Dwight Powell returns to Mavericks on three-year deal

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Aside from DLo and Reaves (or the cap MLE if DLo leaves), the last Lakers domino will be backup center. Here are the best bigs left on the table (aside from Brook Lopez):
– Christian Wood
– Dwight Powell
– Jock Landale
– Mason Plumlee
– Paul Reed
– Mo Wagner
– Cody Zeller – 8:51 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: Powell has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2023
Sources say Dwight Powell is expected to draw interest from both Cleveland and Houston in free agency, but the Mavericks consider him a key figure in the organization beyond on-court production and are confident that Powell, who after almost nine seasons is by far the longest-tenured Maverick, will re-sign. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 30, 2023

