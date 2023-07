Nets interested in Tyler Herro?

Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers to trade him to the Heat, and it would be surprising if the Blazers don’t work to accommodate him. The starting point for Heat trade discussions seems simple enough: multiple first-round picks, and likely, Tyler Herro. It’s everything else that could be trickier to navigate as Miami tries to land the seven-time All Star and Lillard tries to get to Miami. Among the questions that must be sorted out between the Heat and Portland in trade negotiations . -via Miami Herald / July 1, 2023