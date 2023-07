Jimmy Butler tells Heat Damian Lillard is his No. 1 target

Miami has been waiting for this domino to fall and will quickly engage with Portland in trying to get a deal done, sources say. Heat star Jimmy Butler has relayed to the team that Damian Lillard is his No. 1 target, sources say . The Heat are prepared to offer a package centered around Tyler Herro, with possibly Duncan Robinson and picks, sources say. The Heat would prefer to keep Caleb Martin out of any trade scenarios. Portland could try to include Jusuf Nurkic in a deal, sources.Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report