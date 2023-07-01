Dennis Smith joining the Nets

The Athletic: Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @ShamsCharania. The Nets make Smith Jr. their first addition of the summer. https://t.co/GYqJAx3rjV
Source: Twitter @TheAthleticNBA
Source: Twitter @TheAthleticNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Dennis Smith Jr. adds a solid POA defender, but not sure about adding a non-shooter in the backcourt alongside Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton.
Perhaps Nets think he can improve there. – 9:49 AM
Dennis Smith Jr. adds a solid POA defender, but not sure about adding a non-shooter in the backcourt alongside Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton.
Perhaps Nets think he can improve there. – 9:49 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/fSp1y6jGt1 – 9:47 AM
Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/fSp1y6jGt1 – 9:47 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The Brooklyn Nets had the full MLE ($12.4) available, you have to assume Dennis Smith Jr was signed using most or all of that – 9:42 AM
The Brooklyn Nets had the full MLE ($12.4) available, you have to assume Dennis Smith Jr was signed using most or all of that – 9:42 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets made Smith a priority in free agency as their first call, and he becomes their first addition of the summer. – 9:37 AM
Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets made Smith a priority in free agency as their first call, and he becomes their first addition of the summer. – 9:37 AM
More on this storyline
According to Cleaning the Glass, Charlotte’s defense improved by 10.7 points per 100 possessions when Dennis Smith Jr. was on the court, representing the second-best number for any player who’s played at least 1,000 minutes). Those kinds of tangibles are exactly what the Hornets need, which paired with Smith’s strong desire to play for coach Steve Clifford, should equate to a no-brainer. But there’s uncertainty where things are headed with Smith at the moment. -via Charlotte Observer / June 30, 2023
Heading into free agency, Charlotte will prioritize bringing back Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, and Dennis Smith Jr., league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 22, 2023
Jonathan Feigen: Dennis Smith Jr., who was questionable for the Hornets, is out. Mark Williams, who was probable, is available. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / April 7, 2023