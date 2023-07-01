Max Strus headed to Cleveland

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent Max Strus has agreed on a four-year, $63M sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. In three-team deal, Heat get a second-round pick and Spurs acquire Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-rounder. https://t.co/xKAmqlx3aF
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I’ve told the story before: I never thought Max Strus would make the team three years ago. I thought Spo put him in a preseason game as a thank-you for hard work. And now he’s guaranteed somewhere between $63 million and $64 million. Great dude, too. Happy for him. – 9:50 AM
I’ve told the story before: I never thought Max Strus would make the team three years ago. I thought Spo put him in a preseason game as a thank-you for hard work. And now he’s guaranteed somewhere between $63 million and $64 million. Great dude, too. Happy for him. – 9:50 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus off to Cavaliers in sign-and-trade deal, Heat’s NBA Finals starting backcourt gone. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/01/max… A recap of the Heat’s roster whirlwind to this point in free agency. – 9:49 AM
Max Strus off to Cavaliers in sign-and-trade deal, Heat’s NBA Finals starting backcourt gone. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/01/max… A recap of the Heat’s roster whirlwind to this point in free agency. – 9:49 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have acquired F Cedi Osman, F Lamar Stevens & a second-round pick as part of a 3-team deal, agent Mark Bartelstein told @wojespn. Also in the multi-team swap, free agent Max Strus agreed to a 4-year, $63M sign-and-trade with Cleveland, and Miami picked up a second-rounder. – 9:39 AM
Spurs have acquired F Cedi Osman, F Lamar Stevens & a second-round pick as part of a 3-team deal, agent Mark Bartelstein told @wojespn. Also in the multi-team swap, free agent Max Strus agreed to a 4-year, $63M sign-and-trade with Cleveland, and Miami picked up a second-rounder. – 9:39 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Heat-centric Day 2 free agency tracker is up after a newsy morning. Max Strus is heading to Cleveland and details on the Heat draft compensation sent to OKC miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:37 AM
Our Heat-centric Day 2 free agency tracker is up after a newsy morning. Max Strus is heading to Cleveland and details on the Heat draft compensation sent to OKC miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:37 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs add to free agency haul — and land their top target — with Max Strus sign-and-trade. Sources tell @clevelanddotcom the second-rounder going to San Antonio is Cleveland’s 2030 second and the one going to Miami is the Los Angeles Lakers 2025 second.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/07/c… – 9:31 AM
#Cavs add to free agency haul — and land their top target — with Max Strus sign-and-trade. Sources tell @clevelanddotcom the second-rounder going to San Antonio is Cleveland’s 2030 second and the one going to Miami is the Los Angeles Lakers 2025 second.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/07/c… – 9:31 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Cavaliers landing free agent Max Strus in a $63M sign-and-trade espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:29 AM
ESPN story on the Cavaliers landing free agent Max Strus in a $63M sign-and-trade espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:29 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Avenues the #Cavs have to use still in FA:
$4.1MM of Non-Tax MLE
$4.5MM of Bi-Annual Exception
Veteran Minimum Exceptions
Because they’re acquiring Strus as part of a sign-and-trade they will be hard-capped at $172.3MM this season. – 9:28 AM
Avenues the #Cavs have to use still in FA:
$4.1MM of Non-Tax MLE
$4.5MM of Bi-Annual Exception
Veteran Minimum Exceptions
Because they’re acquiring Strus as part of a sign-and-trade they will be hard-capped at $172.3MM this season. – 9:28 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The Cavs have added two forwards thus far in NBA free agency, agreeing to multi-year deals with Max Strus and Georges Niang. Both are known for their ability to shoot from beyond the three-point line. Welcome them to Cleveland! Photos: AP #Cavs pic.twitter.com/8tBgXhkjBk – 9:24 AM
The Cavs have added two forwards thus far in NBA free agency, agreeing to multi-year deals with Max Strus and Georges Niang. Both are known for their ability to shoot from beyond the three-point line. Welcome them to Cleveland! Photos: AP #Cavs pic.twitter.com/8tBgXhkjBk – 9:24 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs current depth chart
PG: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio
SG: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill
SF: Max Strus, Isaac Okoro
PF: Evan Mobley, Georges Niang, Dean Wade
C: Jarrett Allen – 9:17 AM
#Cavs current depth chart
PG: Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio
SG: Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill
SF: Max Strus, Isaac Okoro
PF: Evan Mobley, Georges Niang, Dean Wade
C: Jarrett Allen – 9:17 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Instant analysis to the #Cavs acquiring swingman Max Strus thelandondemand.com/news/2023/jul/… – 9:09 AM
Instant analysis to the #Cavs acquiring swingman Max Strus thelandondemand.com/news/2023/jul/… – 9:09 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat getting second-round pick and trade exception in sign-and-trade that lands Max Strus in Cleveland, source confirms. TPE will be worth 50 percent of Strus’ first year salary. – 9:08 AM
Heat getting second-round pick and trade exception in sign-and-trade that lands Max Strus in Cleveland, source confirms. TPE will be worth 50 percent of Strus’ first year salary. – 9:08 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Cleveland lands Max Strus in three-team trade
sportando.basketball/en/cleveland-l… – 9:07 AM
Cleveland lands Max Strus in three-team trade
sportando.basketball/en/cleveland-l… – 9:07 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Love what the Cavs front office of Koby Altman and Mike Gansey continue to do with the roster.
Adding two guys who can shoot it in Max Strus and Georges Niang, two guys who will also add to the culture. – 9:05 AM
Love what the Cavs front office of Koby Altman and Mike Gansey continue to do with the roster.
Adding two guys who can shoot it in Max Strus and Georges Niang, two guys who will also add to the culture. – 9:05 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Can confirm Heat getting trade exception and second-round pick in sign-and-trade of Max Strus to Cleveland. Spurs the third team involved, taking on salary from Cavaliers. – 9:04 AM
Can confirm Heat getting trade exception and second-round pick in sign-and-trade of Max Strus to Cleveland. Spurs the third team involved, taking on salary from Cavaliers. – 9:04 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
League source confirms to @ESPNCleveland that the #Cavs have struck a deal with guard Max Strus. @wojespn had it first. – 8:58 AM
League source confirms to @ESPNCleveland that the #Cavs have struck a deal with guard Max Strus. @wojespn had it first. – 8:58 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Neither Strus nor Niang are the wing stopper Cleveland may ultimately still need, but it’s hard not to like the spacing both additions provide—especially if Evan Mobley just decides to become that wing stopper – 8:57 AM
Neither Strus nor Niang are the wing stopper Cleveland may ultimately still need, but it’s hard not to like the spacing both additions provide—especially if Evan Mobley just decides to become that wing stopper – 8:57 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus officially to the Cavs
4 years, 63 million
Good for him man
What a story and what a come-up over these last few years
On both of these big playoff runs he was this team’s starting shooting guard
Props to him for getting that pay day – 8:55 AM
Max Strus officially to the Cavs
4 years, 63 million
Good for him man
What a story and what a come-up over these last few years
On both of these big playoff runs he was this team’s starting shooting guard
Props to him for getting that pay day – 8:55 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Max Strus has agreed on a four-year, $63M sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. In three-team deal, Heat get a second-round pick and Spurs acquire Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-rounder. pic.twitter.com/xKAmqlx3aF – 8:53 AM
Free agent Max Strus has agreed on a four-year, $63M sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. In three-team deal, Heat get a second-round pick and Spurs acquire Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-rounder. pic.twitter.com/xKAmqlx3aF – 8:53 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Why have Heat struggled to offload bad money (beyond Oladipo’s)? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/01/ask… Plus: Losing Vincent and (likely) Strus; eye on Embiid. – 8:03 AM
Why have Heat struggled to offload bad money (beyond Oladipo’s)? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/01/ask… Plus: Losing Vincent and (likely) Strus; eye on Embiid. – 8:03 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince were great signings by the Lakers. Slightly confused that Max Strus is about to get more than the non-tax MLE while Prince keeps bouncing around the league. – 2:12 AM
Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince were great signings by the Lakers. Slightly confused that Max Strus is about to get more than the non-tax MLE while Prince keeps bouncing around the league. – 2:12 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Mentioned earlier that Heat refused to take specific player back in Strus sign and trade with Cavs. Cedi Osman, and Yahoo says Cavs now trying to get Spurs to take him to facilitate 3 team deal – 1:49 AM
Mentioned earlier that Heat refused to take specific player back in Strus sign and trade with Cavs. Cedi Osman, and Yahoo says Cavs now trying to get Spurs to take him to facilitate 3 team deal – 1:49 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Day 1 of free agency:
-Heat lost Vincent to the Lakers
-The Strus situation remains unresolved
-Heat created a TPE by trading Oladipo to OKC
-Heat bringing back J-Rich and K-Love
Details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:24 AM
Day 1 of free agency:
-Heat lost Vincent to the Lakers
-The Strus situation remains unresolved
-Heat created a TPE by trading Oladipo to OKC
-Heat bringing back J-Rich and K-Love
Details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:24 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Cleveland now totally dependent on Heat’s help both to get Strus and get Strus paid, it will be interesting to see A) how this plays out b) the third team in deal and c) what Heat can get out of it beyond maybe second rounder and trade exception. Intrigue! – 11:12 PM
With Cleveland now totally dependent on Heat’s help both to get Strus and get Strus paid, it will be interesting to see A) how this plays out b) the third team in deal and c) what Heat can get out of it beyond maybe second rounder and trade exception. Intrigue! – 11:12 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
I realise Seth Curry is six years older than Max Strus but for him to cost only exactly half the price seems strange when his usefulness and productive over the next four years will be basically the same. – 9:45 PM
I realise Seth Curry is six years older than Max Strus but for him to cost only exactly half the price seems strange when his usefulness and productive over the next four years will be basically the same. – 9:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After losing Gabe Vincent in free agency, the Heat have signed Josh Richardson and re-signed Kevin Love, sources said.
Richardson gives Miami much-needed depth after losing Vincent and likely Max Strus, while Love settled in nicely with the Heat after his buyout from Cleveland. – 8:29 PM
After losing Gabe Vincent in free agency, the Heat have signed Josh Richardson and re-signed Kevin Love, sources said.
Richardson gives Miami much-needed depth after losing Vincent and likely Max Strus, while Love settled in nicely with the Heat after his buyout from Cleveland. – 8:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love was the one I thought the Heat had to get done tonight, even more so when it seemed Vincent and Strus were going to leave. Sensible moves by the Heat to start free agency. – 8:26 PM
Kevin Love was the one I thought the Heat had to get done tonight, even more so when it seemed Vincent and Strus were going to leave. Sensible moves by the Heat to start free agency. – 8:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Josh Richardson has shot 36% from 3 since leaving the Heat. He will be 30 when the season starts. Getting him at the minimum is a steal and is insurance for Strus leaving. – 8:21 PM
Josh Richardson has shot 36% from 3 since leaving the Heat. He will be 30 when the season starts. Getting him at the minimum is a steal and is insurance for Strus leaving. – 8:21 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Being told San Antonio is a team to monitor in the developing three-team sign-and-trade talks that could bring Max Strus to Cleveland. The Cavaliers have been trying to find a trade for Cedi Osman this week, sources said. – 8:10 PM
Being told San Antonio is a team to monitor in the developing three-team sign-and-trade talks that could bring Max Strus to Cleveland. The Cavaliers have been trying to find a trade for Cedi Osman this week, sources said. – 8:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Gabe Vincent leaving Heat in free agency to join Lakers. Will Max Strus be next?
All the details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:55 PM
NEW: Gabe Vincent leaving Heat in free agency to join Lakers. Will Max Strus be next?
All the details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New: The Heat lost Gave Vincent to the Lakers in free agency. What it means for Strus, Lowry, and Miami’s point guard position moving forward. allucanheat.com/2023/06/30/mia… – 7:53 PM
New: The Heat lost Gave Vincent to the Lakers in free agency. What it means for Strus, Lowry, and Miami’s point guard position moving forward. allucanheat.com/2023/06/30/mia… – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent leaves Heat for three-year, $33 million deal with Lakers. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/gab… Still waiting on status of Max Strus in NBA free agency. – 7:34 PM
Gabe Vincent leaves Heat for three-year, $33 million deal with Lakers. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/gab… Still waiting on status of Max Strus in NBA free agency. – 7:34 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Cavaliers are $14.4M below the luxury tax with Caris LeVert’s extension and Georges Niang’s deal.
They’re now hard capped. $21.5M in space below the first apron with 12 players.
They could still potentially fit Max Strus through a sign-and-trade.
capsheets.com/cleveland-cava… – 7:16 PM
The Cavaliers are $14.4M below the luxury tax with Caris LeVert’s extension and Georges Niang’s deal.
They’re now hard capped. $21.5M in space below the first apron with 12 players.
They could still potentially fit Max Strus through a sign-and-trade.
capsheets.com/cleveland-cava… – 7:16 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Strus/Cavs/Heat talks have involved a third unidentified team that should result in Heat getting at least modest asset or two, should it come together. – 7:04 PM
Strus/Cavs/Heat talks have involved a third unidentified team that should result in Heat getting at least modest asset or two, should it come together. – 7:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nice heist for Cleveland given the $ they had to work with. Curious how they’ll pull off Strus. – 7:00 PM
Nice heist for Cleveland given the $ they had to work with. Curious how they’ll pull off Strus. – 7:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So Pistons (linked by many to Strus) trade for Joe Harris; Pacers (linked by many to Strus) use cap space on Bruce Brown; and Cavs (who have talked to Heat about Strus sign and trade) use part of midlevel on Niang. Hmmm. – 6:54 PM
So Pistons (linked by many to Strus) trade for Joe Harris; Pacers (linked by many to Strus) use cap space on Bruce Brown; and Cavs (who have talked to Heat about Strus sign and trade) use part of midlevel on Niang. Hmmm. – 6:54 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Cleveland still hopes to work a sign-and-trade scenario to bring Max Strus to the Cavaliers, sources said, in addition to bringing back Caris LeVert and adding Georges Niang. – 6:54 PM
Cleveland still hopes to work a sign-and-trade scenario to bring Max Strus to the Cavaliers, sources said, in addition to bringing back Caris LeVert and adding Georges Niang. – 6:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Niang’s 3 yr 26 M deal with Cavs comes out of nontaxpayer midlevel with Cleveland (per ESPN), leaving some mystery with Strus, who was set to get that midlevel according to one report in past few minutes – 6:49 PM
Niang’s 3 yr 26 M deal with Cavs comes out of nontaxpayer midlevel with Cleveland (per ESPN), leaving some mystery with Strus, who was set to get that midlevel according to one report in past few minutes – 6:49 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
After a call to Caris LeVert, Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus will be one of the first calls the #Cavs plan to make. Sources tell cleveland.com that Strus is at the top of shooting-needy Cleveland’s wish list. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/c… – 5:43 PM
After a call to Caris LeVert, Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus will be one of the first calls the #Cavs plan to make. Sources tell cleveland.com that Strus is at the top of shooting-needy Cleveland’s wish list. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/c… – 5:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
There have been no sign and trade scenarios discussed with Vincent (though that could always change). Cleveland wanted Heat to take back a player it didn’t want in a Strus sign and trade and initially balked at Heat request for 2nd rounder; those conversations have been ongoing. – 5:21 PM
There have been no sign and trade scenarios discussed with Vincent (though that could always change). Cleveland wanted Heat to take back a player it didn’t want in a Strus sign and trade and initially balked at Heat request for 2nd rounder; those conversations have been ongoing. – 5:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Where things stand, 45 minutes from free agency, with Strus (likely gone) and Vincent (who isn’t inclined to take Heat offer starting at between 7-8 M). Miami has a little while to raise offer if it changes mind; no indication if they will or lose Gabe: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:14 PM
Where things stand, 45 minutes from free agency, with Strus (likely gone) and Vincent (who isn’t inclined to take Heat offer starting at between 7-8 M). Miami has a little while to raise offer if it changes mind; no indication if they will or lose Gabe: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 5:11 PM
From earlier — NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 5:11 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Strus a decent player, but we may be falling prey to the different is better pitfall – 3:49 PM
Strus a decent player, but we may be falling prey to the different is better pitfall – 3:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
(Updated to address one of the latest rumors) NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 3:34 PM
(Updated to address one of the latest rumors) NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 3:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The floor for Max Strus, as you might have guessed, is very clearly the full mid-level — $12.4M next season. It will be a shock if the team that lands him pays less than that, given some of the numbers being thrown around today. – 2:36 PM
The floor for Max Strus, as you might have guessed, is very clearly the full mid-level — $12.4M next season. It will be a shock if the team that lands him pays less than that, given some of the numbers being thrown around today. – 2:36 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our final pre-free agency notebook is live @YahooSports, featuring a full breakdown of what broke down between James Harden and the Sixers; plus details on Bruce Brown, Strus, Kuzma, Lakers, Suns and everything in between: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:21 PM
Our final pre-free agency notebook is live @YahooSports, featuring a full breakdown of what broke down between James Harden and the Sixers; plus details on Bruce Brown, Strus, Kuzma, Lakers, Suns and everything in between: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The latest from our continuously-updated Heat free agency blog, including latest on Vincent, Strus, Harden, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:20 PM
The latest from our continuously-updated Heat free agency blog, including latest on Vincent, Strus, Harden, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 1:06 PM
NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 1:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Heat Day 1 free agency tracker continues to be updated. The latest on impending free agents Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:05 PM
Our Heat Day 1 free agency tracker continues to be updated. The latest on impending free agents Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
In the circumstance that Vincent and Strus walk, they have to lean on some minimum veterans to replace most likely
The undrafted developments are great, but they always take a bit to flourish
Just like Gabe and Max did
So will be interesting how they pivot – 12:02 PM
In the circumstance that Vincent and Strus walk, they have to lean on some minimum veterans to replace most likely
The undrafted developments are great, but they always take a bit to flourish
Just like Gabe and Max did
So will be interesting how they pivot – 12:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Over the last two years Max Strus has shot 37.6% on 6.5 3-point attempts per game for the Miami Heat.
He shot 31.9% from 3-point range in this past playoffs for Miami on just under six attempts per game. – 11:40 AM
Over the last two years Max Strus has shot 37.6% on 6.5 3-point attempts per game for the Miami Heat.
He shot 31.9% from 3-point range in this past playoffs for Miami on just under six attempts per game. – 11:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sign-and-trade transactions for Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent could be useful for Miami to fill out roster if a significant move is then made, say for a Damian Lillard. Such sign-and-trade exemptions could then take place of the mid-level exceptions Heat no longer qualify for. – 11:27 AM
Sign-and-trade transactions for Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent could be useful for Miami to fill out roster if a significant move is then made, say for a Damian Lillard. Such sign-and-trade exemptions could then take place of the mid-level exceptions Heat no longer qualify for. – 11:27 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Pat Riley meets with Gabe Vincent in Southern California and encourages him to re-sign, but Heat offer clearly less than what Vincent would like, putting his return very much in doubt. And Strus likely gone; Heat holding sign and trade talks on him: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:07 AM
NEW: Pat Riley meets with Gabe Vincent in Southern California and encourages him to re-sign, but Heat offer clearly less than what Vincent would like, putting his return very much in doubt. And Strus likely gone; Heat holding sign and trade talks on him: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:07 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Per source, Heat has spoken to Cleveland and a third team about sign and trade involving Strus, with Strus going to Cavs in this scenario. Heat would get back small assets (not a player, in permutation discussed). – 10:52 AM
Per source, Heat has spoken to Cleveland and a third team about sign and trade involving Strus, with Strus going to Cavs in this scenario. Heat would get back small assets (not a player, in permutation discussed). – 10:52 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Everyone should thank Max Strus for his 31 points that kept the Heat from being eliminated by Chicago in play in round and wish him well when a Central Division or AFC North team or whoever pays him a ton of money in next couple days. Nice man & earned everything he got. – 9:35 AM
Everyone should thank Max Strus for his 31 points that kept the Heat from being eliminated by Chicago in play in round and wish him well when a Central Division or AFC North team or whoever pays him a ton of money in next couple days. Nice man & earned everything he got. – 9:35 AM
More on this storyline
Bobby Marks: Cleveland benefits by the new CBA in the Max Strus sign-and-trade. Prior rule: Outgoing salary + $5M+$100K Current rule: Outgoing salary + $7.5M+$100K To make the math work the Steven non-guaranteed contract is now partially protected. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 1, 2023
Barry Jackson: The 9.45 M trade exception created for Heat by Vic trade cannot be combined with 4.7 M trade exception from Dedmon deal and whatever trade exception is created potentially by a Strus sign and trade. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / July 1, 2023
Clutch Points: “Peace out” Jimmy Butler says his farewell to Max Strus & Gabe Vincent on his Instagram story ✌ (via jimmybutler/IG) pic.twitter.com/gN3iTQ1uh7 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 30, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Mark Bartelstein, Trade, Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, Max Strus, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs