D'Angelo Russell agrees to two-year deal to return to Lakers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G D’Angelo Russell has agreed on a two-year, $37 million contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, co-heads of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz along with Antonio Russell tell ESPN. Deal has player option. Lakers secure their starting point guard.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Also grades are up for D’Angelo Russell:
sportingnews.com/us/basketball/… – 2:00 PM
Also grades are up for D’Angelo Russell:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The nature of most short-term contracts is that they are extremely tradable if need be.
If Gabe Vincent outplays D’Angelo Russell early in the season, the Lakers now have a nice mid-sized salary to shop at the trade deadline. – 1:53 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I believe the D’Angelo Russell cap number gives the Lakers a bit of room to bring back Malik Beasley above the minimum, but haven’t done math on that. – 1:51 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If D’angelo Russell could be convinced to sign the MLE and buy into a backup point guard role behind LaMelo Ball, that’s an intriguing addition. Kupchak drafted him in 2015, then subsequently traded him. Not sure if that helps or hinders – 10:38 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
top free agents still on the market:
PG’s:
D’Angelo Russell – Unrestricted
Russell Westbrook – Unrestricted
SG’s
Austin Reaves – Restricted
Donte DiVincenzo – Unrestricted
Malik Beasley – Unrestricted
Lonnie Walker – Unrestricted
Hamidou Diallo – Unrestricted – 9:34 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best team you can put together with the free agents available…
PG: D’Angelo Russell
SG: Austin Reaves
SF: Dillon Brooks
PF: Christian Wood
C: Brook Lopez
We’re 14 hours into free agency. – 8:33 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ll admit I’m a little surprised that D’Angelo Russell hasn’t re-signed yet. I’m not sure where his market is outside of Los Angeles now that Houston has signed Fred VanVleet. Even Toronto (Dennis Schroder) and San Antonio (Tre Jones) have paid other point guards. – 10:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Another reason the Rockets had no choice but to overpay Fred VanVleet: The next best available point guards on the market are D’Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook, Pat Beverley, and Ayo Dosunmu – 10:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ projected depth chart if they retain Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell:
DLo/Vincent/JHS
Reaves/Christie/Lewis
LeBron/Prince/Reddish
Rui/Vando
AD
They clearly need a backup center with one of their final two veteran’s minimum contracts. Starters are fluid. – 8:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Aside from DLo and Reaves (or the cap MLE if DLo leaves), the last Lakers domino will be backup center. Here are the best bigs left on the table (aside from Brook Lopez):
– Christian Wood
– Dwight Powell
– Jock Landale
– Mason Plumlee
– Paul Reed
– Mo Wagner
– Cody Zeller – 8:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With 8 players including JHS and Reaves, and assuming Reaves starts at MLE of $12.2m, and 4 minimum contracts, Lakers should have about $39m to bring back Rui and DLo. Seems doable. – 7:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just pointing this out, I don’t think it’s happening:
In theory, the Lakers COULD still pivot to cap space. For example, if they were to lose D’Angelo Russell, they could simply sign Vincent and Prince with cap space, use the rest to re-sign Rui and then still have the cap MLE. – 7:43 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST FREE AGENTS REMAINING
Fred VanVleet
Brook Lopez
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 7:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d still expect DLo to re-sign with the Lakers on a short-term deal, but the Rockets potentially missing out on VanVleet has me a little nervous. They’re a wild card in all of this. – 7:30 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
What’s the over/under on when Twitter will correctly handle the apostrophe in D’Angelo Russell in trending topics? (Or is there some “Angelo Russell” I don’t know out there who has a lot of Twitter buzz?) – 5:00 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers made an extension agreement with D’Angelo Russell per @wojespn – two years, $37 million, with a player option in the second year. -via Twitter @mcten / July 1, 2023
Jovan Buha: I’m hearing the Lakers still have interest in re-signing D’Angelo Russell, who has been their third priority behind retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The Lakers signing Gabe Vincent likely signals that Dennis Schroeder won’t be back in Los Angeles. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / June 30, 2023