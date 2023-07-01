Lillard trade request won't change Blazers' intention to sign Jerami Grant to huge contract

Adrian Wojnarowski: Damian Lillard’s trade request doesn’t change Portland’s intention to sign Jerami Grant to the 5-year, $160 million contract agreed upon Friday, sources tell ESPN. Free agent deals can’t be formalized and signed until July 6.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Damian Lillard’s trade request doesn’t change Portland’s intention to sign Jerami Grant to the 5-year, $160 million contract agreed upon Friday, sources tell ESPN. Free agent deals can’t be formalized and signed until July 6. – 2:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
If im Jerami Grant im going straight to Staples, making a thousand copies of that contract, and blocking Joe Cronin’s number until i get a delivery confirmation from the league office. Direct signature required. – 1:13 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
My favorite part about Damian Lillard’s trade request is that he made it after the Blazers committed $160M to Jerami Grant. – 12:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
To those asking:
No, the Jerami Grant contract is technically not final, but yes, the Blazers are going to give it to him anyway.
Teams don’t rescind agreements in the moratorium period. It would ruin their league-wide credibility. No team would cross Rich Paul like that. – 12:14 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Portland made such a big deal about trying to upgrade in free agency. What did they even try to do apart from resign Jerami Grant? It’s almost like they wanted to force Dame to ask out to win the PR battle – 12:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I guess what I’m wondering is… what did the Blazers think was going to happen when they literally only signed Jerami Grant on Day 1 of free agency?
Like, they had to have an inkling that this was coming. Why not just trade him during the week? – 12:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Free Agency: Damian Lillard got Jerami Grant PAID as Blazers break the bank with a risky deal
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 1:54 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
New: Hitting free agency after being recruited by Damian Lillard, at the exact moment the Blazers are attempting to keep Lillard from requesting a trade, is a hell of a lot of leverage for Jerami Grant.
rosegardenreport.com/p/free-agency-… – 1:23 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
In terms of average annual value, Jerami Grant is now the 12th-highest paid forward in the NBA.
I… don’t think this is a group of players Grant compares favorably to.
I also can’t say I agree with the wisdom of giving a 29-year-old a five-year deal when no one else could. pic.twitter.com/WKO7aDq22V – 11:34 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
📝 The Biggest Contract of Day 1: Jerami Grant
📝 The Most Precarious Road Ahead: Dallas Mavericks
📝 The Biggest Beneficiary of the NBA’s Amorphous Age: Bruce Brown
@dannychau: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/30/… – 10:57 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Our roundup of free agency continues to roll on, now with analysis of the Jerami Grant contract, the Lakers’ moves, Khris Middleton returning to Milwaukee and more: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 10:47 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers fans since Jerami Grant signing. pic.twitter.com/VghhpaP3In – 8:42 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
So far in #NBAFreeAgency…
Most spectacular move: Jerami Grant 5-year/$160M to Blazers
Most value for money move: Kyle Kuzma 4-year/$102M to Wizards or Bruce Brown 2-year/$45M to Pacers.
Most underrated move: Gabe Vincent 3-year/$33M to Lakers. – 7:53 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jerami Grant, Aaron Gordon, and now Bruce Brown all broke out in DEN as extremely high value role players.
It’s a credit to each of the players first and foremost. But I also don’t think it’s a coincidence that good role players shine bright in DEN given their style of play. – 7:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Portland Trail Blazers sign Jerami Grant to five-year extension worth $160 million oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 7:16 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jerami Grant signs a new five-year, $160 million deal with Blazers sportando.basketball/en/jerami-gran… – 7:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Imagine telling a Sixers fan back in 2015 that one day Jerami Grant and Kyrie Irving would sign long-term contracts on the same day, and that Jerami would get more guaranteed money than Kyrie did. I know Kyrie got more annually, but that’s still wild. – 7:03 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
New $160M deal for Jerami Grant in Portland
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 6:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With James Harden opted in and Kyrie Irving and Khris Middleton re-signing on three-year deals, it now appears likely that the free agent to earn the most guaranteed money in 2023 will be Jerami Grant. – 6:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jerami Grant returning to Blazers on five-year, $160 million deal, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/jeram… – 6:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jerami Grant getting the most guaranteed money of any free agent looks like it’s going to happen. Mock offseason predicts all! @DannyLeroux @kpelton @DanFeldmanNBA pic.twitter.com/iHfl2I7iZE – 6:52 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My instant grades are up for:
-Jevon Carter (hell yes)
-Porzingis extension
-Jerami Grant
-Bruce Brown
-Draymond
-Coby White
-Kuzma
and more incoming shortly!
sportingnews.com/us/basketball/… – 6:51 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Financially speaking, Jerami Grant’s decision to pick Detroit over Denver in 2020 is looking absolutely genius.
Aaron Gordon was acquired to replace Grant. Gordon’s current deal is four years, $86 million. Grant just got nearly twice that.
Grant got his bag. – 6:41 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jerami Grant got PAID 💰
(via @ramonashelburne) pic.twitter.com/Gr6KV1S2em – 6:35 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jerami Grant agrees to a five-year, $160 million deal to return to the Trail Blazers, per @ShamsCharania 💰 pic.twitter.com/7h7asNSu4E – 6:30 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
One main reason Jerami Grant didn’t come to an extension agreement with Portland prior to free agency was the chance to get that additional, fifth year, sources said. What may amount to the difference of $30 million. – 6:25 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
It was the price of doing business. But I wouldn’t want to be the one paying a 34-year-old Jerami Grant somewhere in the region of $40 million. – 6:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good for Jerami Grant. Got his bag (AND YEARS). Another good dude. – 6:23 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
The Portland Trailblazers are in agreement with free agent forward Jerami Grant on a 5-year, $160 million contract, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. – 6:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent forward Jerami Grant and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul have agreed on a five-year, $160 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:21 PM
Aaron J. Fentress: Regarding Jerami Grant: A source told me two days ago that Lillard leaving would not necessarily signal a complete rebuild and that keeping Grant would remain in play. However, Grant made it clear that he wants to win. A sign-and-trade of Grant could make the most sense. -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / July 1, 2023
Sean Highkin: For those asking: pulling Jerami Grant’s contract offer and alienating Klutch is not something I can picture happening. -via Twitter @highkin / July 1, 2023
StatMuse: Jerami Grant new average salary is $32 million per year. That is higher than: Brandon Ingram Jamal Murray Devin Booker Jalen Brunson Karl-Anthony Towns Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/BdSqwdZ1MD -via Twitter @statmuse / June 30, 2023