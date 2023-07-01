Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton agree on a five-year, max contract extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: BREAKING: All-Star G Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are agreed on a five-year, designated maximum contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of @CAASports tell ESPN. Haliburton is fully the franchise cornerstone now.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: All-Star G Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are agreed on a five-year, designated maximum contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of @CAASports tell ESPN. Haliburton is fully the franchise cornerstone now. pic.twitter.com/je59CkPNOj – 12:16 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton’s best friends secured their free-agent deals, first Georges Niang (Cavs) and then Oshae Brissett (Celtics).
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
As the signings slow down here’s what’s to come:
– By 11:59pm teams must decide on some Guarantees
– After Midnight Rookie Scale Extensions begin for the 2020 Draft Class (A. Edwards, L. Ball, T. Haliburton) – 9:38 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I like what the Pacers are building. They’re going to be very interesting next season. They were +3 points per 100 possessions with Haliburton and Turner on the court last season, via Cleaning The Glass, and 28-28 when Haliburton played (7-19 otherwise). theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 7:09 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Can’t wait to see Tyrese Haliburton and Bruce Brown share the floor together. Gonna be instant chemistry. – 6:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers free agency primer: on the state of the team, need to consolidate + improve, cap status, 3 free agents, ext. for Haliburton and can he recruit help:
“We’re obsessed with trying to figure out where you can lift your floor and lift your ceilings.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-free-… pic.twitter.com/pv0FcjOlmW – 11:46 AM
Tyrese Haliburton: If they are a defending wing that crashes the glass hard and yells at referees, they’re Josh Hart -via Twitter @TyHaliburton22 / June 22, 2023
The Pacers must decide on an extension for Tyrese Haliburton (sources anticipate he gets a max deal) and Aaron Nesmith (TBD if he’s in the long-term plans). Overall, the front office seems pleased with the team’s direction. The hope is a return to the playoffs in April. -via Bleacher Report / June 15, 2023