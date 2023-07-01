Jeff Green agrees to one-year deal with Houston

Michael Scotto: BREAKING: The Houston Rockets have agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with NBA champion Jeff Green, league sources told @hoopshype. The deal was negotiated by agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I don’t know how many people can see this, but I still expect Jeff Green to return and one player to sign for a minimum, whether that be a vet or Jalen Pickett using the 2nd round pick exception. Hunter Tyson most likely on a 2-way.
And then, that’s mostly it. 😬 – 1:52 PM
I don’t know how many people can see this, but I still expect Jeff Green to return and one player to sign for a minimum, whether that be a vet or Jalen Pickett using the 2nd round pick exception. Hunter Tyson most likely on a 2-way.
And then, that’s mostly it. 😬 – 1:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Expect that Nuggets to re-up Jeff Green, sign a minimum free agent, and either sign Pickett to a full-time deal or leave the 15th roster spot open. – 6:40 PM
Expect that Nuggets to re-up Jeff Green, sign a minimum free agent, and either sign Pickett to a full-time deal or leave the 15th roster spot open. – 6:40 PM
More on this storyline
The Athletic: Jeff Green spent his first NBA season with the Seattle SuperSonics (2007-08). 15 years later, he’s celebrating his Denver Nuggets championship sporting a Sonics hat at the parade. pic.twitter.com/2xjLeo4Tku -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / June 15, 2023
Reggie Jackson could see the tears beginning to well up in Jeff Green’s eyes. DeAndre Jordan and Ish Smith went over to hug Green and stand by him. Smith began choking back tears. A few steps away, Jackson stood toward the end of the Nuggets bench, where he was crying too. With about a minute to go in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, as the Nuggets were nearing their first championship Monday night, the four veterans began to realize that the dream they had been chasing all their basketball lives would finally be realized. It is no coincidence that the first three Nuggets whom Jackson hugged as the confetti began to fall at Ball Arena were Green, Jordan and Smith. Jackson looked at Smith and said, “Man, we champs!” -via ESPN / June 15, 2023
It doesn’t matter that Green was the only one of the four who played meaningful postseason minutes off the bench. All of them played a role in the locker room and on the sideline to help Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets vanquish the Miami Heat and become world champions. -via ESPN / June 15, 2023