Teams like the Heat and Nets have prepared their offers anticipating he would ask for a trade. Blazers have incentive to move on soon so they can start rebuilding. – 12:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Damian Lillard’s top target is Miami, source tells AP. He has had discussions with Heat players in recent days about how such a move could work, the source said. – 12:16 PM
Damian Lillard’s top target is Miami, source tells AP. He has had discussions with Heat players in recent days about how such a move could work, the source said. – 12:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dame wants MIA
James wants LAC
Both signed new contracts last July
We’ll see if/when/how they’ll get to where they want – 12:15 PM
Dame wants MIA
James wants LAC
Both signed new contracts last July
We’ll see if/when/how they’ll get to where they want – 12:15 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
If the Trail Blazers are prioritizing future draft capital and flexibly, might not be a better landing spot for Damian Lillard than the Nets.
However, if Lillard ultimately prefers one destination over all else, it seems like Portland will work with him on making that happen. – 12:14 PM
If the Trail Blazers are prioritizing future draft capital and flexibly, might not be a better landing spot for Damian Lillard than the Nets.
However, if Lillard ultimately prefers one destination over all else, it seems like Portland will work with him on making that happen. – 12:14 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
“Miami is the obvious one. And Bam is my dog. Bam is my dog, for real.” – Damian Lillard, June pic.twitter.com/vHvUF0KPP0 – 12:12 PM
“Miami is the obvious one. And Bam is my dog. Bam is my dog, for real.” – Damian Lillard, June pic.twitter.com/vHvUF0KPP0 – 12:12 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lillard and Portland are just on two different paths. A trade gives Lillard a chance to compete for a championship. And will return Portland substantial assets that the Blazers can add to an already strong young core. It’s the right decision for both. – 12:11 PM
Lillard and Portland are just on two different paths. A trade gives Lillard a chance to compete for a championship. And will return Portland substantial assets that the Blazers can add to an already strong young core. It’s the right decision for both. – 12:11 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Portland made such a big deal about trying to upgrade in free agency. What did they even try to do apart from resign Jerami Grant? It’s almost like they wanted to force Dame to ask out to win the PR battle – 12:10 PM
Portland made such a big deal about trying to upgrade in free agency. What did they even try to do apart from resign Jerami Grant? It’s almost like they wanted to force Dame to ask out to win the PR battle – 12:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard requests trade from Trail Blazers; Heat and Nets potential suitors, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 12:10 PM
Damian Lillard requests trade from Trail Blazers; Heat and Nets potential suitors, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 12:10 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
If Brooklyn wants Dame they have by far the superior trade package – 12:09 PM
If Brooklyn wants Dame they have by far the superior trade package – 12:09 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Philadelphia 76ers are not a preferred destination for Damian Lillard, sources tell Yahoo Sports. Miami and Brooklyn are the only teams on his list – 12:09 PM
The Philadelphia 76ers are not a preferred destination for Damian Lillard, sources tell Yahoo Sports. Miami and Brooklyn are the only teams on his list – 12:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard requests trade – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:08 PM
Sources: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard requests trade – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:08 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Damian Lillard requests trade out of Portland
sportando.basketball/en/damian-lill… – 12:07 PM
Damian Lillard requests trade out of Portland
sportando.basketball/en/damian-lill… – 12:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Stealth Damian Lillard trade teams:
– Raptors. Have OG and most of their own picks. What the hell else are they doing?
– Pelicans. They have the assets, but would Dame trust Zion to stay healthy?
– Jazz. Weber State alum returns to his college state. – 12:07 PM
Stealth Damian Lillard trade teams:
– Raptors. Have OG and most of their own picks. What the hell else are they doing?
– Pelicans. They have the assets, but would Dame trust Zion to stay healthy?
– Jazz. Weber State alum returns to his college state. – 12:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Dame leaving Portland reminds me so much of KG departing Minnesota.
Two franchise icons who didn’t want to leave. But the more they tried make it work, the clearer it became that the championship window was closed.
Tough because they both mean so much to their fans/orgs. – 12:07 PM
Dame leaving Portland reminds me so much of KG departing Minnesota.
Two franchise icons who didn’t want to leave. But the more they tried make it work, the clearer it became that the championship window was closed.
Tough because they both mean so much to their fans/orgs. – 12:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dame doing this the morning after free agency opened is hilarious – 12:07 PM
Dame doing this the morning after free agency opened is hilarious – 12:07 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Damian Lillard is looking for a new team via trade #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:07 PM
Damian Lillard is looking for a new team via trade #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Trail Blazers and the Heat is expected to aggressively pursue him. Buckle up. miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:06 PM
NEW: Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Trail Blazers and the Heat is expected to aggressively pursue him. Buckle up. miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clyde Drexler: 11 full seasons in Portland, traded to champion Rockets in February of 12th season
Damian Lillard: 11 full seasons in Portland, trade request in July before 12th season – 12:05 PM
Clyde Drexler: 11 full seasons in Portland, traded to champion Rockets in February of 12th season
Damian Lillard: 11 full seasons in Portland, trade request in July before 12th season – 12:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Damian Lillard holds the Blazers franchise records for:
Points
Points per game
Threes made
Free throws made
Where to next? pic.twitter.com/8rVSJfihql – 12:05 PM
Damian Lillard holds the Blazers franchise records for:
Points
Points per game
Threes made
Free throws made
Where to next? pic.twitter.com/8rVSJfihql – 12:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The Damian Lillard situation at present………. pic.twitter.com/pr5RNqq0Hk – 12:05 PM
The Damian Lillard situation at present………. pic.twitter.com/pr5RNqq0Hk – 12:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
With Damian Lillard trade request, Bulls’ opportunity to work with Portland on draft compensation owed becomes more important. It’s currently lottery protected and Trail Blazers likely entering rebuild. – 12:05 PM
With Damian Lillard trade request, Bulls’ opportunity to work with Portland on draft compensation owed becomes more important. It’s currently lottery protected and Trail Blazers likely entering rebuild. – 12:05 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
With Damian Lillard asking out of Portland, another look at how and why it got to this point in recent months, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 12:04 PM
With Damian Lillard asking out of Portland, another look at how and why it got to this point in recent months, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4640012/2023/0… – 12:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lillard asks for trade. Heat to aggressively pursue: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:04 PM
NEW: Lillard asks for trade. Heat to aggressively pursue: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Gotta be Miami or bust for Dame, right? I feel like Brooklyn is the same situation as Portland but on the East Coast lol – 12:03 PM
Gotta be Miami or bust for Dame, right? I feel like Brooklyn is the same situation as Portland but on the East Coast lol – 12:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Trading Damian Lillard is 100%, unequivocally the best outcome for the Blazers. They’re lucky that he asked because otherwise they would’ve kept him far too long.
They have Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. They’ll got a lot for Dame. Their future is VERY bright. – 12:03 PM
Trading Damian Lillard is 100%, unequivocally the best outcome for the Blazers. They’re lucky that he asked because otherwise they would’ve kept him far too long.
They have Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. They’ll got a lot for Dame. Their future is VERY bright. – 12:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Portland’s Lillard requests trade; Heat will aggressively pursue. What to know: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:01 PM
NEW: Portland’s Lillard requests trade; Heat will aggressively pursue. What to know: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:01 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
I wrote about what Damian Lillard trade packages from Miami and Brooklyn would look like last month on @hoopshype. Still relevant today.
Salary matching for teams below the first apron: $36.3M
Salary matching for teams above the first apron: $41.5M
hoopshype.com/lists/damian-l… – 12:00 PM
I wrote about what Damian Lillard trade packages from Miami and Brooklyn would look like last month on @hoopshype. Still relevant today.
Salary matching for teams below the first apron: $36.3M
Salary matching for teams above the first apron: $41.5M
hoopshype.com/lists/damian-l… – 12:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Damian Lillard is going to be a member of the Miami Heat next season because I think that’s the team that he wants to play for and what the star wants almost always trumps what the team wants. – 12:00 PM
I think Damian Lillard is going to be a member of the Miami Heat next season because I think that’s the team that he wants to play for and what the star wants almost always trumps what the team wants. – 12:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trailblazers. @ChrisBHaynes first – 11:59 AM
Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trailblazers. @ChrisBHaynes first – 11:59 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: Portland G Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him. pic.twitter.com/Qhrdj70sFX – 11:58 AM
ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: Portland G Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him. pic.twitter.com/Qhrdj70sFX – 11:58 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever. pic.twitter.com/nw8OIepAHz – 11:56 AM
Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever. pic.twitter.com/nw8OIepAHz – 11:56 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
BREAKING NEWS: Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has requested a trade this morning, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Udi1h7OQyA – 11:56 AM
BREAKING NEWS: Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has requested a trade this morning, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/Udi1h7OQyA – 11:56 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Free Agency: Damian Lillard got Jerami Grant PAID as Blazers break the bank with a risky deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 1:54 AM
NBA Free Agency: Damian Lillard got Jerami Grant PAID as Blazers break the bank with a risky deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 1:54 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
New: Hitting free agency after being recruited by Damian Lillard, at the exact moment the Blazers are attempting to keep Lillard from requesting a trade, is a hell of a lot of leverage for Jerami Grant.
rosegardenreport.com/p/free-agency-… – 1:23 AM
New: Hitting free agency after being recruited by Damian Lillard, at the exact moment the Blazers are attempting to keep Lillard from requesting a trade, is a hell of a lot of leverage for Jerami Grant.
rosegardenreport.com/p/free-agency-… – 1:23 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Though Oladipo could have been used in Lillard trade, there are still several paths to make money work with Lillard deal if he ever requests a trade, and you can’t turn down chance to offload that Vic money, which saves more than 25 M in taxes. – 12:04 AM
Though Oladipo could have been used in Lillard trade, there are still several paths to make money work with Lillard deal if he ever requests a trade, and you can’t turn down chance to offload that Vic money, which saves more than 25 M in taxes. – 12:04 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Team changes or unresolved PG situations this offseason:
– BOS (Smart)
– PHI (Harden)
– TOR (Schröder)
– CHI (Bev)
– DET (Monte)
– MIA (Vincent)
– WAS (Tyus)
– POR (Dame/Scoot)
– UTA (THT)
– LAC (Russ)
– LAL (D’Lo)
– PHO (CP3)
– DAL (Luka/Kyrie)
– HOU (FVV)
– MEM (JA)
– SA (Tre) – 11:09 PM
Team changes or unresolved PG situations this offseason:
– BOS (Smart)
– PHI (Harden)
– TOR (Schröder)
– CHI (Bev)
– DET (Monte)
– MIA (Vincent)
– WAS (Tyus)
– POR (Dame/Scoot)
– UTA (THT)
– LAC (Russ)
– LAL (D’Lo)
– PHO (CP3)
– DAL (Luka/Kyrie)
– HOU (FVV)
– MEM (JA)
– SA (Tre) – 11:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So…who are the Blazers adding that moves Damian Lillard to change his mind? – 9:13 PM
So…who are the Blazers adding that moves Damian Lillard to change his mind? – 9:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: More on Heat agreeing to terms with Love and Josh Richardson, as Miami fills roster spots while waiting patiently on Lillard clarity: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:01 PM
NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: More on Heat agreeing to terms with Love and Josh Richardson, as Miami fills roster spots while waiting patiently on Lillard clarity: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat now needs PG in case Lowry is dealt (regardless of Lillard outcome). Options (and Heat only has minimum salary to offer) include Westbrook, P Mills, Aaron Holiday, Beverley, George Hill, Ish Smith, Cory Joseph, Derrick Rose, Kendrick Nunn and Goran… Trade also an option. – 7:35 PM
Heat now needs PG in case Lowry is dealt (regardless of Lillard outcome). Options (and Heat only has minimum salary to offer) include Westbrook, P Mills, Aaron Holiday, Beverley, George Hill, Ish Smith, Cory Joseph, Derrick Rose, Kendrick Nunn and Goran… Trade also an option. – 7:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Per source, Heat – well above tax line – declined to increase its 3 yr, 24 M offer to Vincent, who preferred to stay in Miami if things were equal. His Lakers deal is confirmed. Heat must now find backcourt help via trade (beyond obviously Lillard hope) or with minimum contract. – 7:27 PM
Per source, Heat – well above tax line – declined to increase its 3 yr, 24 M offer to Vincent, who preferred to stay in Miami if things were equal. His Lakers deal is confirmed. Heat must now find backcourt help via trade (beyond obviously Lillard hope) or with minimum contract. – 7:27 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
FWIW re-signing Grant was always part of the plan under the assumption Damian Lillard is going to stay put. Wouldn’t make much sense to pay him this much money if you’re going young and rebuilding. Dame said at exit interviews he “expected” Grant to be back. – 6:40 PM
FWIW re-signing Grant was always part of the plan under the assumption Damian Lillard is going to stay put. Wouldn’t make much sense to pay him this much money if you’re going young and rebuilding. Dame said at exit interviews he “expected” Grant to be back. – 6:40 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Daryl Morey en estos momentos.
Se va Harden.
Podríamos traer a Damian Lillard.
Estamos dispuestos a canjear a Tyrese Maxey.
Si no armamos un equipo contendiente, se nos va Joel Embiid.
Insiste Brian que @Sixers no siente presión…… pic.twitter.com/BT30y4WWlA – 6:11 PM
Daryl Morey en estos momentos.
Se va Harden.
Podríamos traer a Damian Lillard.
Estamos dispuestos a canjear a Tyrese Maxey.
Si no armamos un equipo contendiente, se nos va Joel Embiid.
Insiste Brian que @Sixers no siente presión…… pic.twitter.com/BT30y4WWlA – 6:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brian Windhorst speculated that the Sixers are not planning to extend Maxey “because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.”
More deets on the 76ers reported plan to delay a Maxey extension
libertyballers.com/2023/6/30/2378… – 5:09 PM
Brian Windhorst speculated that the Sixers are not planning to extend Maxey “because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.”
More deets on the 76ers reported plan to delay a Maxey extension
libertyballers.com/2023/6/30/2378… – 5:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
-“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.”
– Windhorst (full sentence there)
pic.twitter.com/TqwpB1BhTj – 4:49 PM
-“wanna know why [they’re not extending Maxey this summer]? Because they might trade him. And it’s because he would be a potential piece in a Dame Lillard trade.”
– Windhorst (full sentence there)
pic.twitter.com/TqwpB1BhTj – 4:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Windy says one reason Maxey not being extended by 76ers is because he might be needed in trade and to be a “potential piece in a Lillard trade”.. if Lillard ever asks for trade, he needs to ask for Heat specifically.
Stressful weeks ahead for Heat – 4:48 PM
Windy says one reason Maxey not being extended by 76ers is because he might be needed in trade and to be a “potential piece in a Lillard trade”.. if Lillard ever asks for trade, he needs to ask for Heat specifically.
Stressful weeks ahead for Heat – 4:48 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Windy answering about Dame, just like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/tOQutJJSgI – 4:42 PM
Windy answering about Dame, just like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/tOQutJJSgI – 4:42 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Damian Lillard’s style of play is going to age really well. It already is. But so is Tyrese Maxey’s. You’re not THAT close to a title. – 3:56 PM
Damian Lillard’s style of play is going to age really well. It already is. But so is Tyrese Maxey’s. You’re not THAT close to a title. – 3:56 PM
More on this storyline
Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers to trade him to the Heat, and it would be surprising if the Blazers don’t work to accommodate him. The starting point for Heat trade discussions seems simple enough: multiple first-round picks, and likely, Tyler Herro. It’s everything else that could be trickier to navigate as Miami tries to land the seven-time All Star and Lillard tries to get to Miami. Among the questions that must be sorted out between the Heat and Portland in trade negotiations. -via Miami Herald / July 1, 2023
Do the Trail Blazers want Herro, who is beginning a four-year, $130 million extension next season, or will Miami and Portland need to find a third team to facilitate a trade? The Blazers’ three best players, after Lillard, are arguably guards – Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and third overall pick Scoot Henderson. So Portland might prioritize finding a frontcourt player as a building block in its rebuild. And that could require a third team to become involved. The Heat has the ability to facilitate a trade, from a cap standpoint, without sending back Herro, but it’s questionable if Portland would be content with merely receiving back draft picks and no frontline starter. -via Miami Herald / July 1, 2023
Will the Blazers be insistent about acquiring Caleb Martin, who is entering the second-year of a team-friendly $20.6 million contract? The Heat prefers to keep Martin, according to a source. Giving up Martin would be difficult for the Heat but ultimately might be necessary. He’s due to make $6.8 million next season but can opt out of the final year of his contract, which would pay him $7.1 million in 2024-25. -via Miami Herald / July 1, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers