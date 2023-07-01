Domantas Sabonis, Kings agree to a contract renegotiation and extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings All-NBA C Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension for a total of $217M over five years — including $195M in new money, his agents Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne tell ESPN. Sabonis’ 2023-2024 season will be renegotiated and four new seasons will be added onto the deal.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Monte McNair shrewd moves adds to Kings’ depth, sets up potential Sabonis extension kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/free-agency-… pic.twitter.com/TeS44uAQF3 – 11:37 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Domantas Sabonis and Sasha Vezenkov will be the blondest frontcourt in the NBA next season. High-basketball IQ here and effectiveness on both ends of the floor. #BeamTeam #SacramentoProud – 11:31 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
2023-24 Sacramento Kings depth chart
1: Fox, Mitchell, +1, Ellis
2: Heurter, Monk, Jones
3: Barnes, Edwards, Duarte
4: Murray, Vezenkov, Lyles
5: Sabonis, Len(?), Queta.
Looks promising group. Significant upgrades in backcourt and at 4 position. #BeamTeam #SacramentoProud – 10:13 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
2016: OKC trades Serge Ibaka for Victor Oladipo, Ersan Ilyasova + Domantas Sabonis.
2017: OKC trades Oladipo + Sabonis for Paul George.
2019: OKC trades PG13 for SGA + Gallo + 5 1st round picks (JDub!) + 2 swaps.
2023: OKC trades cap space for Oladipo + draft compensation. – 12:04 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun fact: Bruce Brown has a higher average salary than Domantas Sabonis and Dejounte Murray. pic.twitter.com/o5PfwSTnRK – 6:24 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
FWIW, the Kings wouldn’t need to use cap room to reno Sabonis if an extension fits within 140% of his salary this next season. Only if it’s more would that be needed. I don’t know his market yet, as the landscape is evolving with the new deal – 9:56 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I will say: I’m a little confused about the Kings’ decision to trade the No. 24 pick to get off of the Richaun Holmes deal unless this leads to a corresponding free agency move or a re-negotiation and extension for Sabonis. – 8:44 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Kings, I expect, reno-and-extend Sabonis, keep Lyles and have about ~$8 mil ish for either T Davis or a FA. Then the RMLE (~$7.7m) for one more upgrade. Something like that – 8:31 PM
Bobby Marks: Sacramento still has flexibility this offseason after the Harrison Barnes extension. Options include: 1. Using $18M in room and also bring back Trey Lyles; 2. A combination of renegotiating Domantas Sabonis contract, bringing back Lyles, use remaining room and also the $7.7M room midlevel. 3. Act as a team over the cap -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 29, 2023
The Sacramento Kings want to re-sign forward Trey Lyles, who was a key rotation player last season. First, Sacramento will have to figure out what it’s doing with Harrison Barnes in free agency – who could command an average annual salary in the high teens – and a possible Domantas Sabonis renegotiation and extension, as noted by colleague Yossi Gozlan on HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023
Barnes’ likely departure from Sacramento, coupled with the Kings creating roughly $35 million in cap space following the draft night trade of Holmes and the No. 24 pick to Dallas, has rival front offices wondering what big swing the Kings are planning in free agency. Outright selling a first-round pick for savings, even in this economy, left many league personnel of the mind that Sacramento has a specific move up its sleeve — not just renegotiating and extending All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis for what’s expected to be in the ballpark of four years, $120 million, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023