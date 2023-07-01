Knicks trading Obi Toppin to Pacers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks are finalizing trade to send F Obi Toppin to the Pacers for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Deal gives Toppin an opportunity to play a more significant role in Indiana and stacks up more draft assets for New York. Deal can’t be completed until Thursday.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked with @mmargaux8 about Knicks/Nets free agency, Obi Toppin, James Harden, Donte DiVincenzo, Cam Johnson and more on Honda SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/wIpvTQKVSZ12:33 AM

Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Sources tell me the Indiana Pacers have traded for Obi Toppin. – 10:58 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Looks like the Indiana Pacers are trading for Obi Toppin. – 10:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, James Harden, Donte DiVincenzo, potential NYK-Pacers deal, the Knicks largely running it back and more on The Putback w/guests @StevePopper & @TheKOTShow & our lead guard, @ChelseaSherrod:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…7:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, James Harden, potential NYK-Pacers deal and more live on The Putback w/guests @StevePopper & @TheKOTShow & our lead guard, @ChelseaSherrod:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…6:04 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Wrote this about Obi Toppin in my free agency preview. Something to keep an eye on…
You can subscribe for only $1 A MONTH to read the full story with lots more intel and analysis on all things Knicks entering free agency: theathletic.com/4651918/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/uv9kAlLlnL5:38 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks are currently seeking draft compensation from Indiana in any trade of Obi Toppin, per sources. Deal could shed salary for NYK; if consumated, trade would also end a frustrating 3-year NYK stint for Toppin, a 2020 lottery pick: sny.tv/articles/knick…5:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Obi Toppin, Bruce Brown, James Harden, potential NYK-Pacers deal and more live at 6p on The Putback w/guests @StevePopper & @TheKOTShow & our lead guard, @ChelseaSherrod. Show is on all of @SNYtv’s social channels. Here is the YouTube link: youtube.com/watch?v=0QBhja…5:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks would be seeking draft compensation in any potential Obi Toppin-to-Indiana trade, per SNY sources. Knicks and Pacers have been in touch on a trade involving Toppin. @TheSteinLine earlier reported that Indiana was a top trade destination for Toppin. – 3:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers have emerged as a leading trade suitor for New York’s Obi Toppin, league sources say.
More of my latest here: marcstein.substack.com/p/latest-nba-f…1:24 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked about the Knicks, James Harden, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin and free agency with @emacSNY on Honda SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/GeH4BeMLWk12:24 AM

Bobby Marks: The $6.8M Toppin contract will go into the Pacers cap space. Toppin is rookie extension eligible up until Oct. 23. New York creates a $6.8M trade exception and more flexibility below the $172M first apron. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 1, 2023
Tyrese Haliburton: ITS UPPPPPPPP -via Twitter @TyHaliburton22 / July 1, 2023

