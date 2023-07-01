Dante Exum makes NBA comeback with the Mavericks

Adrian Wojnarowki: Free agent G Dante Exum – a former No. 5 overall pick – is returning to the NBA on a guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Brandon Rosenthal tells ESPN. After leading Partizan to their first title in a decade, Exum brings his perimeter versatility to the Mavs.
Cecil Exum, NBL legend and the father of Partizan guard Dante Exum, is fighting for his life in intensive care.
Prayers 🙏
basketnews.com/news-191407-da…
Panathinaikos are trying to lurk the third player from Partizan & Crvena Zvezda, this time Dante Exum 😮 pic.twitter.com/UyCvOIDdm3 – 12:29 PM
The Spanish ACB League states that it will submit a detailed report to the Anti-Violence Commission after a section of the Joventut fans resorted to chanting insulting words, referring to Guerschon Yabusele as a “murderer” during Game 3 of the semifinal series between Real Madrid and Joventut Badalona. This a reference to the Euroleague brawl in the playoffs against Partizan when Guerschon Yabusele bodyslammed Dante Exum after which he was punished with a five-game suspension. “The ACB expresses deep regret regarding the chants that were audible during the Joventut-Real game, where a part of the stands targeted Guerschon Yabusele with offensive remarks,” per the League statement. -via EuroHoops.net / June 11, 2023
Dante Exum had a huge European season with Partizan Belgrade although, aged just 27, the chances of him returning home are remote. But there is slightly more optimism around Wall, who sat out the 2020-21 NBA season in Houston, before appearing in 34 games with the LA Clippers last campaign. Phoenix boss Tommy Greer did not confirm if the Phoenix planned to approach Wall about spending the NBL24 summer Down Under but said the club would not hesitate if either player was to make themselves available. “If either Dante or John were ready to play in the NBL of course, we would do whatever we could to facilitate that,” Greer said. -via CODE Sports / May 30, 2023