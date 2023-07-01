Euroleague MVP Sasha Vezenkov signing with the Kings

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sasha Vezenkov – a 6-foot-9 reigning EuroLeague MVP – has agreed on a three-year, $20 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agents Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis of @PrioritySports and Nick Lotsos of Team Lotsos tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports confirms the Sacramento Kings have signed EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov to a three-year, $20 million contract, as first reported by Woj. – 10:49 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Sacramento Kings fans!
Here’s some footage of Sasha Vezenkov scoring 2️⃣4️⃣ PTS without a single dribble in the EuroLeague 😳
youtube.com/watch?v=vodLhH… – 10:48 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Olympiacos intend to make an offer to Nikola Mirotic, following the departure of Sasha Vezenkov #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 10:39 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Sacramento Kings landing a three-year deal with EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov: es.pn/3rc1my9 – 10:17 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Reigning EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov has agreed to a three-year, $20M deal with the Kings, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/DNjz5VRshk – 10:12 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Sasha Vezenkov to sign with the Sacramento Kings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… pic.twitter.com/FK02tgzfX3 – 10:03 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sasha Vezenkov will make the toughest decision of his pro career. But sometimes in pro sport you need to make decisions like these. #NBAFreeAgency #nba #beamteam – 6:15 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Still unclear if there will be any update on Sasha Vezenkov during the Day 1 of the NBA free agency. Looks like the drama will continue for a few more days. #BeamTeam #NBAFreeAgency – 8:35 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Trey Lyles is returning to the Sacramento Kings.
This could be huge for Olympiacos in their attempt to keep Sasha Vezenkov.
hoopshype.com/2023/06/30/tre… – 6:18 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
IF Sasha Vezenkov transfers to the NBA – who would be the BEST replacement for Olympiacos? 🤔
Everyone is welcome to brainstorm down below 🧠⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jb7lvkFH16 – 4:15 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Sacramento Kings picked up Kessler Edwards’ team option for the 2023-24 season, adding depth to their roster with a consistent 3&D guy. Edwards’ case doesn’t effect Sasha Vezenkov and his talks with them.
On @SportalgrG. #BeamTeam #SacramentoProud
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 1:52 AM
More on this storyline
Yossi Gozlan: This could go into Sacramento’s $7.7M room mid-level, cap space, or partially into their $12.4M non tax MLE if they operate over the cap. Assuming it goes into the room mid-level, Kings still have around $13.6M left in cap space while factoring in Trey Lyles’ cap hold. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 1, 2023
The official offer of the Sacramento Kings to Sasha Vezenkov has been presented with an annual salary offered near the room exception ($7.7M) and his final decision of moving to the NBA or not is expected in the next few hours. With forward Trey Lyles reportedly reaching an agreement to return to the Sacramento Kings and also forward Harrison Barnes staying with a three-year $54M deal, Vezenkov might be the first addition on the roster in the free agency. -via EuroHoops.net / July 1, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: Sacramento Kings count on Sasha Vezenkov as part of their summer build and they have a specific and important role for him ahead of the 2023-24 season. Story on @SportalgrG. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / June 17, 2023