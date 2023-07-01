Malik Beasley could stay a Laker after all?

While the Lakers declined Beasley’s $16.5 million player option for 2023-24, Pelinka holds the shooting wing in high regard, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and there were discussions into Friday evening about Beasley potentially returning to the Lakers.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Parting ways with Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley will allow the Lakers to equip themselves with the full $12.4 million mid-level to target an impact player like Bruce Brown or Brook Lopez when free agency opens on Friday, sources told ESPN tinyurl.com/4sty7yhv – 5:31 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Los Angeles Lakers will decline the team’s $16.5 million option on guard Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype. Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent after leading the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. – 4:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers will waive Mo Bamba and not pick up the team option on Malik Beasley today, sources told ESPN. LAL plans to stay in contact with both players’ representatives throughout free agency and could find different deal structures for Bamba and/or Beasley’s return to LA – 4:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Random NBA thought. Looking back at the trade deadline the Utah Jazz getting a lightly protected first for Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley (whose option won’t be picked up) it is going look better and better over time – 4:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Still lots of player and team options to be decided in next 48 hours, most notably Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart and Malik Beasley:
Still lots of player and team options to be decided in next 48 hours, most notably Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart and Malik Beasley:
The Lakers plan to stay in touch with the representatives of both Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley as free agency unfolds, however, and could bring back one or both players on different contract structures, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / June 29, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Los Angeles Lakers will decline the team’s $16.5 million option on guard Malik Beasley, league sources told @hoopshype. Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent after leading the NBA in 3-pointers made off the bench last season. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 29, 2023
The Lakers are increasingly confident they can sign Nuggets free-agent wing Bruce Brown Jr. for the non-taxpayer midlevel exception starting at a projected $12.4 million, multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Athletic. There are multiple paths for the Lakers to open up cap flexibility under the luxury tax line (a projected $165 million), but the most realistic is to decline Malik Beasley’s $16.5 million team option and waive Mo Bamba’s $10.3 million non-guaranteed contract. The deadline for Los Angeles’ decisions on Beasley and Bamba’s contracts is Thursday. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023