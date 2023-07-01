Dillon Brooks nearing deal with Rockets

Shams Charania: Rockets are nearing a deal with Dillon Brooks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Houston has been lining up trades around league, and could turn Brooks deal into sign-and-trade with Memphis.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Possible options I see for Houston’s remaining space (about $24 million):
1. Dillon Brooks ($12-18 million annually)
2. If they insist on pursuing a center, they can trade for Clint Capela into their cap space or by sending out KPJ, Tate, etc… after signing Dillon Brooks – 2:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams (R)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (R)
Miles Bridges (R)
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington
Miles Bridges
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:31 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Now would be a hilarious time for the Rockets to sign Brook Lopez or Dillon Brooks. – 12:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Small thought: if the Sixers want to get in on Damian Lillard, I’d be trying to sign Dillon Brooks today.
They need a start-able forward to replace Tobias Harris in that deal if he leaves. I really like the idea of a Dame-Melton-Brooks-Tucker-Embiid lineup. – 12:29 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best team you can put together with the free agents available…
PG: D’Angelo Russell
SG: Austin Reaves
SF: Dillon Brooks
PF: Christian Wood
C: Brook Lopez
We’re 14 hours into free agency. – 8:33 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Right now, Houston has the cap space for either Dillon Brooks or Brook Lopez. Probably not both.
If they want to clear the space to get both, I imagine they could dump Kevin Porter Jr’s. weird, one-year guaranteed contract by attaching an FRP. FVV makes KPJ unnecessary anyway. – 9:22 PM
More on this storyline
Salman Ali: Woj says the Rockets are still aggressively pursuing Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, and Dillon Brooks. An offer has been put in front of VanVleet. Says Houston intends to use all of their cap space tonight. -via Twitter @SalmanAliNBA / June 30, 2023
Michael Grange: Dillon Brooks has meetings set up with Houston, Milwaukee and Lakers (!). Philly a possibility. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / June 30, 2023
Ahead of the beginning of free agency, Houston’s brass traveled to Los Angeles to set up camp and prepare for a number of meetings that will take place over the next few days. At the outset, they will meet with with wing Dillon Brooks and center Brook Lopez, league sources say. They also hope to meet with Van Vleet and his representatives. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2023