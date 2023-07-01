Hornets strongly considering offer sheet to Grant Williams

Michael Scotto: The Hornets are strongly considering an offer sheet to Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams, sources told @hoopshype . Williams has also received interest from the Mavericks. Charlotte is also in discussions with its restricted free agent PJ Washington on a possible deal.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams (R)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (R)
Miles Bridges (R)
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington
Miles Bridges
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:31 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jordan Walsh, on meeting Grant Williams in the weight room:
“He told me I was built like a bug or something. He was like, ‘Everybody can’t be built like me, like a god.’ We were in the weight room just joking around, but it was funny to talk to him.” – 1:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jordan Walsh said he ran into Grant Williams at the facility. Williams told Walsh he was built like a “bug” and “everyone can’t be built like me, like a God.” – 1:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A one-handed Grant Williams has a bit of trouble defending one of his campers. #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/7S41UFWDoB – 10:22 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Oshae Brissett at the minimum would be very good value. Gives the Celtics a backup 4 to give them flexibility on what kind of player they target if they sign and trade Grant Williams or move Brogdon. – 9:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
If FVV goes back to Toronto, the Rockets have no choice but to offer Grant Williams the max – 7:11 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
League source confirms Boston native Bruce Brown has agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Pacers.
Big year for the NBA champ. Also a big potential Grant Williams landing spot is filled. – 6:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyle Kuzma staying in Washington impacts the Grant Williams market for sure. I’ve always viewed Indy as a top Grant suitor, who was also focused on Kuzma. – 6:11 PM
More on this storyline
Bobby Manning: Just talked to Grant Williams at his Boston b-ball camp & he said he isn’t stressing the free agency period as it continues: “For me, it’s a matter of making sure you’re in a great position for the rest of your life,” he told me. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / July 1, 2023
Bobby Manning: Grant on his hand injury: “Tore a ligament in my hand for sure & tore a ligament connecting my hand to finger in March and played through it from then on. Then, Game 6 in the Miami series, I went for a rebound against Bam & I looked down at my hand & I thought my finger exploded” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / July 1, 2023
League sources said last week that the addition of Porzingis, who fortified the frontcourt and added another hefty salary to the books, would make Grant Williams’s return unlikely, especially considering that a big deal for Williams could send Boston past the $182.7 million second apron that activates further roster-building restrictions. -via Boston Globe / June 30, 2023
