Dante Exum makes NBA comeback with the Mavericks

Dante Exum had a huge European season with Partizan Belgrade although, aged just 27, the chances of him returning home are remote. But there is slightly more optimism around Wall, who sat out the 2020-21 NBA season in Houston, before appearing in 34 games with the LA Clippers last campaign. Phoenix boss Tommy Greer did not confirm if the Phoenix planned to approach Wall about spending the NBL24 summer Down Under but said the club would not hesitate if either player was to make themselves available. “If either Dante or John were ready to play in the NBL of course, we would do whatever we could to facilitate that,” Greer said. -via CODE Sports / May 30, 2023