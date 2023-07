Dennis Smith joining the Nets

According to Cleaning the Glass, Charlotte’s defense improved by 10.7 points per 100 possessions when Dennis Smith Jr. was on the court, representing the second-best number for any player who’s played at least 1,000 minutes). Those kinds of tangibles are exactly what the Hornets need, which paired with Smith’s strong desire to play for coach Steve Clifford, should equate to a no-brainer. But there’s uncertainty where things are headed with Smith at the moment . -via Charlotte Observer / June 30, 2023