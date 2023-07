European star Vasilije Micic headed to Thunder

General manager Alper Yilmaz spoke with Pinar Ilik Ucer from beIN Sports about everything that is happening with the club at the moment, starting with Vasilije Micic’s future. Serbian guard is one of the Efes‘ players with an NBA option, and Eurohoops reported that the he traveled to Oklahoma, where he can negotiate a deal since the NBA Draft was held. “We are following the developments after yesterday’s draft. Micic really wants to go to the NBA. He has an option on his contract until July 20. I don’t know if he will make another request. We are waiting for Micic for now,” Yilmaz said . -via EuroHoops.net / June 24, 2023