Lakers add free agent center Jaxson Hayes

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Jaxson Hayes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Can confirm the Lakers and free agent center Jaxson Hayes have agreed to terms on 2-year deal. – 9:45 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources confirm the Lakers and center Jaxson Hayes have agreed to 2 year deal. Lakers view Hayes as physical center like they had in Dwight Howard in 2020. – 9:38 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent center Jaxson Hayes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. – 9:33 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Can confirm the Pelicans are not extending a qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes and they are declining the team option on Willy Hernangomez.
Both will hit unrestricted free agency. – 5:10 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The New Orleans Pelicans did not extend Jaxson Hayes a qualifying offer, league sources told @hoopshype. The 23-year-old center will enter the market as an unrestricted free agent. – 5:09 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans have not picked up the team option on Willy Hernangomez ($2.6m) and did not extend the qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes, sources tell ESPN.
It’s still possible Hayes and the Pelicans come to an agreement later but they did not extend the $7.7m qualifying offer. – 5:07 PM
Free agent center Jaxson Hayes has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Hayes will have a player option on the second year, sources said. -via ESPN / July 1, 2023
Christian Clark: The Pelicans declined Willy Hernangomez’s team option, a source said. They also did not extend the qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes. Hayes is a UFA. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / June 29, 2023