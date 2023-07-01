Patty Mills will be moved again in Dillon Brooks sign-and-trade deal

Kelly Iko: Recently-acquired point guard Patty Mills is not staying in Houston and will be rerouted, sources tell @TheAthletic. He is being looped into the Dillon Brooks sign-and-trade in an expanded deal, sources say.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Possible options I see for Houston’s remaining space (about $24 million):
1. Dillon Brooks ($12-18 million annually)
2. If they insist on pursuing a center, they can trade for Clint Capela into their cap space or by sending out KPJ, Tate, etc… after signing Dillon Brooks – 2:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Free agents available projected to earn at or over the non-tax MLE ($12.4 million)
Austin Reaves (R)
Donte DiVincenzo
Grant Williams (R)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (R)
Miles Bridges (R)
Brook Lopez
Contract projections from Bobby Marks – 2:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Now would be a hilarious time for the Rockets to sign Brook Lopez or Dillon Brooks. – 12:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Small thought: if the Sixers want to get in on Damian Lillard, I’d be trying to sign Dillon Brooks today.
They need a start-able forward to replace Tobias Harris in that deal if he leaves. I really like the idea of a Dame-Melton-Brooks-Tucker-Embiid lineup. – 12:29 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Best available free agents remaining after the first night of spending:
Brook Lopez
Max Strus
Austin Reaves (RFA)
Kelly Oubre
Grant Williams (RFA)
Dillon Brooks
PJ Washington (RFA)
Donte DiVincenzo
D’Angelo Russell
Christian Wood
Torrey Craig
Russell Westbrook
Miles Bridges… – 8:42 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best team you can put together with the free agents available…
PG: D’Angelo Russell
SG: Austin Reaves
SF: Dillon Brooks
PF: Christian Wood
C: Brook Lopez
We’re 14 hours into free agency. – 8:33 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Teams with significant room
San Antonio- $29M
Houston- $25M
Sacramento- $18M
Key free agents on the board
D’Angelo Russell
Russell Westbrook
Ayo Dosunmu (R)
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves (R)
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Eric Gordon
Miles Bridges
Dillon Brooks
Matisse… – 1:59 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Right now, Houston has the cap space for either Dillon Brooks or Brook Lopez. Probably not both.
If they want to clear the space to get both, I imagine they could dump Kevin Porter Jr’s. weird, one-year guaranteed contract by attaching an FRP. FVV makes KPJ unnecessary anyway. – 9:22 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Woj says the Rockets are still aggressively pursuing Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, and Dillon Brooks. An offer has been put in front of VanVleet.
Says Houston intends to use all of their cap space tonight. – 8:33 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Dillon Brooks has meetings set up with Houston, Milwaukee and Lakers (!). Philly a possibility. – 6:15 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We are live on @RocketsWatch to discuss free agency and trades as the news comes in. #Rockets fans are here as we find out if Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and/or Brook Lopez are heading to Clutch City. playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 5:31 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
With Kings, Pistons moves, Houston seems about the only place Dillon Brooks might get above MLE on a straight signing. – 3:00 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @JakeLFischer:
-Rockets backed off of pursuing Harden when Ime Udoka was hired and FVV became their top point guard target
-Udoka prefers adding defensive-minded veterans like Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez to Houston’s young core
-Houston in “driver’s seat” for… – 1:37 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Less than five hours left until free agency begins, meaning there is only a short amount of time left for Dillon Brooks to sign an extension. He is eligible for an extension up to a maximum of five years and $79,344,000, which is likely more than he could get on the open market. – 1:26 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to meet with Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez in Los Angeles when free agency begins, per @KellyIko (theathletic.com/4653757/2023/0…).
Houston has long been rumored to covet Fred VanVleet, Brooks and Lopez with their $60+ million in cap space. pic.twitter.com/LckN57p5RJ – 12:44 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
-KJ Martin… – 11:48 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Sacramento chose Barnes and the Rockets are going VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, I’m sort of unsure about where Kyle Kuzma might end. Those were the two teams I had in mind. – 8:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
This one kind of SHOCKED me! Dillon Brooks is favored to sign with the Rockets, but if not Houston, the Lakers and Heat have the next best odds at 10/1, according to @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/vzvu5pHSfe – 3:56 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Kings and Rockets are expected to show interest in Kyle Kuzma once free agency begins, per @ChrisBHaynes (bleacherreport.com/articles/10081…).
With Houston likely to spend big on Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, they would need to find a team willing to take on Kevin Porter Jr.’s $15.9… pic.twitter.com/yY9nQfbQjS – 1:38 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
It would be a “league-wide surprise” if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t have verbal agreements in place with the Rockets by Friday, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/YjQVuT1l9s – 12:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Just slogged though some CBA! BYC rule was rewritten but is still in there. Would limit a team like Memphis to an $11.4 million TPE (his previous salary) if they did a Dillon Brooks sign-and-trade with his next team and he gets more than a 20% raise on that, which he likely will. – 11:06 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets are expected to sign Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks tomorrow, per @TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/on-several-n…):
“It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike… pic.twitter.com/Yh9icydxD0 – 10:30 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @TheSteinLine:
“It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night.
VanVleet is expected to receive… – 10:09 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Grizzlies are finalizing a sign-and-trade with Houston on Dillon Brooks’ new deal and will generate a substantial trade exception, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2023
Kelly Iko: Dillon Brooks’ new four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets has no player or team options and is fully guaranteed, sources tell @TheAthletic. -via Twitter @KellyIko / July 1, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Massive free agent deal for Brooks upon leaving Memphis in free agency — and a deal that will be descending in annual salary, source said. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 1, 2023