Patrick Beverley headed to join Philadelphia 76ers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Pat Bev is signing a one-year deal with the Sixers, a source confirms. – 2:43 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Patrick Beverley announced he’s signing with the Philadelphia 76ers via @PatBevPod. It’s a one-year deal, league sources told @hoopshype. – 2:42 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent guard Pat Beverley has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year, $3.2 million deal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Patrick Beverley has agreed to a one-year deal with the 76ers, his agent Kevin Bradbury with @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tells ESPN. – 2:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers are signing Patrick Beverley to a one-year deal for the minimum, per source. Deal is fully guaranteed – 2:39 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Another reason the Rockets had no choice but to overpay Fred VanVleet: The next best available point guards on the market are D’Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook, Pat Beverley, and Ayo Dosunmu – 10:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat now needs PG in case Lowry is dealt (regardless of Lillard outcome). Options (and Heat only has minimum salary to offer) include Westbrook, P Mills, Aaron Holiday, Beverley, George Hill, Ish Smith, Cory Joseph, Derrick Rose, Kendrick Nunn and Goran… Trade also an option. – 7:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Jevon Carter to #Bulls is interesting. Proviso East grad spent past couple seasons with Bucks. Three years, $18 or 20 million is roughly half the mid-level. Probably lessens the chances of Patrick Beverley or Derrick Rose coming back – 6:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Some thoughts about the fit and what the Celtics could offer Patrick Beverley as @JakeLFischer lists Boston as a ‘potential suitor’ in free agency masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:13 PM
Amid interest to return to Chicago and other contenders, Patrick Beverley has another potential suitor in Boston, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 30, 2023
Patrick Beverley: When I first got into the NBA, like I’m coming from Europe, so all my appeal, my taste is all European to start. I’m just broke as hell, I ain’t got a lot of money, so I can’t really afford it, you feel me? So like once I started making some money, my appeal from Europe starts, you know what I’m saying? Like when I was in Europe 15 years ago, people were smoking hookah. Nobody would smoke a hookah in the States. I come to the States, everyone’s smoking hookah now, you know what I’m saying? But like once you get money, your lifestyle changes. Like you might have little habits still, but you won’t notice someone’s little habit, you feel me? -via YouTube / June 30, 2023
BullsKickAss: Can you please re-sign next @patbev21? Patrick Beverley: 🕰️ -via Twitter @patbev21 / June 29, 2023