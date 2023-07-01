Jalen McDaniels heads to Toronto on two-year deal

Shams Charania: Free agent Jalen McDaniels has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
The Sixers are also interested in bringing back Jalen McDaniels after trading for him at the deadline in February — at the right price. The market will likely dictate whether or not McDaniels remains in Philadelphia, and the possibility exists that he’ll be able to secure a better deal elsewhere. Shake Milton, who is also an unrestricted free agent, doesn’t seem to be in the team’s long-term plans. -via CBSSports.com / June 21, 2023
Philadelphia has a free-agent quartet outside of Harden to manage this offseason: Paul Reed, Jalen McDaniels, Georges Niang, and Shake Milton. Milton is the least likely of those players to return next season, sources say, as the veteran guard looks for a potential opportunity for more minutes (this could change if James Harden were to walk in free agency). -via Philly Voice / June 20, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023