Donte DiVincenzo joins Knicks on a four-year deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Donte DiVincenzo has agreed on a four-year, $50 million contract with the New York Knicks, Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. DiVincenzo reunites with his Villanova title teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to bolster the Eastern Conference semifinalists.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams (R)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (R)
Miles Bridges (R)
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:34 PM
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams (R)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (R)
Miles Bridges (R)
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington
Miles Bridges
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:31 PM
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington
Miles Bridges
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:31 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On June 27, it was reported that Donte DiVincenzo was not picking up his player option with the Golden State Warriors. It would appear that DiVincenzo is unlikely to return to the Bay Area next sea… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/01/war… – 1:00 PM
On June 27, it was reported that Donte DiVincenzo was not picking up his player option with the Golden State Warriors. It would appear that DiVincenzo is unlikely to return to the Bay Area next sea… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/01/war… – 1:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Ex-Knick Derrick Rose will have the opportunity to play meaningful minutes in Memphis. More on that with notes on Indy’s cap space, Donte DiVincenzo & ex-Bulls coach Jim Boylen’s potential return to the bench here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:46 AM
Ex-Knick Derrick Rose will have the opportunity to play meaningful minutes in Memphis. More on that with notes on Indy’s cap space, Donte DiVincenzo & ex-Bulls coach Jim Boylen’s potential return to the bench here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:46 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
top free agents still on the market:
PG’s:
D’Angelo Russell – Unrestricted
Russell Westbrook – Unrestricted
SG’s
Austin Reaves – Restricted
Donte DiVincenzo – Unrestricted
Malik Beasley – Unrestricted
Lonnie Walker – Unrestricted
Hamidou Diallo – Unrestricted – 9:34 AM
top free agents still on the market:
PG’s:
D’Angelo Russell – Unrestricted
Russell Westbrook – Unrestricted
SG’s
Austin Reaves – Restricted
Donte DiVincenzo – Unrestricted
Malik Beasley – Unrestricted
Lonnie Walker – Unrestricted
Hamidou Diallo – Unrestricted – 9:34 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked with @mmargaux8 about Knicks/Nets free agency, Obi Toppin, James Harden, Donte DiVincenzo, Cam Johnson and more on Honda SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/wIpvTQKVSZ – 12:33 AM
Talked with @mmargaux8 about Knicks/Nets free agency, Obi Toppin, James Harden, Donte DiVincenzo, Cam Johnson and more on Honda SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/wIpvTQKVSZ – 12:33 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ target Donte DiVincenzo expects to meet with other teams newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:00 PM
Knicks’ target Donte DiVincenzo expects to meet with other teams newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:00 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: Donte DiVincenzo won’t return to the Golden State Warriors, I’m told. He’s earned a pay raise. He may double what he could’ve gotten from Golden State. The Knicks are one of a handful of teams interested. When it comes to DiVincenzo, he’s competing in this market for similar money from mid-level exception teams with Bruce Brown and maybe Max Strus. -via HoopsHype / June 30, 2023
Ian Begley: We talked about why Julius Randle is unlikely to be moved, teams being in touch with Nets on trades involving Joe Harris, NYK competition for Donte DiVincenzo & more w/guests @CPTheFanchise , @DanGraca & co-host @DanGraca : -via Twitter @IanBegley / June 30, 2023
The New York Knicks have emerged as favorites to sign Golden State Warriors free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo, league sources told The Chronicle on Thursday night. -via San Francisco Chronicle / June 30, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks