Dwight Powell returns to Mavericks on three-year deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Dwight Powell has agreed on a deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Aside from DLo and Reaves (or the cap MLE if DLo leaves), the last Lakers domino will be backup center. Here are the best bigs left on the table (aside from Brook Lopez):
– Christian Wood
– Dwight Powell
– Jock Landale
– Mason Plumlee
– Paul Reed
– Mo Wagner
– Cody Zeller – 8:51 PM
Aside from DLo and Reaves (or the cap MLE if DLo leaves), the last Lakers domino will be backup center. Here are the best bigs left on the table (aside from Brook Lopez):
– Christian Wood
– Dwight Powell
– Jock Landale
– Mason Plumlee
– Paul Reed
– Mo Wagner
– Cody Zeller – 8:51 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Powell has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2023
Sources say Dwight Powell is expected to draw interest from both Cleveland and Houston in free agency, but the Mavericks consider him a key figure in the organization beyond on-court production and are confident that Powell, who after almost nine seasons is by far the longest-tenured Maverick, will re-sign. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 30, 2023