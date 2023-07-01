Knicks trading Obi Toppin to Pacers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks are finalizing trade to send F Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Deal gives Toppin an opportunity to play a more significant role in Indiana and stacks up more draft assets for New York. Deal can’t be completed until Thursday.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked with @mmargaux8 about Knicks/Nets free agency, Obi Toppin, James Harden, Donte DiVincenzo, Cam Johnson and more on Honda SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/wIpvTQKVSZ – 12:33 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, James Harden, Donte DiVincenzo, potential NYK-Pacers deal, the Knicks largely running it back and more on The Putback w/guests @StevePopper & @TheKOTShow & our lead guard, @ChelseaSherrod:
We covered Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, James Harden, Donte DiVincenzo, potential NYK-Pacers deal, the Knicks largely running it back and more on The Putback w/guests @StevePopper & @TheKOTShow & our lead guard, @ChelseaSherrod:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, James Harden, potential NYK-Pacers deal and more live on The Putback w/guests @StevePopper & @TheKOTShow & our lead guard, @ChelseaSherrod:
We’re talking Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, James Harden, potential NYK-Pacers deal and more live on The Putback w/guests @StevePopper & @TheKOTShow & our lead guard, @ChelseaSherrod:
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Wrote this about Obi Toppin in my free agency preview. Something to keep an eye on…
Wrote this about Obi Toppin in my free agency preview. Something to keep an eye on…
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks are currently seeking draft compensation from Indiana in any trade of Obi Toppin, per sources. Deal could shed salary for NYK; if consumated, trade would also end a frustrating 3-year NYK stint for Toppin, a 2020 lottery pick: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 5:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, James Harden, potential NYK-Pacers deal and more live at 6p on The Putback w/guests @StevePopper & @TheKOTShow & our lead guard, @ChelseaSherrod. Show is on all of @SNYtv’s social channels. Here is the YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=0QBhja… – 5:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks would be seeking draft compensation in any potential Obi Toppin-to-Indiana trade, per SNY sources. Knicks and Pacers have been in touch on a trade involving Toppin. @TheSteinLine earlier reported that Indiana was a top trade destination for Toppin. – 3:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers have emerged as a leading trade suitor for New York’s Obi Toppin, league sources say.
The Pacers have emerged as a leading trade suitor for New York’s Obi Toppin, league sources say.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked about the Knicks, James Harden, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin and free agency with @emacSNY on Honda SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/GeH4BeMLWk – 12:24 AM
Ian Begley: Told Indiana is excited about getting a young, athletic player in Obi Toppin who fits the timeline of Tyrese Halliburton, Ben Mathurin and could be a complementary piece on the front line with Myles Turner. I’m sure Toppin is thrilled about the opportunity in Indy. -via Twitter @IanBegley / July 1, 2023
Bobby Marks: The $6.8M Toppin contract will go into the Pacers cap space. Toppin is rookie extension eligible up until Oct. 23. New York creates a $6.8M trade exception and more flexibility below the $172M first apron. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 1, 2023