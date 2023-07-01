Jae Crowder returns to Bucks on one-year deal

Chris Haynes: Free agent forward Jae Crowder has reached an agreement to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
FWIW: $31.5m starting salary for Khris would mean Brook would have to come in under $18m for Bucks to have ability to both use TPMLE and sign Crowder for $4m. I’ve had Brook at $20m, which would mean one or other. So expect those moves to wait on Brook’s situation being resolved. – 7:55 PM
Reminder: When asked if he’d like to be back with the #Bucks Jae Crowder said, “I would, because in the locker room it’s a great group of guys who puts work first & we have fun after that. I can work in that type of environment.” (@CJC9BOSS)
Yossi Gozlan: Jae Crowder returning to Milwaukee is a result of them being in the second tax apron. He had a forgettable stint with the Bucks, but he’s one their only free agents they could re-sign to above the minimum. His salary could be useful in a future trade if big enough. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 1, 2023
Jae Crowder, who turns 33 on July 6, is an unrestricted free agent. He is free to sign with any team, with the Bucks not receiving any compensation. He will undoubtedly draw interest from several teams during the free agency period, which begins July 1. But sources said Crowder is leaning heavily toward signing with the Bucks, who fired Budenholzer shortly after the season and hired Adrian Griffin as his replacement, -via Woelfel’s Press Box / June 28, 2023
Gambadoro: The Jae Crowder situation was all on Monty. He told people he was too difficult to handle and coach. Monty didn’t want Jae. It wasn’t the Suns organization. He didn’t want Jae around. As far as Deandre Ayton, Monty didn’t want him either. He wanted them to trade him to Indiana for Myles Turner. He didn’t like coaching Ayton. When Ayton signed his maximum contract when the Suns matched his offer sheet, Monty wasn’t even there and didn’t show up when Ayton signed it at the arena or call him to say congratulations. -via HoopsHype / June 19, 2023