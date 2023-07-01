OG Anunoby wants bigger role moving forward

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
O.G. Anunoby and Dennis Schroder are now teammates lol pic.twitter.com/xRw2MoUej9 – 9:35 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Raptors become a very interesting team to monitor on the point guard market. They decided to run back their core, and wanted to re-sign Fred VanVleet.
Toronto brought back Jakob Poeltl, plus declined various trade overtures for Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Much still has to happen and God knows it can change in a second but redux:
All of a sudden the continuity of VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, SIakam, Poeltl with Boucher, Achiuwa, Koloko, Trent and a pick up or two at cheap money might not look at that horrendous
Quite the contrary – 5:23 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before acquiring Chris Paul in a deal with the Wizards, the Warriors reportedly made a call to the Raptors with interest in a trade centered around Jordan poole and OG Anunoby. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/28/rep… – 1:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before acquiring Chris Paul in a deal with the Wizards, the Warriors reportedly made a call to the Raptors with interest in a trade centered around Jordan poole and OG Anunoby. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/28/rep… – 3:25 PM
Without that chance in the Raptors’ offense under new head Darko Rajaković, there remains the ongoing possibility that Anunoby could request a trade from the franchise during what’s now the third season of a four-year, $72 million contract — which Anunoby relayed to potential agents he deemed was below his market value, but does include a player option before the 2024-25 season. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 1, 2023
New York expressed legitimate interest in OG Anunoby leading up to this past spring’s trade deadline, league sources told The Athletic but built an offer around expiring salary and first-round picks. It wasn’t enough to sway Toronto. Anunoby — who just switched his representation from Klutch to CAA, the agency whose basketball division Knicks president Leon Rose used to run — can become a free agent next summer. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023
CAA Basketball: “We are excited to welcome OG Anunoby to the CAA family! https://t.co/YCtTx8dXDO” / Twitter -via Twitter / June 29, 2023