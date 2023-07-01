Hornets finalizing max extension with LaMelo Ball

Shams Charania: Just In: Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is finalizing a five-year designated maximum contract extension that is worth up to $260 million, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If D’angelo Russell could be convinced to sign the MLE and buy into a backup point guard role behind LaMelo Ball, that’s an intriguing addition. Kupchak drafted him in 2015, then subsequently traded him. Not sure if that helps or hinders – 10:38 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Halliburton gets his max in Indy. Eyes move to Antony Edwards and LaMelo Ball now…
si.com/nba/hornets/ne… – 12:22 AM
More on this storyline
Rod Boone: Marlon Garnett will serve as the #Hornets summer league coach, the role held by Jordan Surenkamp the past two years. Garnett is a key assistant on Steve Clifford’s staff with an emphasis on player development. He works closely with LaMelo Ball. -via Twitter @rodboone / June 27, 2023
Sirius XM NBA: “I think that duo is going to be terrific” 🏀 @hornets Forward Brandon Miller on why he’s excited to play with LaMelo Ball #LetsFly #NBADraft @TermineRadio | @DalenCuff | @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/iZ6GX1hVRn -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / June 25, 2023