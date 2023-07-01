European star Vasilije Micic headed to Thunder

Adrian Wojnarowski: EuroLeague G Vasilije Micić – one of Europe’s best and most accomplished players – has agreed on a 3-year, $23.5M deal to join the Thunder, Jason Ranne of @Wassbasketball tells ESPN. A two-time EuroLeague champion and an MVP, Micic brings a significant skillset and IQ to OKC. pic.twitter.com/SBjxHHRftJ
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
With Vasilije Micic, the Thunder adds yet another playmaker who fits stylistically.
There was trade interest in Micic leading up to the draft, Jazz was main team I heard, but ultimately OKC held off. I expect Micic to play in OKC rather than be moved in a subsequent deal. – 12:50 PM
With Vasilije Micic, the Thunder adds yet another playmaker who fits stylistically.
There was trade interest in Micic leading up to the draft, Jazz was main team I heard, but ultimately OKC held off. I expect Micic to play in OKC rather than be moved in a subsequent deal. – 12:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Thunder landing a three-year deal with EuroLeague star Vasilije Micic espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:43 PM
ESPN story on the Thunder landing a three-year deal with EuroLeague star Vasilije Micic espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:43 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Big day for European hoops-
2021 EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic ➡️ Oklahoma City Thunder (23.5M/3YR)
2023 EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov ➡️ Sacramento Kings (20M/3YR) – 12:37 PM
Big day for European hoops-
2021 EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic ➡️ Oklahoma City Thunder (23.5M/3YR)
2023 EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov ➡️ Sacramento Kings (20M/3YR) – 12:37 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Vasilije Micic to OKC on a 3-year, $23M deal
sportando.basketball/en/vasilije-mi… – 12:35 PM
Vasilije Micic to OKC on a 3-year, $23M deal
sportando.basketball/en/vasilije-mi… – 12:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Here’s what Sam Presti told me last week when asked about Vasilije Micic: pic.twitter.com/12FGtQPVl3 – 12:33 PM
Here’s what Sam Presti told me last week when asked about Vasilije Micic: pic.twitter.com/12FGtQPVl3 – 12:33 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
From #EuroLeague, Vasilije Micic is heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:33 PM
From #EuroLeague, Vasilije Micic is heading to the Oklahoma City Thunder #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Vasilije Micic did it! He signed with the OKC Thunder a 3-year/$23.5M deal. He sacrificed some money but the most important is he will play into the biggest stage. Great move for Vasa. #ThunderUp #NBAFreeAgency – 12:31 PM
Vasilije Micic did it! He signed with the OKC Thunder a 3-year/$23.5M deal. He sacrificed some money but the most important is he will play into the biggest stage. Great move for Vasa. #ThunderUp #NBAFreeAgency – 12:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Thunder finally bring on Vasilije Micic after years of speculation (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/07/01/rep… – 12:31 PM
The Thunder finally bring on Vasilije Micic after years of speculation (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/07/01/rep… – 12:31 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
All the NBA point guard movement makes me think about Vasilije Micic.
Micic could be better than many of them. A winner with accolades at every level. Smart playmaker. Knockdown shooter. Tough. Clutch.
If the OKC Thunder bring Micic over it’d be one of the moves of the summer. pic.twitter.com/HdffXto8A4 – 12:20 AM
All the NBA point guard movement makes me think about Vasilije Micic.
Micic could be better than many of them. A winner with accolades at every level. Smart playmaker. Knockdown shooter. Tough. Clutch.
If the OKC Thunder bring Micic over it’d be one of the moves of the summer. pic.twitter.com/HdffXto8A4 – 12:20 AM
More on this storyline
Christos Tsaltas: Vasilije Micic has decided to play in the NBA next season. He’s in talks with the OKC Thunder and a potential trade is on the table for him. He’s more than ready for his next step in the biggest stage. Story on @SportalgrG. #ThunderUp sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / June 25, 2023
General manager Alper Yilmaz spoke with Pinar Ilik Ucer from beIN Sports about everything that is happening with the club at the moment, starting with Vasilije Micic’s future. Serbian guard is one of the Efes‘ players with an NBA option, and Eurohoops reported that the he traveled to Oklahoma, where he can negotiate a deal since the NBA Draft was held. “We are following the developments after yesterday’s draft. Micic really wants to go to the NBA. He has an option on his contract until July 20. I don’t know if he will make another request. We are waiting for Micic for now,” Yilmaz said. -via EuroHoops.net / June 24, 2023